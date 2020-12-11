A recent survey showed that 53 percent of anglers exaggerate the size of their catch when they are telling friends and family. The survey of 500 anglers was done by Tackle Village, an advice and review website portal.
The survey found that almost 30 percent of those who exaggerate the size of their catch opted to increase it by 10 percent while one third of respondents added 20 percent to the size of their fish and about a quarter added 30 percent to the size of their catch. The remaining 14 percent tended to exaggerate their catch size by more than 50 percent.
For more information or questions about the survey, contact Tackle Village at info@tacklevillage.com.
Massachusetts, RI ponds stocked with trout
Fall trout stocking in Massachusetts began in mid-September with 60,000 rainbow trout 12 inches or longer and at least 4,000 brown trout about nine inches long stocked. An interactive map on ponds that have been stocked appears at https://www.mass.gov/service-details/trout-stocking-report. Area waterways stocked with trout include Falls Pond and Whiting Pond in North Attleboro and the Bungay River in Attleboro.
In Rhode Island, the Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is stocking ponds this week. The hatchery-raised trout will be stocked in Barber Pond, South Kingstown (Cyanobacteria advisory lifted); Carbuncle Pond, Coventry; Carolina Trout Pond, Richmond; Meadowbrook Pond, Richmond; Onley Pond, Lincoln (Lincoln Woods State Park); Round Top Ponds, Burrillville; Silver Spring Lake, North Kingstown; Simmons Mill Pond, Little Compton; Watchaug Pond, Charlestown; Willett Pond, East Providence; and Wyoming Pond, Richmond and Hopkinton.
For daily updates on stocking in Rhode Island, visit the DEM’s Facebook page or call 401-789-0281.
Cheering on environmental leaders
Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) held the 11th Annual Rhode Island Energy, Environment and Oceans Leaders Day on Dec. 4 in an online event this year with over 300 attending. The event recognized energy, environment and oceans champions in Rhode Island. It also fostered awareness of current state and national environmental policy and for the future.
Participants came from government environmental advocacy groups as well as our oceans, energy and fishing communities. Speakers at EEO Leaders day were a who’s who from the nation (and world) advocating for the environment, clean air and oceans.
Speakers included actor and oceans/environmental champion Ted Danson; John Hocevar, Oceans Campaign Director for Greenpeace; U.S. senators Sherrod Brown of Ohio and Brian Schatz of Hawaii; with the keynote address being delivered by Dame Karen Pierce, British Ambassador to the United States. Ambassador Pierce and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson are both members of the Conservative Party in the UK yet they and their party are great supporters of the environment and climate change initiatives. This conservative party support demonstrates that climate change does not have to be political, and should be a bi-partisan issue in the United States too (as it once was).
Sen. Whitehouse hosted the event, introducing speakers and recognizing champions throughout the five-hour event. It was clear that he enjoyed recognizing those who have been in the trenches advocating for environmental, energy and ocean issues.
A major takeaway from the event came from Sen. Whitehouse.
“Corporate America has not shown up yet on the climate change issue. We need to get them engaged,” Sen. Whitehouse said. “Perhaps by putting a spotlight on the dark money that will put pressure on leaders President-elect Joe Biden will help control fossil fuel interests and get corporate America engaged in the climate change issue.”
Also at the event, senior attorney at the Conservation Law Foundation Jerry Elmer received the EEO Leaders Day ‘Service Recognition Award’. In presenting the award Senator Whitehouse praised Elmer for his tenacity fighting for clean environments, oceans and energy.
Where’s the bite?
Tautog, cod and black sea bass: Mike Wade of Watch Hill Outfitters, Westerly said, “We fished wrecks from Fishers Island to Pt. Judith and did very well with tautog last week. Anglers fishing from shore left of Watch Hill Light and the area to the left of the Weekapaug Breachway were catching tautog. We fished in front of Watch Hill Reef and it was lights out with large black sea bass. And the Block Island Wind Farm turbine No. 5 was yielding both cod and black sea bass last week.” John Littlefield of Archie’s Bait & Tackle, Riverside said, “Customer were catching tautog at Kettle Point in East Providence.” Capt. Frank Blount of the Frances Fleet said, “We are still in blackfish mode as long as the water and weather allow us. The water is still very warm for this time of the year so fishing is still good.”
Striped bass: John Littlefield of Archie’s Bait said, “Quahogers fishing in the Bay are reporting large schools of Atlantic menhaden. Customers are snagging them but are not hooking up with striped bass.” Mike Wade of Watch Hill Outfitters said, “We never got the influx of large fish during a fall migration, but we have plenty of bait, both Atlantic menhaden and shad. We have a very strong school bass bite from the beaches and the breachways.” Angler Dave Sweet reports on the Rhode Island Saltwater Anglers blog, “Lots of fish through Narrow River estuary this Sunday. Tagged and released eight bass to 29 inches. All fatties too.” Shore angler Gil Bell said, “Had the feeling right from the start north wind was giving me an extra 10 yards casting distance on Tuesday morning. Half-spooled just on the cast with my Van Staal 200. Hit was at very end of cast. A nice, fat slot limit striped bass.”
