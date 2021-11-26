Fishing gear is expensive, and throughouth COVID, there has been a shortage so taking care of your gear is more important than ever before.
If you are going to invest in new gear what should you look for?
Learn how to maintain your rods and reels, how to store them in the offseason and get a heads up on what to buy from rod and reel repair expert Dave Morton of Beavertail Rod & Reel at a Saltwater Anglers Associaton online seminar Monday at 7 p.m.
Why buy new gear when you can take care of gear and, when necessary, restore it to like new condition? Dave Morton’s reconditioning process often includes takings reels apart, cleaning all the parts, replacing or repairing what is broken and worn and then everything gets put back together.
Morton has been repairing reels for over 20 years. He is a trained tool and die maker so he has the unique ability to offer customers advice and can provide machining services through his fully equipped machine shop.
“Why purchase a new lower quality reel when you can take care of that old reliable reel and bring it back to new for less.?” Morton said.
Beavertail Rod & Reel repairs all makes and models and can get parts for most of the oldest reels.
”We can also modify and customize reels for anglers of all types, including people with disabilities, enabling them to fish or fish more effectively,” Morton said.
The company replaces guides and tips on rods too and can be found at www. beavertailrodandreel.com. Attend this seminar and learn how to take care of your gear.
RISAA members attend free. Non-members are welcome with a $10 donation to the RISAA Scholarship Fund. Membership is $50/person/year. For information, visit risaa.org or call 401-826-2121.
Whale and Dolphin Conservation joins Marine Mammal Stranding Network
Good news for any whales, dolphins, seals or porpoises in trouble from Marshfield to Plymouth: There’s a new stranding response team.
This newly-formed team from Whale and Dolphin Conservation brings a wealth of experience and expertise in marine mammal stranding response. NOAA is very excited to welcome them to the Greater Atlantic Regional Marine Mammal Stranding Network.
NOAA oversees the Marine Mammal Health and Stranding Response Program. It authorizes the network to assess the health of live animals and provide triage or rehabilitation when necessary.
The network also investigates the cause of death of marine mammals, such as during unusual mortality events of humpback, minke, and North Atlantic right whales.
What should you do if you see a stranded, distressed, or dead marine mammal? If you are in the area of Marshfield through Plymouth, call WDC’s Marine Animal Rescue & Response Hotline at (617) 688-6872. For other locations from Maine through Virginia, local stranding network partners can be contacted through NOAA’s stranding hotline: (866) 755-6622.
Proposed future summer flounder, scup, black sea bass specifications
NOAA Fisheries is proposing the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission and Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council’s recommended 2022 and 2023 summer flounder, scup, and black sea bass specifications.
The proposed catch limits are based on the results of recently conducted stock assessments for all three species, and the recommendations of the Council’s Science and Statistical Committee. No changes to the federal commercial management measures are proposed.
Comments will be taken on recommendations until Dec. 9.
Where’s the bite?
Striped bass: “The bite in the ponds has been pretty good,” Elisa Cahill of Snug Harbor Marina, South Kingstown, said. “One of our good customers has been fishing Ninigret Pond with success. They are school bass with keeper-size fish mixed in. You have to be prepared to throw a lot of different lures at them until you find one they like. They have been a bit finicky. There is action from the beaches too, you just have to be there when the fish are.” Capt. Thom Pelletier of Quaker Lane Bait & Tackle, North Kingstown, said, “Not many anglers have been targeting striped bass with this cold and windy weather. Once things settle down, anglers will get out again.”
Tautog and cod: “Tautog fishing slowed a bit earlier this week with the cold weather,” Cahill said. “But the fish are getting larger and larger and anglers are just now starting to go out again (Tuesday). We have also had a very good cod bite close to shore at the East Grounds, Sharks Ledge and on tautog fishing grounds off Pt. Judith and Newport with anglers catching one or two cod while tautog fishing.” Ken Ferrara of Ray’s Bait & Tackle, Warwick, said Tuesday, “The fishing had been pretty good with anglers limiting out on tautog but this week so far very few anglers are fishing due to the cold weather.” Greg Spier of Portsmouth reported, “Last trip of fishing off Newport area this weekend. Beat my old new record with a 9.35-pound tautog, which is first place at my Seaconnet Sportsman Club for now. Ten tautog, two sea bass. one cod. Outgoing tide, green crabs, jigs and sammy rigs. Limited out in two hours. Water temp 57 degrees. Great last day.” Pelletier said, “We have been selling a ton of crabs, once the weather warms up a bit anglers will be going out again as the bite for tautog has been very good.” Freshwater fishing is pretty much focused on largemouth bass. Customers are using shiners to target largemouth but we still have a few customers targeting trout in stocked ponds.” For Massachusetts stocked ponds, visit mass.gov/service-details/massachusetts-trout-stocked-waters-list.
