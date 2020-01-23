Freshwater fishing was on this week in Rhode Island and Massachusetts ponds. Most ponds are not frozen so anglers have been fishing from shore. It is important that anglers check safe ice conditions before going out on ice.
Anglers are catching primarily bass and pike, however, fall stockings of trout did take place in many Rhode Island and Massachusetts ponds. Close to 60,000 rainbow trout 12 inches or longer and at least 4,000 brown trout over 9 inches long were stocked in waters across Massachusetts in the fall. Go to Mass.gov/Trout to see a map. The last time Whiting and Falls Ponds, North Attleboro were stocked was in October, 2019.
Craig B. of Northeast Trading Post, North Attleboro said, “We have customers coming it to by shiners and other bait to fish for both trout and bass. Customers in North Attleboro are catching trout at Whiting Pond from shore.”
Rhode Island had a fall stocking of trout too but what got the attention of anglers this week was the stocking of three ponds last with trout and salmon.
Angler John Migliori of Aquidneck Island said, “Melville Pond was stocked with salmon and I was there to fish shortly after. I caught my fist landlocked salmon, about an 18” an, two pound fish. The salmon went for a Kastmaster lure, they did not want the bait I offered them earlier.”
The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) stocked three ponds last week with landlocked salmon and rainbow trout for the winter fishing season.
The one to two-pound, hatchery-raised landlocked salmon and rainbow trout were stocked in three universal (wheelchair) access ponds. Fish stocking locations included Carbuncle Pond, Coventry; Olney Pond, Lincoln Woods State Park, Lincoln; and Upper Melville-Thurston Gray Pond, Portsmouth.
A current fishing license and a Trout Conservation Stamp are required to keep or possess a trout or salmon in Rhode Island. The daily creel and possession limit for trout and/or salmon singly or in aggregate, is two fish, from last Dec. 1 through February 29. In Massachusetts, visit www.ma.wildlifelicense.com for license information and cost.
Before you put yourself, family and friends at risk check with local cities and towns to find out if ice on a local pond or lake is safe. As of Thursday there were no safe ice conditions in the area. The North Attleboro Fire Department reported no safe ice conditions at Whiting or Falls Ponds.
Ice must have a uniform thickness of at least six inches before it is considered safe by the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM). It generally takes at least five to seven consecutive days of temperatures in the low 20s.
Safe ice is determined by a number of factors. First, you can't judge ice conditions by appearance or thickness alone; many other factors like water depth, size of waterbody, water chemistry, currents, snow cover, age of ice, and local weather conditions impact ice strength.
The Massachusetts Division of Fisheries & Wildlife offers these ice tips:
New ice is stronger than old ice. Four inches of clear, newly formed ice may support one person on foot, while a foot or more of old, partially thawed ice may not.
Ice doesn't freeze uniformly. Continue to check ice conditions frequently as you venture out onto it.
Ice formed over flowing water and currents is often more dangerous. Avoid traveling onto ice-bound rivers and streams, as the currents make ice thickness unpredictable. Many lakes and ponds may contain spring holes and other areas of currents that can create deceptively dangerous thin spots.
What to do if you fall through the ice?
Don't panic: Call for help if there are people nearby.
Don't remove winter clothing: Air trapped in your clothes can provide warmth and help you float.
Turn the direction you came from: Ice you previously walked on should be the safest.
Place your hands and arms on an unbroken surface and kick your legs: If you have ice picks or a pair of nails, use them to pull yourself up onto the ice while kicking.
Lie flat and roll away: Once your torso is on firm ice, roll toward thicker ice to distribute your weight.
Find shelter and get warm: Change out of wet clothing and find warm, dry coverings. If you are in a remote area, get to or start a campfire. Otherwise, get to a car or house. Seek medical advice from your physician on medical attention.
If a pet falls in: Do not attempt to rescue them, go find help. Well-meaning pet owners can easily become victims themselves. Remember to always keep pets leashed while walking on or near ice.
The Mass Wildlife field office in Westborough suggested contacting local police departments for safe ice conditions in your area. And, Rhode Island recommends call local cities and towns for safe ice conditions too. The Rhode Island Division of Parks and Recreation provides information about Lincoln Woods State Park in Lincoln, Meshanticut State Park in Cranston, and Goddard Memorial State Park in Warwick on its 24-hour Ice Information telephone line, 401.667-6222. As of Thursday, there are no safe ice conditions in these state ponds
Striped bass seminar
Casting into the Light is the title of a book by Janet Messineo of Martha’s Vineyard who will be the guest speaker at a Monday, January 27, 7:00 p.m. meeting at the West Warwick Elks, 60 Clyde Street, West Warwick. Messineo will speak about being one of the fist acclaimed female striped bass fishers on Martha’s Vineyard at this Rhode Island Saltwater Anglers Association meeting. Non-members are asked to make a $10 donation to the RISAA Scholarship Fund, members admitted free. For information visit www.risaa.org.
Where’s the bite?
Freshwater fishing has been good when anglers have been willing to fish from shore in the cold. The big bite this week are the landlocked salmon that the state of RI stocked in three ponds as noted above.
Saltwater fishing is focused on cod. At press time the weather has broken with light winds predicted for most of the week, so the party boats will be sailing. Most vessels did not fish for the past two weeks with high winds and seas. It is a good idea to call in advance. Party boats fishing for cod include the Frances Fleet at www.francesfleet.com , the Seven B’s at www.sevenbs.com, and the Island Current at www.islandcurrent.com.
