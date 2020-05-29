Daniel J. McKiernan has been appointed Director of the Division of Marine Fisheries for Massachusetts. Last week McKiernan was approved by the Massachusetts Marine Fisheries Advisory Commission, the Governor-appointed citizens’ board that advises the Director and oversees DMF’s regulations governing fishing. McKiernan had served as the Division’s Acting Director since November 2019 and succeeds its former director, Dr. David E. Pierce, who retired last fall.
As a long-standing representative to the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission, he has chaired numerous species management boards (including lobster at present) and was recognized for his management efforts with an award of excellence in 2018. He is also the chair of the ongoing Massachusetts Shellfish Initiative, a multi-agency and stakeholder effort to develop a strategic plan for Massachusetts shellfish fisheries.
For more information on McKiernan’s appointment, visit https://www.mass.gov/news/daniel-mckiernan-named-director-of-the-division-of-marine-fisheries.
Get ready to catch fluke … warm water bringing them early?
At the time of this writing, water temperature at Narragansett Pier was 55 degrees F. Sea water temperature in Narragansett Pier is expected to rise to 58.6°F/14.8°C in the next 10 days. Average May sea temperature in Narragansett Pier is 52.3°F/11.3°C, the minimum temperature is 46.4°F/8°C, and the maximum is 62.6°F/17°C. Climate-change experts tell us 2019 was the second-warmest year on earth (on record), which makes the past five years the warmest five years on record.
With all this heat, what impact does it have on summer flounder (fluke), the forage they like to eat (squid, silver sides, sand eels and more), and how can you alter your fluke-fishing strategies to catch them?
My experience is that the summer flounder are coming earlier than ever before, following the bait. Last year the best fluke fishing was early in June, even close in shore. This year, due to a continued warming trend, I am expecting fluke to arrive early.
Last year the fluke bite off Block Island, in the bay and along the coast was early. Once water warmed in July and August, fishing was spotty. In June last year, the bite was as good as it gets in the mid- and lower-bay region before the fish move out to deeper, cooler water.
The fluke season runs from May 1 to December 31 in Rhode Island, with a six fish/angler/day limit and a 19-inch minimum size. In Massachusetts, the minimum size is 17 inches, five fish/person/day.
Rhode Island also has a special shore area provision. Two fish 17-inch minimum size are allowed in special shore areas only. Visit www.dem.ri.gov for special shore areas.
By August 1 last year, fluke fishing had dropped off. Mike Cardinal of Misquamicut Bait and Tackle said, “Fluke fishing along the southern coastal shore is tough, anglers are catching plenty of small fish but not a lot of keepers. It’s about 30 shorts to one keeper.” Michael Callahan of Red Top Sporting Goods in Buzzards Bay said, “Fluke fishing has been difficult in Buzzards Bay but things are improving a bit for anglers with larger fish.”
Most all of the large fluke we have caught on my charter boat in July and August were caught on edges and in deeper water. Summer flounder look into the current to ambush bait fish, and the larger ones like to use edges for cover. What I mean by edges is bottom structure such as reefs, channel edges, flat areas at the foot of jetties, open sandy spaces between bottom structure, underwater valley edges, etc.
Another important factor is water movement. When water is warm in August, fish often can be found in deeper water and/or water that is moving and tossing around bait such as bridge abutments, jetty and channel edges, etc.
Search “larger fluke” and “fluke tips” when visiting www.noflukefishing.blogspot.com for tips from the experts on how to catch larger fluke as well as a list of my favorite places to catch fluke.
Where’s the bite?
Bluefish and striped bass fishing continue to be great in both the East and West passages of Narragansett Bay as well as along the southern coastal beaches. Ken Landry of Ray’s Bait and Tackle said, “Schools of striped bass with bluefish mixed in on the surface all over the bay. One school will have fish in the 10-inch range, another in the low 20-inch range and then there are keeper schools to 30 inches. Anglers are catching keepers.” Tom Giddings of the Tackle Box in Warwick said, “Customers have caught striped bass from 20 to 30 inches in the upper bay, Rocky Point, Greenwich Bay, and this week large bluefish eight to ten pounds arrived.” Said John Woodman of Watch Hill Outfitters in Westerly, “The Pawcatuck River is still holding a lot of Atlantic menhaden. And, larger fish are now being caught off Watch Hill, Westley reefs in the 32-inch range.”
Squeteague (or weakfish) surged this week. “We had a couple of kayak anglers pick up 10 squeteague off Warrick Neck. One fish was eight pounds. Anglers are picking them up when bass fishing the bottom using Storm shads and bucktails bouncing them off the bottom,” said Landry of Ray’s Bait.
Tautog season ends May 31. It has been a great season right until the end, with anglers catching a good quantity of fish. Tom Giddings of the Tackle Box said, “We weighed in a 9.65-pound tautog this weekend for a customer entering the RI Saltwater Anglers Association tautog tournament.”
Fluke fishing along the coast is slow as it is in the bay. John Woodman of Watch Hill Outfitters said, “Customers are catching fish along the coastal shore beaches but the fluke are all small.” Fishing this weekend for fluke in the bay did not produce for anglers. I conducted fluke test fishing north and south of the Jamestown Bridge to Beavertail and did not find any keeper fluke. I believe this will change quickly with the warmer weather this week. Captain Frank Blount of the Frances Fleet said, “Things are starting to look up in Rhode Island. We finally got word from the state on when we can sail, when out of state can come, and capacity. We will be kicking off our season starting on June 1 for fluke. We are allowed to take 27 people by reservation only. This is very important. With the limited capacity, we do not want to leave anyone at the dock.”
Freshwater fishing: Trout fishing has been very good. “We have experienced a resurgence in trout fishing in ponds located in state parks like Only Pond, Lincoln Woods which opened up this week. The trout bite is good at Barber Pond, South Kingstown and in the Wood River. The largemouth bass bite is now post-spawn with anglers catching males,” said Tom Giddings of the Tackle Box.
