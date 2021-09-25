NOAA Fisheries’ Maine Recreational Information Program now has a website that answers angler questions about producing recreational fishing catch and effort estimates which are used, in part, to develop recreational fishing harvest limits.
An article titled “Ask MRIP: Answering your questions about estimating recreational catch” can be found at fisheries noaa.gov/feature-story/.
Questions covered in the article, which is loaded with data links, include: “Why do we ‘estimate’ recreational catch?” “How does sampling work?” “How are estimates of recreational catch produced?” And, “How does NOAA Fisheries ensure its estimate are high –quality?”
If you have any questions on recreational estimates, email NOAA Fisheries at NMFS.MRIP@noaa.gov.
Need to change fishing law to mitigate climate impacts quickly
Last week, I wrote about climate change scenario planning and how it is a useful planning tool. It is a process that helps fisheries mitigate and address climate impacts on habitat, fish, ocean mammals and fishing communities. NOAA ran three workshops in the fishing community to explain the process.
I shared how I thought the plight of North Atlantic Right Whales would benefit from scenario planning. My mistake, there was a North American Right Whale scenario planning session held by NOAA with a report issued in March. For the summary report visit fisheries.noaa.gov.
NOAA’s scenario planning for right whales was a good move, however, fish managers are not moving fast enough to address climate impacts. The scenario planning session was held in 2018, with a report on the session issued in March 2021. So, although some actions were taken early, it took three years to implement the new September, 2021 Federal regulations designed to protect critically endangered North Atlantic right whales from entanglement in lobster gear.
We all have to do better, including NOAA, its regional councils, state regulators, the fishing community and fishing writers like me to bring forward how climate change is impacting our fish and habitat.
We need to adapt or reauthorize the Magnuson-Stevens Act, our national fishing law, to allow us to be more nimble in response to climate impacts as climate change impacts are exponential and are not waiting for us.
A new bill reauthorizing the Magnuson-Stevens Act has been introduced in the United States House of Representatives by Congressmen Jared Huffman (D-CA) and Edward Chase (D-HI).
Visit https://huffman.house.gov for bill highlights and a copy of the actual bill.
The bill has climate change provisions that would provide NOAA with the funding to do additional research, stock assessments to try to stay ahead of climate change impacts and gives them the authority to act more quickly.
Still time to enter the Albie Shootout
It’s hardtail season again and the only way to make this momentous time of year more exciting is to spice it up with some competition. Peter Jenkins, owner of the Saltwater Edge, Middletown, said, “The Albie Shootout is running until Oct. 2 with competition in divisions for shore, kayak, fly, and boat — with awesome prizes for each winner.”
The event is running in a catch-photo-release format and anglers compete to tally the lengths of three albies. There will be awards for the largest albie, the largest bonito and the largest Spanish mackerel—with opportunities to win other prizes as well. The entry fee is $25 per angler, available for purchase in-store or on saltwateredge.com , 100% of the proceeds will be donated to the American Saltwater Guides Association.
Where’s the bite?
Tautog: Neil Hayes of Quaker Lane Bait & Tackle, North Kingstown, said, “Tautog fishing is improving every day. Anglers are catching keepers in 30 to 40 feet of water.” “The tautog bite is slow. Customers are having to put their time in and work for them. Keeper fish are being caught at Codington Cover jetty in Middletown, at the Plum Beach Lighthouse and out in front of Newport but as I say anglers are putting their time in to catch them.” Paul Phillips of North Kingstown, said, “ Fished for tog off Newport Monday from about 1:30 to 4:30 PM. Took about 15 min for the first bite then action was nonstop. Kept my three fish limit. Threw many 16- to 20-inch fish back, lots of shorts between 14 inches to just short of 16 were released as well. Caught 42 tog in all.”
Striped bass, blue fish and false albacore: Neil Hayes of Quaker Lane, said, “The false albacore bite has come back a little after last week’s storms. And, the striped bass bite is pretty good along the southern coastal shore.” Ed Lombardo expert saltwater fly guide said, “I got a beautiful stripper last week on Narrow River (Narragansett). The shad have been prolific now for the past three weeks or so, which in most cases bring in larger stripers. The bait, juvenile bunker have been very copious for the same time. As you know so much fun catching stripers on the fly rod.” East End Eddie Doherty said, “ The Canal’s east tide carried a medium size school of breaking striped bass on Monday at first light while feasting on peanut bunker & silversides. Fish up to 42 inches were caught on pencils, swimmers and soft plastic jigs under the full harvest moon.”
Black sea bass, scup and summer flounder: Ken Ferrara of Ray’s Bait said, “Anglers are catching black sea bass, scup and summer flounder off Newport on the humps and bumps near Brenton Reef and Seal Ledge, Newport.” We fished a ledge southeast of Beavertail this week with good black sea bass results too.
Giant bluefin tuna: Ken Ferrara of Ray’s Bait & Tackle said, “My son Kenny (Landry) has caught three giants a mile or two off Narragansett. His last fish was over 700 pounds.” F shermen aboard vessels with an Atlantic Tunas General or Atlantic HMS Charter/Headboat permit may not retain, possess, or land large medium or giant Atlantic bluefin tuna after 11:30 p.m. through Thursday. Based on the best available landings information, the adjusted 207.3-mt quota for the September time period is projected to be reached shortly. The general category bluefin tuna fishery will reopen on Oct. 1.
