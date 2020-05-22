Starting on Memorial Day, the for-hire charter fishing industry will be authorized to conduct business in Massachusetts.
For-hire fishing permits are subject to the “Workplace Safety and Reopening Standards for For-Hire Fishing and Charters” issued by the Massachusetts Executive Office Energy and Environmental Affairs.
These standards are extensive and available online at https://www.mass.gov/doc/for-hire-and-charter-fishing-application-of-guidelines-5-18-20/download .
Safety measures address social distancing, hygiene protocols, staff and operations, and cleaning/disinfecting.
As a charter captain in Rhode Island, I have similar regulations to follow and will be implementing a series of guidelines as part my COVID-19 Plan to get back to fishing with customers.
Earlier this week, I fished with a colleague while practicing many of these precautions to test them out and added a few based on the experience.
Masks were worm on the vessel and six-foot separation was practiced, tackle boxwa remained off limits except for the captain, bait was cut wearing gloves (ideally it should have been put in separate containers for each angler), each of us used our own gear and hands were either washed or sanitized frequently.
After the fishing trip, all gear, tackle and tools touched by anglers were put aside. The vessel was washed with soap and rinsed thoroughly. All fishing rods, tackle and tools (i.e. pliers, cutting board, knives, filet gloves and tackle) were washed in soapy water and rinsed thoroughly. High touch areas were then disinfected with cleaner.
Stay safe fishing as it is one of the few sports and activities that can be safely implemented, bringing solace to individuals and joy to families and friends. Make sure you take a number of passengers that safely allows six-foot separation. At press time, the State of Rhode Island is developing such a formula for charter boats based on the length and beam of your vessel. Visit www.dem.ri.gov for details as they are released.
Families/those from the same household units are treated differently in that masks and social distancing are not necessary. Visit www.noflukefishing.blogspot.com for guidelines I plan to follow with my charter business as well as when I personally fish recreationally.
$1.1M for wind farm studies
Massachusetts, Rhode Island and the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) announced grants worth $1.1 million for four regional studies that will collect data vital to the development of offshore wind and fishing.
One of the studies by INSPIRE Environmental, in conjunction with the New England Aquarium and Standard Approaches for Acoustic and Imagery Data, will use acoustic telemetry to study highly migratory species. The initiative will include the acoustic tagging and tracking of species such as tuna and sharks at popular recreational fishing spots in wind farm areas. The study will provide new bassline data on highly migratory species enabling ongoing assessment of any impacts (negative or positive) of offshore wind on highly migratory species and associated recreational fishing.
“Collaborating with our state and federal partners to support these studies will help us better manage fisheries and natural habitats, while positioning the offshore wind industry to stimulate economic development and deliver clean, affordable energy to Massachusetts,” said Governor Charlie Baker.
The aim of all the studies will be to support and inform a broader regional fisheries science and monitoring program rather than studies that are done to examine one wind farm site.
Trophy Atlantic bluefin tuna closure
The Angling category northern area (north of 39°18’ N. lat.) for trophy bluefin tuna closed May 21 and will remain closed through the end of the year. Trophy bluefin tuna are those that measure 73 inches or greater.
Where’s the bite?
Tautog fishing is good, but seemed to slow this weekend. However, Kiana Macedo of Lucky Bait & Tackle of Warren said, “We weighed in a 25-inch male tautog this weekend. For some, fishing has been good.” The bite seemed to improve in the upper portions of Narragansett Bay and in the Providence River. Ed Manning of Little Compton caught a 20-incher off Little Compton Beach. Catching tautog from the beach is often not an easy task. Ed used a tautog rig with green. “Customers caught keeper tautog this weekend at the Day Marker and Conimicut Light. At times, there were so many boats fishing these spots it looked like a wagon train. One customer caught two keepers at the Day Marker but they were in the 16- to 17-inch range. Primarily small fish.” said John Littlefield of Archie’s Bait & Tackle, Riverside. “The tautog bite picked up this week with a good bite at General Rock, Plum Light and off Hope Island.” said Ken Ferrara of Ray’s Bait & Tackle, Warwick. Jeff Ingber of Ocean State Tackle, Providence said, “This weekend, the tautog fishing was off. Once the front arrived, things shut down.” Dereck Kolodziejczak reports on the ‘RI Saltwater Angler Blog”, “We fished all over Narragansett Bay, Newport, Providence for tog Friday, Saturday and Sunday both sides of the tide 10-40 of water. STRUGGLE CITY!” The weather improved this week and going into the weekend and so should the fishing.
Striped bass fishing for school bass has been good. “Apponaug and East Greenwich Coves, Warwick Light and Bear Point, Prudence Island have all been good for school striped bass fishing,” said Ken Ferrara of Ray’s Bait & Tackle. Nathan Heywood of Red Top Sporting Goods in Buzzards Bay, said, “There are a lot of school striped bass in the Cape Cod Canal now with an occasional keeper being caught, soft plastics, bait and all types of lures seem to be working.” Jeff Ingber of Ocean State said, “Striped bass in the 22- to 26-inch range are all over the East Passage and in the West Passage they seem stretched out from Warwick Light to Quonset Point.” Kiana Macedo of Lucky Bait & Tackle said, “Customers are catching fish all the way up the River to Pawtucket.” “We have bass in the upper reaches of the Bay. The bite has been good off Veterans Parkway in front of the orthopedic medical office building and at Bull Point and India Point, Providence.” said Littlefield of Archie’s Bait & Tackle.
Freshwater fishing remains strong for largemouth bass. “Customers are experiencing a good pickerel and largemouth bite at Stump Pond.” Ingber said. Littlefield of Archie’s Bait & Tackle said, “The largemouth bite is good in area ponds. Shiners are the bait of choice.” John Lavallee of Continental Bait & Tackle in Cranston said, “With the cold April, we had an extended trout season. Carbuncle Pond (Coventry) has been very good. But Meadow Brook Pond (Bradford) and Carolina Pond (Richmond) have been great too.” Nathan Heywood of Red Top Sporting Goods in Buzzards Bay said, “Freshwater fishing is still on fire with a great largemouth and trout bite.”
