Massachusetts is hosting its annual free saltwater fishing days this Father’s Day weekend. So grab your rod, gather up the family, and head to the shoreline for some great fishing action. No need for a saltwater fishing permit in state marine waters, out to three miles, until the weekend is over.
Need some help getting started? Look through our Saltwater Fishing Guide at mass.gov/doc/2022-recreational-saltwater-fishing-guide/download for detailed information about saltwater fishing strategy, recreational fishing rules and regulations, and a list of bait and tackle shops.
You can also find boat ramps and public access locations and remember to review the recreational saltwater fishing regulations for information on season, size, and daily limits for saltwater species.
If you get “hooked” on saltwater fishing, purchase your Recreational Saltwater Fishing Permit online at https://massfishhunt.mass.gov .
All of the money collected from your permit directly funds improvements to saltwater fishing access projects and other programs that support marine recreational fishing in the Commonwealth. This includes programming that develops and maintains public access locations and artificial reefs, angler education, and recreational fishing research and conservation projects.
Climate change impacting habitat of large whales
New research finds climate change is having an impact on how large whale species, including the critically endangered North Atlantic right whale, which use habitats in the warming Gulf of Maine, showing that right whales’ use of Cape Cod Bay has shifted significantly.
The study illustrates the need for adjustments in protective measures for threatened and endangered whales. Measures have been taken by the State of Massachusetts to avoid whale line entanglements in traditional lobster pots, fish traps and other fixed fishing gear. Enhanced measure are needed to avoid entanglement wherever the whales frequent.
Using more than 20 years of data, the scientists measured shifts in whale habitat use in Cape Cod Bay, evaluating trends in peak use for North Atlantic right whales, humpback whales, and fin whales.
The study found that peak use of Cape Cod Bay had shifted almost three weeks later for right whales and humpback whales. Changes in the timing of whale habitat use were related to when spring starts, which has been changing as a result of climate change.
The study suggested that highly migratory marine mammals can and do adapt the timing of their habitat use in response to climate-driven changes in their environment, with results showing increased habitat use by right whales in Cape Cod Bay from February to May, with greatest increases in April and May.
The study, led by the New England Aquarium and including researchers from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, the USGS Northeast Climate Adaptation Science Center, the Center for Coastal Studies, UCLA, the National Marine Fisheries Service, and the Canadian Whale Institute was published June 7 in the journal Global Change Biology at shorturl.at/btKN2.
Where’s the bite?
Striped bass and bluefish: Mark Tracey of Barrington, RI, caught a 34-inch bass with a 9-inch Saltwater Doc surface plug last Friday on the outgoing tide in the Providence River in front of the wind mills. “We made five or six drifts with lots of action and near misses until this one got a good hold of it,” Tracey, said. “I remove the front hook on the lure and fish it only with one at the back for easier release.” Mike Curran hooked up with bass in the Providence River this weekend using chucks and live lining Atlantic menhaden. Mike said, “I fished upper bay on Friday and caught four keeper stripers to 35 inches, two on live pogies and two on fresh chunks drifting with 20 boats around me. A good number of fish caught by other boats also around the pogies.” East End Eddie Doherty said, “A school of good-sized striped bass entered the Cape Cod Canal chasing bunker on a midafternoon east tide. The few guys who were there did very well at all levels of the water column with one surfcaster reeling in seven fish in an hour that were all over 30 pounds, each on a large white magic swimmer.” Dave Henault of Ocean State Tackle, Providence said, “On Monday, Capt. Mike Littlefield of Archangel Charters, Newport, caught a 55-pound striped bass.” said Declan O’Donnell of Misquamicut Bait & Tackle, Charlestown. “Nice striped bass being caught in the salt ponds and out in front on the reefs. There seems to be more bait moving into the ponds and there are still a few worm hatches going off. Some bigger bass, including fish into the 30-pound class, were reported out front and at Block Island this past week. Bluefish remain thick in the area and are taking many variations of lures.” Jeff Sullivan of Lucky Bait & Tackle, Warren said, “We caught some huge bluefish (their largest looked to be in the mid 30” range) Monday in front of Narragansett Beach.”
Summer flounder/black sea bass: “Fluke fishing has been pretty good at Block Island and decent along the beaches,” O’Donnell said. “Most people who are trying for fluke are at least getting a few fish for their effort. Still a lot of shorts along the south shore beaches with a few decent-sized mixed in. Black sea bass fishing is improving with more keeper-sized fish around.” Anglers are reminded that the minimum size for black sea bass is now 16 inches. The bite continues to be good in Buzzards Bay, Narragansett Bay and off the coastal shore with anglers catching good sized keepers mixed in with a lot of undersized fish. Reports of fluke now being caught off the Sakonnet River, at Warwick Light in Rhode Island and in lower and mid-Narragansett Bay areas. Angler Peter Johnson said, “We cancelled our Block Island fluke trip last week as the fluke grounds south of the Island were loaded with dog fish.”