There is a record high haddock population and a record low population of Atlantic cod in Massachusetts, so no problem fishing for haddock, but back off the cod.
It’s not that easy though, as both haddock and cod prefer similar habitat and are commonly caught together. The discarded cod that is caught (or bycatch) from haddock anglers is a leading source of mortality for the cod stock. So the challenge is, how do you fish haddock while leaving the cod alone?
In response to the challenge, the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries (DMF) developed a bycatch avoidance tool, using cod and haddock density data from trawl surveys. The maps further incorporated each species habitat preference, including depth, temperature and seafloor complexity.
The bycatch avoidance tool identifies the time and place where the catch rate for cod is low yet legal sized haddock are abundant. You can view the full guide on the DMF website along with fishing maps you can download to your smartphone to find your location, zoom in, plot a course, track your drifts, and navigate, all within the app. Visit www.mass.gov/doc/haddock-recreational-fishing-guide .
Time for tautog fishing
The spring tautog bite is on in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Minimum size is 16 inches with a three-fish per person per day limit, and a 10-fish boat limit. The limit in Massachusetts drops to one fish on June 1, however, in Rhode Island, it closes two months in June and July during the spawning season.
Anglers across the region reported limiting out on tautog this week. Tautog is a great eating fish, with a dense white meat. Here are five tips on how to catch them.
Find structures to find tautog: Tautog can be fished from shore or boat and in both cases they like structure (rocks, wrecks, bridge piers, dock pilings, mussel beds, ledges holes and humps along the coast). So, no structure, no tautog.
Fish where the fish are: This is particularly true with tautog because they are a territorial species, you have to find the tautog. They are not going to find you. If you get no bites, move to another spot. When you find them, you find them and the bite is on.
Boat placement is important: Find a structure, estimate wind/drift direction and anchor up-current from where you want to fish and then drift back to the spot as the anchor is setting. Ken Landry of Ray’s Bait & Tackle suggests casting a bit to cover as much area as you can. If there are still no bites, let some anchor line out to change your position. Last weekend, three out of the six boats fishing the Plum Light, North Kingstown-area where I was fishing, were using a Spot Lock trolling motor by Minn Kota to hold their positions over structure rather than anchoring.
Tautog baits: Green crabs or Asian crabs are the baits of choice in the fall. However, soft baits, like calm worm and clams, are often used in the spring as some angler believe the tautog like soft baits this time of year. When using green crabs, make it easy for the tautog to bite and take the bait. I like to break off most of the legs and claws, leaving one per side on the end, cut the crab in half and hook it through one leg socket and out another.
Tautog rigs should have as little hardware as possible to avoid bottom tie-ups: I make single hook rigs with about seven or eight feet of monofilament line and attach it to the main braid line directly with a dropper for a pre-snelled ‘Lazar Sharp’ brand hook (you need sharp hooks to get through tough tautog lips). The hook hangs about three inches below the sinker loop, allowing it to float just above the bottom or lay on the bottom.
To avoid tie-ups I also use an egg sinker rig when in heavy structure. The egg sinker slides on a small piece of monofilament adorned with red and white beads which has a two-way swivel on each end, a pre-snelled lazar sharp hook is attached to the end of the swivel and hangs down about eight inches. Bottom snags have been reduced in half using this rig. I also use jigs and snafu rigs, ready to employ a number of bait and rig tactics depending on conditions and bottom type.
Where’s the bite?
Tautog: It looks like after a great year in 2019, 2020 is shaping up to be a great tautog fishing year too. Angler Jeff Sullivan of Bristol County spoke with me at Lucky Bait & Tackle, Warren. Sullivan said, “The tautog bite is real strong everywhere. Anglers are catching them out in front and in the Bay, off jetties from shore and over rock piles on a boat.” Tom Coots of Red Top Sporting Goods, Buzzards Bay said, “The west end of the Canal is yielding tautog, but the bite really turned on in Buzzards Bay this week with anglers catching keepers on the east side at the old entrance to the Canal, Cleveland Ledge and on rock piles in throughout the Bay
Striped bass fishing is outstanding. Dave Henault of Ocean State Tackle said, “Soft plastics like Al Gag’s Whip-It-Eel are doing well in white, pink and confetti. Other fish are being taken in the Seekonk River with clam sea worms. We also have a good squid bite going on.” Hayes, of Quaker Lane, said, “Striped bass fishing continues to improve with some larger keeper fish in the 29- to 30-inch range being caught too.” Tom Coots of Red Top Sporting Goods said, “We now have school bass in the Cape Cod Canal and some keepers be caught in Buttermilk Bay and in the rivers.”
Freshwater fishing remains hot with a great trout and largemouth bass bite. Anglers Tom Mihalko of Warwick and Harry Culler, Coventry caught twenty fish last week, both Salmon and trout on the Wood River with one salmon weighing four pounds and measuring 25 inches. Tom said, “A really amazing, unforgettable time. When we launched at 6 a.m. there was ice on the ramp and the grass, fog on the water, after the fog lifted and sun hit the water, the fish bite exploded.” Jeff Sullivan said, “Bass are prespawn so they are in low water at the banks as the water starts to warm. The males appear first followed shortly after by the females. Swim baits, spinning bait and jigs are working well. The Brickyard Pond, locally, is yielding some nice bass too.” Dave Henault of Ocean State Tackle, said, “Some nice largemouth bass are being caught in the Woonasquatucket River, North Providence with a good trout bite at Round Rock Pond, Burriville.”
