You can’t catch fish where there are no fish. My formula for a successful trip includes research, planning and implementation.
Research: No matter what species you are targeting, successful fishing trips start with research. I gather as much intelligence as I can on fishing blogs, through reading fishing columns, checking social media and I talk to bait & tackle shops and fishing friends to identify what is biting and where. Once you know what’s biting and where select what you will target and prepare a plan to catch them.
Plan: When planning a fishing trip, I select the species I will be targeting and then prepare a variety of gear and tackle to catch those species. For example, if targeting summer flounder (fluke) and black sea bass, I will make sure we have a variety of tackle types for the task. For summer flounder that includes a number of different types and colors of bait rigs that we will tip with squid, silver sides, minnows, fluke bellies (the white skin on the bottom of summer flounder). Even sea robin or bluefish strips. A number of jigs are ready to go too with different types and a variety of bucktail colors. And for black sea bass a number of rigs — white if squid are in the water, red if the sea bass are eating baby lobsters or green if crabs seem to be on their diet.
The idea is to be ready with a number of different bait and lure types depending on what the fish are eating on any given day. The same would be true with other species. Tautog bait rigs and jigs, striped bass swimming lures, surface lures and bait rigs, as well as umbrella rigs or tube and worm to troll.
The next part of planning is to select the places you plan to fish based on your research as to where the fish are, weighing the tide/current and wind. Select the three, four or five places you will fish until you hit the fish.
Implement: Once you have a plan, then it is a matter of getting out on the water to implement the plan. Often, we get sidetracked, deviate from the plan based on an unwillingness to move the boat, travel to the next spot, or start fishing a species you did not plan for. It is up to you to improvise based on conditions but do it in an intentional way. For example, “We are going to cast to this school of mackerel and then get back to targeting tautog as planned.”
It’s easy to become complacent on the water, “We are having a good time, the bite is slow but who cares.” Believe me, move the boat to the next spot on your plan and you will have even a better time once the rods start to bend. Often times it’s the last place on my list that lights up with fish or the first place we revisit at the end of the day as the water may have started to move, the wind shifted or the bait in the water may have changed.
So for your next fishing trip, prepare with research, develop a plan and then once on the water, be persistent and execute your plan.
Where’s the bite?
Striped bass and bluefish: “Al Mazeiko drives to the Cape Cod Canal almost every day from his home in Raynham. He was surfcasting from his usual mainland spot near the Railroad Bridge mid-morning on Friday when he noticed a huge school of peanut bunker swimming frantically against the west tide with breaking striped bass in pursuit. Al deployed his slow-sinking white Sebile Magic Swimmer into the blitz and eventually took home a slot fish for the table while releasing a 37-incher and three other stripers over 40 inches. “We had large schools of striped bass hit the coastal shore after the storm this weekend,” canal striper expert East End Eddie Doherty said. said Jon Albert of Breachway Bait & Tackle, Charlestown, “Anglers are catching school bass from the beaches, the East and West Walls of the Harbor of Refuge, the Charlestown Breachway and Quonnie. Most are school bass in the 20- to 23-inch range, but keepers are mixed in.” Tom Giddings of the Tackle Box in Warwick said, “The bite at Block Island is still very good, but we have anglers catching some nice bass off Newport with eels.” Manny Macedo of Lucky Bait & Tackle Warren said, “The skipjack bite exploded this weekend. They seem to be everywhere. Anglers are reminded that they are bluefish and the limit is three/person/day.” At the end of last week, schools of bluefish in the 24-inch range were in the East and West Passage of Narragansett Bay. Customers hooked up with as many as they wanted before moving on. They were a great eating size.
Summer flounder (fluke), scup and black sea bass: Fluke fishing remains spotty and angles are having to work for them, occasionally hitting a school and catching quality fish. However, anglers are having to work for the fluke they are catching. We fished off Newport this week and struggled to pick up three to five keeper fluke (the largest was 22 inches). However there are some large fish around. Jon Albert of Breachway Bait & Tackle said, “Fluke fishing along the coastal shore and at Block Island is sporty. However large fish are being caught. We weighed in a 13-pound fish that was caught south of the wind farm earlier this week but there is not a quantity of fish in the 22-inch range being caught.” The scup bite remains strong just about anywhere there is water movement and structure.
Bonito and false albacore: Manny Macedo of Lucky Bait & Tackle said, “Customers are catching both bonito and false albacore. The fish have not been huge but they are here and anglers have started to target them.”
Bluefin tuna: “The bluefin tuna bite has been outstanding.” said Jon Albert of Breachway Bait & tackle. “Anglers are hooking up with jigs fishing 40 to 50 miles offshore.”
Freshwater fishing is good with largemouth bass and catfish being taken often by anglers. “The catfish bite is good at Lake Tioque, Coventry and locally in Warwick at Sand Pond and Groton’s Pond have been yielding catfish,” Tom Giddings of the Tackle Box said. Manny Macedo of Lucky Bait noted, “One thing I know for sure based on angler comments, things at the Brickyard Pond are dead. No bite there. But angle are dong well in the upper Warren Reservoir catching largemouth bass.”
