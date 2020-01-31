The state of Massachusetts issued an advisory last week to remind recreational and commercial trap fishermen that the Large Whale Seasonal Trap Gear Closure is in effect from Feb. 1-April 30.
The closure may be extended into May if right whales remain aggregated in the area.
The closure area encompasses the waters of Cape Cod Bay, Stellwagen Bank and eastern Cape Cod. State officials will be patrolling this area in advance of and during the closure.
During this restricted period, all trap gear must be removed from the closure area. If trap gear remains in this area during the closure, the gear may be seized and the owners may be subject to fines, penalties and permit sanctions and revocation.
Right whales are a critically endangered species. They seasonally migrate into Massachusetts waters and aggregate in Cape Cod Bay to feed on zooplankton. In recent years more than 50 percent of the known right whale population is observed in our waters during late winter/early spring.
The entanglement of whales in fixed fishing gear, particularly vertical buoy lines, is a substantial source of human-caused mortality.
Doherty at Bass Pro Shops Saltwater Mania
Got the winter fishing blues, visit the Bass Pro Shops Saltwater Mania and say hello to Attleboro native East End Eddie Doherty on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Doherty wrote Seven Miles After Sundown a book about fishing for striped bass along the world famous Cape Cod Canal. He is an award-winning finalist in the sports category of the International Book Awards, announced as #1 New Release in Fishing on Amazon.
Anlger input sought on proposed RI regulations
There will be a public hearing in Rhode Island on 2020 fishing regulation Feb. 10 at 6 p.m. at the URI Bay Campus, Corless Auditorium, South Ferry Road, Narragansett.
Comments on regulation options will be taken scup, black sea bass, summer flounder, tautog, striped bass and blue fish. Rhode Island commercial regulations on tautog and striped bass will also be reviewed.
Many of the regulations being proposed have very little wiggle room or little state of Massachusetts or Rhode Island discretion as harvest limits have been set by the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission (ASMFC) that mangers fish coastwide in state waters 0 to 3 miles from shore.
Highlights of the meeting will likely focus on striped bass where input is being sought to follow the 28-inch to 35-inch ASMFC-approved slot limit option (this is what Massachusetts will be moving forward with) or a variety of other conservation equivalency options proposed by Rhode Island. First there are joint Rhode Island, Connecticut and New York proposals, including a one-fish slot limit from 30 inches to 40 inches for all modes, or one fish 30 inches to less than 40 inches for private anglers with a 28-inch to 37-inch option for the For Hire industry.
If joint state options do not fly Rhode Island has proposed a 32-inches to 40-inch option for all modes or a split mode of 32 inches to 40 inches for private angles with a For Hire limit of one fish from 30 inches to 40 inches.
Comments will be spirited at the meeting as striped bass is the number one recreation fish on the East Coast. More striped bass fishing trips are taken than any other species and the recreational community harvests about 90 percent compared to 10 percent allocated to commercial fisheries.
“I believe recreational anglers should all be treated the same, no matter if you are a private angler or one fishing on a charter boat,” angler Doug McPherson, chairman of the RI Saltwater Anglers Association legislative committee said at a Jan. 13 striped bass workshop in Rhode Island.
Capt. Richard Chatowsky of Drifter Charters, a member of the Rhode Island Charter & Party Boat Association, said, “When charter captains catch a fish, if it is of legal size, they generally keep it for their customers and then move on to catch some other species.”
Light tackle and fly fishing charter captains and their customers (as well as private anglers) prefer to practice catch and release. They release most all the fish they catch so they generally continue to fish after catching a legal sized fish as it is released. However, the mortality (death) rate of the fish they release starts to add up. Data shared in the striped bass addendum last year showed that the amount of dead fish due to catch and release mortality was higher than the legal fish anglers actually harvested for food.
It is important to note that the practice of catch and release is a good thing. Catch and release is a good conservation practice, it saves fish, we in effect are releasing 90 percent of all striped bass and that is a lot of fish living after they are caught, even if 10 percent die due to the trauma of being caught.
I am a supporter of mandatory catch and release training to reduce the mortality rate of released fish. I believe we should explore making the online screening of a three or four minute video, followed by a five question quiz on good catch & release practices, mandatory for acquiring a saltwater fishing license or permit. The program would be accompanied by point of purchase signs and pamphlets at fishing tackle, gear and bait retailers.
Where’s the bite?
Freshwater: Angler Mike Deryck lives on Lake Hiawatha, Blackstone, MA caught a 4 pound 10 once largemouth bass in front of his house. Anglers should check safe ice conditions with city or towns. In Rhode Island most fishing is occurring on unfrozen lakes and ponds. John Littlefield of Archie’s Bait said, “A lot of customers are fishing. I keep selling out of shiners. The smaller ones are being bought by anglers targeting bass. Two customers have caught salmon when fishing Only Pond in Lincoln Woods for bass. The larger shiners are being bought by customers who are targeting Pike in northern New England ponds.”
Saltwater: Elisa Cahill of Snug Harbor Marina, South Kingstown said, “We had a good bite close to shore for most of the winter, just south of Block Island, but now those fishing will likely have to go a bit further to Cox Ledge.” Capt. Frank Blount of the Frances Fleet said, “Fishing had its up and downs last week. We would set up on a pile, pick a few and then it would be over. Last Friday did see the best action with many anglers catching 3-5 each. Biggest fish on the week was in the mid-teens.” Reports of some holdover bass in the Narrow River, however, John Littlefield of Archie’s Bait & Tackle, Riverside, said, “No reports of hold over bass in the upper Providence River. They were here a bit longer this season, so maybe they left for winter food.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.