Black sea bass season in Rhode Island opened Thursday and runs through Aug. 31 with a three fish/person/day limit and a 15-inch minimum size. The bag limit increases to seven fish/person/day from Sept. 1 to Dec. 31.
In Massachusetts, the season runs from May 18 to Sept. 8 at five fish/person/day at a 15-inch minimum size. The black sea bass bite has been outstanding in Buzzards Bay compared to a sluggish season start in Rhode Island.
Rigs often used to catch black sea bass have two hooks set-up about 12 inches apart with a bank sinker to hold bottom. Squid, small crabs and sea clams are often used as bait.
When targeting black sea bass, I use small pieces of bait as they are master bait stealers. However, I have found that when fishing the bottom for fluke, larger hooks with larger baits tend to catch larger black sea bass.
“My favorite sea bass rig is a bucktail jig tipped with squid with a small teaser above tipped with Berkley Gulp,” said Dave Henault of Ocean State Tackle. “Anglers should remember you have to find the bottom to catch these fish. Best colors are white and pink.”
Any underwater structure including ledges, rocks, wrecks, piers and jetties will attract black sea bass.
Coit a collaborative leader
It was nine years ago when I had my first opportunity to speak in depth with Janet Coit, former director of the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management.
We spoke about a variety of subjects. Her commitment to conservation, her Department’s role of environmental regulation, proactive conservation, and her desire to make Rhode Island and climate ready mitigating impacts on coastal shores, habitat and fish. She was committed to brand Rhode Island seafood to help bolster fishers and our economy. At that first meeting, I got an insight into the type of collaborative leader she is.
In my world of fishing, she always seemed to make decisions with the best interest of the fish, habitat and the environment in mind, keeping the politics out the decision making process as much as possible.
So it is with great pride that Rhode Islanders get to wish her well on her new job as the head of the National Marine Fisheries Service. If she does half the job she did here in Rhode Island our oceans, the fish, climate ready fisheries, shared use of our oceans and all the people in our country are going to be big winners.
Janet Coit, we wish you well on your new assignment.
Block Island fishing tourney July 24-25
“The Block Island Inshore Fishing Tournament is back again this year after a short hiatus,” said Capt. Chris Willi of Block Island Fishworks, a bait & tackle shop/charter business.
The tournament will start at 5:33 a.m., Saturday, July 24, and end Sunday, July 25, at noon. There will be an ‘After Party’ at Capt. Nick’s Rock & Roll Bar, Block Island from 2-4 p.m. with a brief tournament awards ceremony.
Anglers can enter online at sandypointco.com/bi-inshore-tourney and then pick up their participant bags on July 23 at one of five co-sponsor locations, including Block Island Fish Works, Block Island; Ocean State Tackle, Providence; The Saltwater Edge, Middletown; Snug Harbor Marina, South Kingstown; and Watch Hill Outfitters, Westerly.
The tournament will offer cash cards/swag/and sponsor prizes totalling $10,000 with fluke, black sea bass, striped bass and bluefish as well as boat, shore, youth, team and photo divisions.
Where’s the bite?
Striped bass and bluefish: East End Eddie Doherty, said, “Similar to June 14, several fish over 40 inches and some more than 50 were caught Tuesday night while feasting on poggies near the Railroad Bridge on the Cape Cod Canal. Sebile Magic Swimmers, Gibbs Dannys and Hurley Canal Killers finding their mark.” “We had 30 to 40 boats fishing in the upper Providence River this weekend but customers said no one seemed to be catching. Albert Bettencourt, his son and grandson caught multiple slot sized fish between 28 inches to less than 35 inches off Bristol along the shipping channel live liming Atlantic menhaden or using menhaden chucks,” said John Littlefield of Archie’s Bait & Tackle, Riverside. “The bluefish were so thick off Barrington Beach, you couldn’t catch a striped bass as the bluefish keep stealing your bait.” Henault said, “Some anglers were still catching 40-inch fish from India Point Park. The bite was good too along the channel edges.” Expert fly guide and fisherman Ed Lombardo said, “We had positive striped bass results fishing in the Narrow River, Narragansett on Sunday. Multiple school bass and a keeper.” Matt Conti of Snug Harbor Marina, South Kingstown, said, “There is an early a.m. bass bite on the southwest side of Block Island. Anglers are hooking up with eels and trolling umbrella rigs. The North Rip is producing some good slot fish.”
Black sea bass, scup and summer flounder (fluke): “Fluke fishing in the Bay was holding up with anglers hooking keeper fluke fishing off Warwick Light this weekend.” said Henault. “The bite off Block Island was mixed too, when conditions were right anglers hooked up.” Optimum conditions for fluke include both the wind and current (or tide) be in line, meaning the boat should be moving the same way as the tide so your bait is dragged over the front of fluke as they set up looking into the current.
Freshwater: “Customers are doing well fishing for largemouth at Turner Reservoir, East Providence; Only Pond, Lincoln Woods; and Stump Pond, Coventry. Too warm for pike and trout,” Henault said.
