Want to experience a truly world class Haddock fishery? Well it’s just a short drive north up the coast.
Capt. Chris Valaskatgis of Manolin Charters from Newburyport will be covering haddock fishing from A to Z at a Monday Saltwater Anglers Association webinar at 7 p.m.
“Capt. Valaskatgis fishes for Haddock primarily on Jeffries Ledge with his customized 21-foot Sea Ox charter boat,” said RISAA executive director Greg Vespe. “Capt. Chris will go over all aspects of a day on the water just north of the Cape and what it takes to successfully participate in this fishery.”
In addition to haddock, there are also other species that can come home in the cooler and Capt. Chris will provide tips on those as well. So prepare to spend an evening with Capt. Chris as he goes over productive areas to fish, gear needed, electronics and safety for our RISAA membership.
RISAA members attend free. Non-members are welcome with a $10 donation to the RISAA Scholarship Fund. Membership is $50/person/year. For information, visit risaa.org or call 401-826-2121.
NOAA, BOEM sign wind energy development agreementOn Jan. 12, NOAA and the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management signed an interagency memorandum to advance wind energy while protecting biodiversity and promoting cooperative ocean use. The new agreement underscores the agencies’ commitment to responsibly deploy 30 gigawatts of wind energy production capacity in federal waters by 2030. It leverages the responsibilities, expertise, and relationships of both agencies to support this goal.
“This new agreement is a positive step in ensuring that we fully leverage the resources and expertise at both agencies to achieve our mutual goals of expanding renewable energy and protecting and stewarding sustainably our marine resources,” said Janet Coit, NOAA’s Acting Assistant Secretary for Oceans and Atmosphere and the Assistant Administrator for NOAA Fisheries. “It’s critical for our coastal communities and it’s important that we do things with a long view.”
The agreement identifies a number of areas for potential collaboration among NOAA and BOEM including:
• A commitment to identify and consistently use the best-available science and, as appropriate and authorized, Indigenous Traditional Ecological Knowledge to support regulatory decisions and other actions, in adherence with applicable laws
• Improving efficiency of environmental review and authorization processes for offshore wind permitting, and reducing inconsistencies across different authorities
• Research, planning, and regulatory mechanisms providing for new jobs, advancing scientific understanding of the potential impacts of offshore wind development, and for equitable economic development, environmental justice, and sustainability
• Surveying, spatial modeling, mapping, oceanographic assessments, and characterization of ocean regions and jurisdictional boundaries.
Climate change scenario planning webinars
Over the past year, East Coast fishery management bodies have been collaborating on a climate change scenario planning initiative designed to prepare fishing communities and fishery managers for an era of climate change. The goals of this project are to assess how climate change might affect stock distribution and availability of East Coast marine fisheries over the next 20 years and to identify the implications for fishery management and governance.
Last summer and fall, many stakeholders ed introductory scoping webinars and provided input through an online questionnaire.
The next step in the scenario planning process is the Exploration phase. Building on the input gathered during scoping, this phase will include a series of three webinars which will focus on identifying and analyzing the major drivers of change in greater depth. Once again, stakeholder involvement is key, and the webinars are open to the public. The outcomes of these webinars will form the “building blocks” for a future scenario creation workshop to be held in Spring 2022.
Webinar No. 1: Oceanographic Drivers of Change, will beheld Feb. 14, from 3– 4:30 p.m. This webinar will look in detail at the trends in oceanography that are poised to shape East Coast fisheries over the next 20 years, such as changing ocean temperature, acidification, sea level rise, ocean currents and other developments. How predictable are these trends, and what impact might they have?
Webinar No. 2: Biological Drivers of Change will beheld Feb. 23 from 3– 4:30 p.m. This webinar will explore expected and possible biological trends, including changes in the geographic range, distribution, and productivity of stocks, as well as changes in habitat, predator/prey relationships, and other ecosystem dynamics.
Webinar No. 3: Social and Economic Drivers of Change will be March 2 from 3-4:30 p.m. This webinar will focus on social and economic trends that may affect fisheries, such as changing consumer demand and food production, other competing ocean uses (e.g., offshore energy and aquaculture), loss of working waterfronts, and other developments. How important will these factors be in shaping fisheries in the next 20 years.
Additional information is available on the Climate Change Scenario Planning Web Page.
Where’s the bite?
Cod and haddock: Party boats fishing for cod south of Cape Cod and off Rhode Island weather permitting include the Frances Fleet at francesfleet.com , the Seven B’s at sevenbs.com, and the Island Current at islandcurrent.com. To fish for haddock in Massachusetts google haddock fishing Newburyport or Gloucester. Contact Manolin Charters at manolincharters@gmail.com.
Freshwater: As temperatures rise and fall this week check safe ice conditions with cities and towns.