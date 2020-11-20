If you ever wanted to learn how to fish one of the greatest striped-bass fisheries in the nation, the Cape Cod Canal, now is your chance.
East End Eddie Doherty is a Cape Cod Canal fishing expert. He also happens to be an excellent fishing author, fish advocate, speaker, and Attleboro native. On Monday, Nov. 30 at 7 p.m. he will be the speaker at an RI Saltwater Anglers Association seminar conducted on Zoom.
Doherty will talk about his experiences fishing the Cape Cod Canal along with his favorite strategies and tactics for targeting striped bass from shore on the canal and all along the Eastern seaboard. He has fished with the best and writes and talks about his experiences.
He is author of Seven Miles After Sundown, a book about surfcasting for striped bass along the Cape Cod Canal. His fishing writing has also been published in Cape Cod Magazine, On the Water, Fisherman Magazine, the Cape Cod Times, the Boston Globe, and a host of others.
Doherty has been a major contributor to my fishing column for a few years now, keeping us all informed on what is happening at the canal. He has a wonderful personality and is a colorful speaker. You won’t want to miss his presentation.
Visit the Nov. 30 event calendar at www.risaa.org to pre-register for the event; once you register, you will receive an email with your special pass code. RISAA members attend free, non-members will be asked to make a $10 donation to the RISAA scholarship fund in advance of the seminar by calling the RISAA office at (401) 826-2121.
Slow speed zone for right whales extended again
NOAA Fisheries announced an extension to the previously triggered voluntary vessel speed restriction zone (Dynamic Management Area or DMA) south of Nantucket for right whales.
This DMA Slow Speed Zone has been extended through Nov. 30 after an aerial survey team observed an aggregation of right whales south of Nantucket on Nov. 15. Mariners are advised to go around this area or go slowly (10 knots or less) inside this area where groups of right whales have been sighted.
Coordinates of this Slow Speed Zone south of Nantucket are waters bounded by: 40 59 N; 40 23 N; 069 05 W; and 069 52 W.
River access in Rhode Island better than ever
The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) and the Wood-Pawcatuck Wild & Scenic Rivers Stewardship Council (WPWSRSC) are working in partnership to increase public awareness of the seven newly designated Wood Pawcatuck Wild & Scenic Rivers. Signage is being installed at 14 public-access points for paddlers, anglers and nature enthusiasts. DEM and the WPWSRSC recognize that educating the public and this new designation is a vital part of their mission to protect, preserve and enhance this wonderful resource.
In March 2019, the seven rivers of the Wood-Pawcatuck watershed were officially designated as “Wild and Scenic” by the National Parks Service. The Pawcatuck is very popular for fishing, canoeing, kayaking, and other forms of outdoor recreation. It’s a beautiful river that supports Rhode Island-raised stocked trout and warm-water fish species. The upper Wood River offers excellent water quality, cool temperatures and continuous flow. The river is well-suited for trout and is frequently stocked with hatchery-produced fish by DEM’s Division of Fish and Wildlife. No wonder it’s the most popular trout fishery in Rhode Island.
For more information on DEM programs and initiatives, visit www.dem.ri.gov.
Where’s the bite?
Tautog: Capt. Frank Blount of the Frances Fleet said, “When we were able to get out fishing, the bite was rather good. Blackfishing has continued to see limit catches or a few fish shy every day. Pool fish on the week have been right around 10 pounds. Both jigs and the bait rigs have been producing, with more fish going to the bait rigs. When you can get a light tide and wind day, the jigs really shine.” Elisa Cahill of Snug Harbor Marina in South Kingstown said, “The tautog bite is still good. I know some fishing off Newport were struggling with a lot of small fish, but anglers just have to fish where the large fish haven’t been picked over. But the bite is very good still.” John Lavallee of Continental Bait & Tackle in Cranston said, “Customers that have been able to get out are doing very good tautog fishing. The best bite seems to be places close to the Jamestown and Newport Bridges.”
Offshore: “The bluefin bite was outstanding last week at the CIA Grounds south of Block Island with multiple fish caught, all over 100 inches. Reports of thresher sharks being caught too in the area,” said Elisa Cahill of Snub Harbor.
Striped bass: East End Eddie Doherty of Mattapoisett said, “Early this week the Cape Cod Canal had a fair amount of school bass, however, anglers hope to hook up with some larger migrating fish later in the week.” Lavallee of Continental Bait & Tackle said, “Anglers were catching school bass at the Pawtucket River Bridge. A customer showed me a video of many school bass just waiting under the bridge for a meal to float by right where the fresh and salt water mix.”
“Striped bass fishing for school bass continues to remain strong in salt ponds and from the beaches. Last week, we had reports of bluefish being caught from the southern coastal shore beaches too. And off beaches like Charlestown, there is a lot of shad. You could catch shad just about any day,” said Cahill of Snug Harbor.
Cod and black sea bass: Capt. Blount of the Frances Fleet said, “When we could drift last week, we saw the best action. We were able to get through all the scup and sea bass and get some cod in the boat. When we had to anchor up, it was lock-and-load on scup and sea bass. Full sea bass limits were the norm. Sea bass have been all sizes, ranging from four inches to six-pound monsters. All the scup you could want as well with hubcaps close to three pounds.” Cahill of Snug Harbor said, “Cod and black sea bass fishing at Cox Ledge was pretty good last week. You just had to work your way through the black sea bass to catch the cod.” Cod fishing at the CIA Ground south and southeast of Block Island was good too.
Freshwater: Lavallee of Continental Bait said, “DEM did a great job stocking trout once again. Metal lures and PowerBaits are working the best performing ponds, include Meadowbrook and Carbuncle ponds.”
