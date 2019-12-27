The Secretary of Commerce agreed with the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission (ASMFC) ruling to leave move Atlantic menhaden in the water in the Chesapeake Bay.
Fish conservationists have long said Atlantic menhaden, a primary forage fish for striped bass, bluefish, tuna, whales and birds like osprey, need to be plentiful enough to fulfill their role as forage.
They claim too few Atlantic menhaden in the water leads to a food shortage in the Chesapeake Bay for other species, like striped bass that have become sick in the past due to malnutrition. Simply put, there has not been enough food for striped bass and other species to feed on in the Chesapeake where the striped bass have historically spawned.
The ASMFC received notification last week that the Secretary of Commerce concurs with their finding that the Commonwealth of Virginia is out of compliance with Amendment 3 to the Interstate Fishery Management Plan for Atlantic Menhaden. Specifically, the Commonwealth has failed to implement the 51,000 metric ton Chesapeake Bay reduction fishery cap (cap).
In accordance with this finding, the Secretary has declared a moratorium on the Atlantic menhaden fisheries in Virginia waters, effective June 17, 2020. In order to avert the moratorium, the Commonwealth must effectively implement and enforce the cap prior to June 17.
“I am grateful for the Secretary’s support of the Commission’s fisheries management process and, in particular, our efforts to manage Atlantic menhaden, an important forage species, in a precautionary manner,” stated ASMFC Chair Patrick C. Keliher of Maine. “The Secretarial backstop is a key provision of the Atlantic Coastal Act.”
The NOAA Fisheries letter transmitting its determination of noncompliance, stated, “NOAA Fisheries also finds that this management measure is necessary for the conservation of the menhaden resource. The best available information shows that menhaden in the Chesapeake Bay are an important component of the overall health of the stock, and further that their role as forage for predator species in the Chesapeake Bay is critical to the marine environment.”
Climate change waterfront bill passes House
A bipartisan measure to help protect working waterfronts against climate change and incompatible development pressures passed the U.S. House last week by a vote of 262-151, with 34 Republicans voting in support.
The measure, introduced by Rep. Chellie Pingree of Maine, D-1st District, would provide $24 million in federal grants and loans to states, which could allocate funding to municipalities, nonprofits and fishing co-ops for projects that preserve or improve working waterfront infrastructure. If approved by the Senate, it also would create a task force at the Commerce Department charged with identifying threats to working waterfronts, including climate change and marketplace pressures.
Big reduction in bluefish catch limit for 2020
Recreational Atlantic bluefish regulations for 2020 have been approved by the Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council (Council) and the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission (Commission) from Florida to Maine.
The approved regulations are three fish/person/day for private anglers and five fish/person/day for for-hire fishermen. The 2020 regulations represent a substantial reduction compared to the federal 15-fish bag limit that has been in place since 2000.
The Commission’s actions are final and apply to state waters (0-3 miles from shore), while the Council will forward its recommendation for federal waters (3- 200 miles from shore) to the NOAA Fisheries Greater Atlantic Regional Fisheries Administrator for final approval.
The most recent operational assessment of the Atlantic bluefish stock concluded that the stock is overfished but not experiencing overfishing. The new Recreational Harvest Limit (RHL) of 9.48 million pounds is an 18 percent decrease compared to the 2019 RHL.
Although the Council’s Bluefish Monitoring Committee recommended a coastwide three-fish bag limit, the majority of comments from the public and Bluefish Advisory Panel (AP) members expressed opposition to this option, noting that it would have severe economic consequences for the for-hire sector, which was only responsible for 3.6% of coastwide landings from 2016 to 2018. Additionally, AP members and the public emphasized that these proposed reductions come at a challenging time for for-hire stakeholders as they are also facing new restrictions on striped bass, black sea bass, summer flounder, and scup.
Federal permits can now be renewed online
Beginning Jan. 2, commercial and recreational fishermen will be able to renew their current federal fishing permits online using our web-based system in Fish Online.
In the online system, you will not have to include/upload copies of your Coast Guard documentation or your state registrations. Also, gear codes are no longer required. Submissions via mail and fax will remain options, but we recommend fishermen take advantage of the speed and ease of renewing their permits online.
To access the online renewal and application systems, create or sign-in to your Fish Online account at https://www.greateratlantic.fisheries.noaa.gov/apps/login/ and click on ‘Application Forms’ in the left margin. For assistance, call NOAA’s help desk at 978-281-9188.
Where’s the bite?
Cod fishing in Rhode Island has been good when boats have been able to get out in-between high winds.
“Once we were able to cast the lines, we found fish on open bottom and on some rock piles,” Capt. Frank Blount of the Frances Fleet, Pt. Judith said. “Biggest fish on the week was in the mid-teens. There has been lot of mackerel showing up on the grounds and a jig bite should happen any day now.”
Freshwater: No ice in area ponds yet so anglers continue to fish from shore weather permitting for freshwater species such as largemouth bass, pike and pickerel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.