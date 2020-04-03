In Massachusetts, the Department of Fish and Game (DFG) office and fish hatchery are closed. However, wildlife management areas, boat ramps and fishing areas overseen by the DFG Office of Fishing and Boating Access remain open to the public for general use.
Spring trout stocking is continuing, but tournaments and events are prohibited until at least April 7.
Also last week, the Massachusetts Division of Marnie Fisheries (DMF) issued an advisory relating to rumors and a fabricated Facebook post, appearing to come from DMF, that state commercial and recreational fishing have been closed due to the Covid-19 public emergency.
“This is not true!” DMF’s advisory said. “Commercial and recreational fishing remain open in Massachusetts.”
All official notifications can be found on their website at https://www.mass.gov/orgs/division-of-marine-fisheries.
In Rhode Island, the Department of Environmental Management (DEM) announced the temporary closure of Rhode Island state parks and beaches due to the COVID-19 public health crisis. In the same announcement Opening Day of the trout-fishing season, scheduled for April 11, was postponed. DEM’s plan to modify Opening Day is to be announced.
“To protect public safety, all state parks and beaches, along with their parking areas, will be closed beginning Friday, April 3, until further notice.” said DEM Director Janet Coit. “Protecting public health is paramount, and that means adhering to social distancing and restricting access to public places where any groups might gather — such as parks and beaches.”
On Wednesday, Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo clarified the position.
“We are not discouraging citizens from exercising, but we closed parks, beaches and parking lots to prevent citizens gathering in groups,” Gov. Raimondo said. “This does not mean you cannot take a walk on a beach, you just have to walk there as the parking lots will be closed. We are encouraging exercise as long as proper social distancing is practiced.”
Right to fish vs. right to life
I believe that fishing (fresh or saltwater) is one activity that citizens might be able to engage while maintaining social distancing that would reinvigorate anglers and families.
Fishing brings us to the outdoors in wide open spaces with clean fresh air and provides us with solace or great family exercise and fun. When we are safe from the virus, fishing should be encouraged.
However, we are in the thick of a pandemic and the need to save the lives of my family, those living in Massachusetts or Rhode Islander and me by not spreading or catching the coronavirus far outweighs my right to fish.
So anglers are advised to use extreme caution when fishing, adhering to all state regulations on social distancing, not congregating with others (other than family), and respecting any stay-at-home orders from local, state and federal governments.
Also important to note that the boating and fishing industries… bait & tackle shops, marinas, boat sales and service, charter and party boats are taking a big hit and need help just like other businesses in Massachusetts and Rhode Island.
The state of Connecticut opened fishing early statewide on lakes, ponds, rivers and streams. The intention of opening the fishing season early was to limit the community spread of COVID-19 by eliminating the large crowds that often accompany the traditional Opening Day of fishing in April.
In a press advisory Connecticut DEEP said, “During this time of social distancing, fishing should be enjoyed as solitary experience or with members of the immediate household, not as a group activity.
Anglers need to follow social distancing practices.” DEEP suggested Wednesday, “Rather than traveling to some of the most popular areas to fish try a small stream or pond you may not have visited before or one close to your home. If crowds are forming when you arrive, choose a different location,”
State of Washington
On the west coast the State of Washington announced last week that it was shutting down all fresh and saltwater fishing in State including recreational shellfishing. The temporary closure of all state-managed parks, wildlife areas, and water access areas started March 25 and will last for at least two weeks. The closure is in response to Gov. Inslee’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order issued last week.
Slow vessel speed for right whales
NOAA Fisheries announces the extension of the voluntary vessel speed restriction zone (Dynamic Management Area or DMA) east of Boston until April 7.
This extension is based on a March 23 sighting of an aggregation of right whales from a Boston-area beach by private citizens.
There are currently three voluntary slow speed zones in place to protect right whales. Mariners, please go around these areas or go slow (10 knots or less) inside these areas where groups of right whales have been sighted.
A mandatory speed restriction of 10 knots or less (rule 50 CFR 224.105) is in effect in the Mid-Atlantic, Nov. 1-April 30; Cape Cod Bay, Jan. 1-May 15; and off Race Point, March 1-April 30.
Where’s the bite?
Freshwater and saltwater fishing: At press time, we have a stay at home order in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. And, if you are obeying all other emergency COVID-19 orders you can fish recreationally. Commercial fishing is allowed. When stay-at-home orders are lifted, I hope to be out fishing as there is nothing better than to be on the water, in wide-open spaces, breathing fresh clean air, to catch and bring fresh nutritious fish home to the dinner table.
