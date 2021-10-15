The month of October is a great fishing month.
Anglers have a lot of specie choices to target. Striped bass mixed in with bluefish are still running strong, tautog fishing is cranking up, the cod fishing bite off Rhode Island is good, we have bluefin tuna still being caught in Massachusetts and Rhode Island waters. And the warming water, due to climate change, continues to bring us an abundance of black sea bass.
Those are six popular recreational species to target, so get your gear and go fishing while the weather is still mild.
“The Cape Cod Canal continues to produce fat quality stripers of 30 pounds and more around the clock,” said East End Eddie Doherty of Mattapoisett — formerly from Attleboro. “Pencils at first light score best as large fish ride the east and west tides back & forth while feasting on huge schools of bunker. Kenny Nevens of Bourne caught a 43-inch striped bass this week on the Canal using a green FishLab lure.”
“The striped bass bite along the southern coastal shore of Rhode Island has been very good,” agreed Neil Hayes of Quaker Lane Bait and Tackle n North Kingstown. “Anglers are hooking up with some large fish at Pt. Judith, as well as from the estuary jetties and the beaches.”
Shore or boat, tautog fishing still a good bet
Tautog fishing continues to be very good, according to Hayes.
“If you are fishing from shore and not getting bites you have to keep moving and try different spots every couple of minutes,” Hayes said. “You move much more so than fishing from a boat.”
Boats move as they swing back and forth on anchor due to wind and current. But when you are on shore you are stationary, not moving, so you have to find the fish.
“Put that crab in front of the fish,” Hayes said. “The big mistake many shore anglers make is staying in one spot too long. Conventional high/low rigs work best because there is a lot of heavy structure when fishing from shore. Small jigs get tied up more frequently as there are a lot of cracks and crevices for them to fall into compared to convention rigs.”
“Some of my favorite places to fish for tautog from shore include Ocean Drive at Brenton Reef, Newport, as well as Ft. Wetherill, Ft. Getty and, of course, Beavertail Point, Jamestown,” Hayes added. “Black Point in Narragansett is a good spot too.
“From a boat, the bay provides a multitude of places to fish. There’s structure all around compared to our sandy beach coastline. Favorite places include Plum Lighthouse next to the Jamestown Bridge, Whale Rock, and structure off Narragansett at the mouth of the Narrow River and ledges off Beavertail Point.”
Other good tautog spots include the Coddington Cove jetty in Portsmouth, RI, around Hope Island, General Rock in North Kingstown, Brenton Reef and Seal Ledge area off Newport, the bolder field off Scarborough, Ohio Ledge in the East Passage and any other place there is structure, debris, rock clusters, wrecks, etc.
Where’s the bite?
Striped bass, bluefish, false albacore and bonito: Jeff Sullivan of Lucky Bait & Tackle, Warren, said, “Gator size bluefish are still being caught in the Bay. And, the striped bass migration is still running strong. Anglers are catching slot limit fish (28 to less than 35 inches) along with fish below and above the slot in the lower Bay and out in front off Newport. However, the false albacore bite has not been very good, all are hopeful that it will pick up.” Dave Henault of Ocean State Tackle, Providence said, “Some 40-inch striped bass are being caught in the Seekonk and Providence rivers all the way down to Conimicut Point. Some bonito and false albacore are being caught out in front. The shore bass bite from Westerly to the Sakonnet River has been good with anglers catching bass and blues with some false albacore mixed in as the fish feed on large schools of peanut bunker (immature Atlantic menhaden) and bay anchovies.”
Tautog and cod: Tautog fishing remains very strong and is getting better every day as the weather starts to cool things down as the water has been very warm. I fished with Steve Burstein, Andrew and Jim Stevens of Warwick at General Rock, North Kingstown this weekend and they boated tautog in the low 20’s range. Andrew caught his first tautog, a 20-plus inch brute that wanted to take him back into the rocks, but he safely landed the fish. Ken Ferrara of Ray’s Bait & Tackle, Warwick, said, “Tautog fishing is pretty good off Newport at Brenton Reef. Customers are catching keeper tautog and some impressive scup and black sea bass.” Angler John Stavrakas of South Kingstown said, “Cod fishing was slow at Shark’s Ledge last week for me and my friend John Jeffries from New York. We landed three keepers and one short after 3 1/2 hours. We then went back in to Point Judith and boated a half dozen keeper tautog. Another half dozen keeper black sea bass rounded out the day. Fish caught in 38 feet of water with a plain tautog hook with bank sinker and green crab. One of our largest was over 22 inches and seven pounds.”
Freshwater fishing continued to be good this week in ponds and waterways stocked with trout by the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management. “Anglers should use Power Baits until these fish acclimate to their environment and then switch to more natural baits,” Henault said. “Only Pond at Lincoln Woods and other stocked waterways doing well. Anglers are using shiners with success for largemouth bass with the pike and carp bite improving for anglers too.”
