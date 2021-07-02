Greg Vespe of Tiverton, R.I., caught a 15-pound, 8-once, 31.5-inch summer flounder (fluke) while fishing off Newport with his friend Capt. BJ Silvia of Flippin Out Charters last Friday.
The Rhode Island record is 17 pounds 8 ounces, so it was not only a big fish, but a trophy catch for any angler.
“My rod just got heavy, no nibble or classic kind of tap tap, the whole thing loaded up,” Vespe said. “For a second, I thought I had a lobster pot line, then you could tell it was definitely something alive and it came up relatively easily the first 40 feet. When it realized it was hooked it decided to fight, and what a fight. Even though my drag was tight she went all the way back down to the bottom and bulldozed for a bit. Finally, she started to come back up. When we saw it I let out a holler that is probably still vibrating around Newport.”
Greg caught the fluke with a fairly rare/hard to find deep purple squid body Capt. BJ fluke rig tipped with a six-inch gulp and a teaser up above the rig tipped with a squid strip.
The summer flounder (fluke) season in Massachusetts runs until Oct. 9 with a 17-inch minimum size and a five fish/person/day limit. In Rhode Island, goes to Dec. 31 with a minimum size of 19 inches and a six fish/person/day limit.
Report provides pathway for 30/30 plan
A preliminary report to the National Climate Task Force titled “Conserving and Restoring America the Beautiful” was highlighted for recreational fishing stakeholder leaders last week at a National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) listening session.
The report was an integrated agency effort between the Departments of Commerce, Interior, Aquaculture and the Council on Environmental Quality to address the nation’s “30 by 30 Plan”. The plan aims to conserve 30 percent of U.S. lands and waters by the year 2030. It is part of President Biden’s executive order on climate change which focuses on reducing pollution, promotes a greener environment and tackles the climate crises.
According to the U.S. Geological Survey, about 12% of the land in the U.S. is in conservation. Studies show that roughly 23% of America’s ocean is currently strongly protected, with the vast majority of ocean protections found in the western Pacific Ocean.
In regard to developing a baseline, an American Conservation and Stewardship Atlas was recommended. And, an America the Beautiful Annual Report was recommended to measure progress.
At the stakeholder meeting, I raised the concern of some recreational anglers that when marine sanctuaries were rolled out by past administrations many felt the process was not inclusive and the initial suggestion was to exclude all fishing.
NOAA staff at the meeting outlined how this process has and will be inclusive of all stake holders.
“This is not an effort to restrict activity but rather to conserve,” said NOAA National Policy Advisor for Recreational Fisheries Russell Dunn.
Dunn referenced page ten of the Conserving and Restoring American the Beautiful Report that reads “The President’s challenge emphasizes the notion of “conservation” of the nation’s natural resources (rather than the related but different concept of “protection” or “preservation”) recognizing that many uses of our lands and waters, including of working lands, can be consistent with the long-term health and sustainability of natural systems.”
Watch for public input session dates.
Where’s the bite?
Striped bass and bluefish: East End Eddie Doherty, Cape Cod Canal fishing expert and author, said, “T he canal has been slow lately with baitfish seeking refuge from predators in Cape Cod and Buzzards Bay, but Wayne Reis from New Bedford landed a nice 36-pound striped bass last week near the Railroad Bridge. The well-known angler scored with a white-magic swimmer on an east rising tide.” Dom Piccuito of Red Top Sporting Goods, Buzzards Bay, said “The bass bite on the Canal had been dead for over a week with a better bite in Cape Cod Bay.” “Striped bass fishing in the upper Providence River is still good and anglers are catching fish in the East Passage live lining Atlantic menhaden and fishing with chucks.” said Tom Giddings of the Tackle Box, Warwick. Doug Wade of Watch Hill Outfitters, Westerly said, “The bass and bluefish bite from the beaches has slowed but anglers are catching keepers off the reefs with large fish being taken on the Southwest Ledge off Block Island.”
Black sea bass, scup, summer flounder (fluke), squeteague: “The fluke and scup bite has improved greatly along the southern coastal shore with larger fish being caught at Block Island,” Wade said. Giddings reported, “Fluke fishing around the Newport and Jamestown Bridges picked up this week with a fair bite for customers off Warwick Light in Warwick. The scup are large some in the 14- to 18-inch range with the squeteague bite good with anglers picking them up when fluke fishing. “Dom Piccuito of Red Top, said, “The black sea bass bite has slowed in Buzzards’ Bay but the fluke bite is starting to get better there.”
Bluefin tuna: “My brother Mike and I fished 10 minutes south of Block Island just past Shark’s Ledge and hooked up with some nice bluefin this week,” Wade said. “Mike caught a couple of 44-inch fish and ours’ were a bit smaller.” Angler Eric Weybrant and his daughter Rowan Alexander fished for bluefin tuna last week.“The BFT bite is still strong southeast of Block Island,” Weybrant said. “We ended up moving over toward Coxes starting on top of the SW corner then finally found fish a couple miles South.”
Freshwater: “The largemouth bass bite has been very good with anglers doing well fishing for pike at Little Pond behind Warwick Vets High School, Warwick,” Giddings said.
