We need to put the brakes on climate change and its impacts. The last five years were the warmest five years ever. Renewable energy such as solar and offshore wind power are important keys to slow down and reverse climate change impacts.
That’s why I paid particular attention to the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management’s (BOEM) announcement of a new Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement (SEIS) for Vineyard Wind, an 84-turbine wind farm being built off the coast of Massachusetts.
The SEIS in its entirety (all 420 pages) appears with illustrations, and details on the July 7 and 9 hearings can be found at https://www.boem.gov/Vineyard-Wind-SEIS-Virtual-Meeting .
In regard to recreational fish and fishing, the report relates that offshore wind, specifically the Vineyard Wind farm, will have minor positive impacts on fishing. However, the best science to date and our experience to date with the Block Island Wind Farm is that offshore wind farms have a major positive impact on fish and fishing.
In March 2019, a peer-reviewed study titled “Meta-analysis of fish abundance at offshore wind farms” was published in Fisheries Science & Aquaculture magazine. The study utilizes a meta-analysis of studies that have examined the abundance of finfish inside European wind farms compared to nearby reference sites’ development. All studies analyzed were peer-reviewed, and hundreds of studies were culled out of the analysis, as they did not meet rigid study criteria. The study concluded that “The overall effect was positive and significantly different from zero, indicating a greater abundance of fish inside of wind farms” for both soft-bottom and complex-bottom fish species.
Another example of enhanced finfish in a wind farm is the Block Island Wind Farm. More than 50 scientists presented their research findings at the Southern New England Offshore Wind Energy Science Forum, held in December 2017. The Block Island Wind Farm (BIWF), the first ocean wind farm in America, has had no remarkable adverse effects on the environment, fish, mammals, birds and people. I say “no remarkable adverse effects” because there have been some subtle changes with seabed organisms. This finding still holds up today in 2020, as some of the studies have been ongoing.
Recreational fishing at the BIWF has been good, perhaps a bit better, even though fishing pressure in the area has increased 200 percent by recreational anglers, as it is now a destination. At the Block Island Wind Farm, there are gillnets set right up to the turbines, and commercial fishermen trawl along the side of the wind farm and recreational anglers fish right up to the pylons. Just how fishing in wind farms should be.
Recreational anglers should advocate for the responsible development of wind farms with fish and habitat research conducted before, during and after construction to make sure to safeguard our fisheries resource. But we need to base management decisions on facts and not opinions. And the facts are that offshore wind farms create a greater abundance of fish compared to non-wind farm areas. Fish that both recreational anglers and commercial fishermen target.
Where’s the bite?
“Striped bass are being taken at the North Rip and southwest side of Block Island on umbrella rigs (with sand eel baits) and eels at night,” said Elisa Cahill of Snug Harbor Marina in South Kingstown. Cole Freeman of Red Top Sporting Goods in Sagamore said, “Customers are catching a lot of bass larger than the legal slot limit using soft plastics and swimming lures. Jigs were working early in the week.” In Narragansett and Mt. Hope Bays, keeper bass are being taken primarily with Atlantic menhaden, both live lining them and chunking with them. John Littlefield of Archie’s Bait & Tackle in Riverside, said, “Bass fishing in the upper and mid bay remains fairly strong with anglers taking fish on pogies; many fish are below the slot limit of 28 inches to above 35 inches and a bunch of fish are above the slot.” Bass fishing along the southern coastal shore remains spotty for keepers.
Summer flounder (fluke). Elisa Cahill of Snug Harbor said, “Any keeper fish being caught were on the south side of Block Island in 80 to 90 feet of water. And the south shore bite was spotty with an occasional small keeper being caught.” The minimum size for fluke is 19 inches, and in RI it is six fish/person/day. Littlefield at Archie’s Bait said, “At the end of last week the bite at Warwick Light was not consistent. One day an angler fished there and caught three keepers. The next day, he returned and did not catch any.” My experience this week at Warwick Light was similar: no keepers there last Thursday and Friday.
Black sea bass are the hot bite both inshore and offshore. The mouth of the Sakonnet River was hot, yielding some of the largest fish I have heard being caught in the area. “Large black sea bass are being caught on the southwest side of Block Island and at the Hooter Buoy,” said Elisa Cahill of Snug Harbor. Angler Bob Murray of the RISAA board and the vessel Skipjack said, “The bite at the mouth of the Sakonnet was outstanding last week. I caught a 6.58-pound, 25-inch black sea bass there using a buck tail with a squid strip.” Black sea bass fishing in Narragansett Bay is mixed. In Buzzard’s Bay, Cole Freeman of Red Top said, “Black sea bass are now in deeper water, but they are still very large.”
Offshore. “Cod fishing is good at Shark Ledge and at Cox Ledge, with some mako sharks being caught at the Fingers and the Dump. Reports of some bluefin tuna being caught there too,” said Elisa Cahill of Snug Harbor.
Freshwater fishing remains good, but a big shortage of shiners is starting to inhibit the freshwater bass fishery. “We ran out of shiners again, and anglers are starting to buy lures to catch bass,” said Littlefield of Archie’s Bait. “Long Pond in Plymouth is producing some nice largemouth. They are feeding more after the spawn,” said Cole Freeman of Red Top.
