By the arrival of the weekend, things had warmed up and brought on the fish.
The tautog bite was great this week and we saw an uptick in the school striped bass bite with more keeper size fish in the slot limit of 28- to 35-inches being caught.
“The school bass bite with 29- and 30-inch keepers mixed in is pretty strong in the Cape Cod Canal now, said Jeff Miller of Canal Bait & Tackle in Sagamore. “Soft plastics are working well. And, we have a great trout bite at Peter’s Pond, Sandwich.”
And, for the very first time we heard reports of fluke in the area.
“Commercial boats have started to catch some nice summer flounder (fluke) southwest of Block Island,” Elisa Cahill of Snug Harbor Marina said.
As of Wednesday, anglers targeting fluke had not been successful, but the hope is that the warm weather will bring them in.
“The tautog fishing has been tremendous for the past couple of weeks, and gets better every day,” angler Mike Mercer of Riverside said. “The ‘tog are moving up the bay to spawn, and as they do, I have been following them. Togging up in the Providence River has been red hot. Small crabs on the lightest jig seem to be the ticket. The jigs are outproducing the hook and sinker rig 10 to 1.”
MFAC meeting rescheduled
The Marine Fisheries Advisory Commission (MFAC) meeting scheduled for this past Thursday was postponed to this coming Thursday. The Commission makes commercial and recreational fishing regulations in Massachusetts.
The business meeting will begin at 9 a.m. and be held virtually via a Zoom webinar. The meeting agenda, meeting materials, and webinar login information will be posted to the www.mass.gov/orgs/marine-fisheries-advisory-commission .
Contact Jared Silva via e-mail (jared.silva@mass.gov) for information.
Snug Harbor Marina used tackle sale
Visit www.facebook.com/pg/snug.marina for Saturday’s video from Elisa Cahill. The Snug Harbor Marina annual used tackle sale will take place June 6-7. They are now taking tackle for the sale. Anglers can either get a 100 percent credit toward store purchases from the tackle they sell at the sale, or they can take the cash with Snub Harbor receiving a 20 percent commission. Keep checking the Snug Harbor website or Facebook page for sale details. Some of the items available at the sale are often listed.
Where’s the bite?
Freshwater: “Heavy- to medium-sized shiners are the bait of choice for anglers targeting bass,” said Dave Henault of Ocean State Tackle in Providence. “However, not many anglers are targeting trout. Most are focusing on largemouth bass as well as saltwater fishing.” Noted John Littlefield of Archie’s Bait & Tackle Riverside. “The wind this weekend was creating whitecaps even on ponds and lakes. Some anglers have been targeting small ponds where they can get out of the wind. Anglers are catching carp in the four- to five-pound range at Slater Park Pond in Pawtucket.”
Striped bass fishing continues to improve as the water warms. Cahill of Snug Harbor Marina said, “At one point, surfcasters fishing the beach near the Ocean Mist Restaurant in South Kingstown said the water was bubbling with school striped bass. More bass than they ever have seen in one place before.” Dave Henault of Ocean State Tackle said, “Striped bass are spotty, but all over the bay, with the bite in the East Passage being best. Keeper fish have been caught all the way up to Providence and East Providence in the Rivers. The squid bite has been good in Massachusetts and Rhode Island too, both from shore and boats.” East End Eddie Doherty of Mattapoisett said this week, “I’ve only been out to the Ditch (Cape Cod Canal) a few times, but caught a 24-inch striper on a white Hurley Canal Killer at first light. I put him back after telling him that I was looking for his grandfather.”
Tautog fishing remains strong. Keeper fish (16 inches or larger) are being caught all over the Bay and along the coast. Keeper fish are in great abundance, however, they are smaller fish from just keepers to 18 or 19 inches. Not many large fish being taken. “Fished some rock piles Friday north and south of Jamestown Bridge. Fished anywhere from 12 to 20 feet with green crabs,” Angler Derek Kolodziejczak of Johnston said. “Fished later in the weekend from shore in Providence and did well too. The spring season has not been a disappointment.” Elisa Cahill of Snug Harbor said, “The bite is on all along the coast, customers are doing well with tautog.” Henault from Ocean State said, “Tautog fishing is very, very good. Green crabs and jigs are working well.” “Bold Point (fishing) and fishing from the dock at the new orthopedic building off Veteran’s Memorial Parkway, East Providence has been great for tautog.”
Fluke: “Draggers off the southwest side of Block Island are starting to catch some nice-sized fluke,” Cahill of Snug Harbor said. “The fish are not close to shore yet, but they seem to be in the area.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.