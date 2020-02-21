This year, Massachusetts and Rhode Island striped bass regulations could be different.
Recreational anglers, even those fishing the Capt Cod Canal where fish tend to be larger, will likely be subject to a 28- to 35-inch fish, one fish/person/day limit. This is the option approved by the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission (ASMFC) to meet the a mandated 18 percent harvest reduction as striped bass are overfished and overfishing is occurring.
The state of Rhode Island is considering this option and two conservation equivalency options approved by the ASMFC early this year — a 32- to 40-inch option for all modes and then a split mode option of 32- to 40-inches for private angles combined with a 32- to 40-inch option for the for-hire party and charter boat sector. Both conservation equivalency reductions represent a greater harvest reduction, killing less fish.
The states of New York and Connecticut will also likely approve the 28- to 35-inch option, as, like Massachusetts, this is the only option available to them.
The Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries (DMF) has scheduled public hearings and a public comment period to solicit feedback on proposed changes to commercial and recreational fishing limits to be implemented during the spring of 2020 for striped bass. These proposed regulations include recreational bluefish and striped bass, as well as commercial striped bass, black sea bass, summer flounder and several others.
Visit www.mass.gov/doc/020720-winter-omnibus-public-hearing/download for regulation details, how to submit comments as well as hearing dates and locations scheduled for March 10 (Reading); March 12 (Vineyard Haven); and March 12 (Buzzards Bay).
In Rhode Island, the Marine Fisheries Council will meet March 2 at 6 p.m. at Corless Auditorium, URI Bay Campus, Narragansett. The Council agenda will be jammed pack with 2020 recreational and commercial fishing regulations including recreational summer flounder, scup, black sea bass, striped bass, tautog and bluefish. Commercial issues on the agenda will include striped bass, tautog, monkfish and skate. These are the regulations for state waters zero to three miles from shore.
The opportunity for anglers to weigh in on regulation options occurred at the Feb. 10 public hearing with written and email comments accepted until Feb. 22. Anglers are urged to attend the Council meeting to demonstrate interest and support on key issues. If Council members request additional information from the public, the Council chair may turn to the public for additional comments.
Like Massachusetts, many of the regulations being proposed in Rhode Island, have little state discretion as harvest limits have been set by the ASMFC that manages fish coastwide in state waters.
Striped bass regulations options are sure to be a highlight at the meeting in Rhode Island. Comments were spirited at the February 10 public hearing with charter captains at the meeting vying for the split mode option and recreational anglers opting for the 28- to 35-inch option for all modes for consistency with neighboring states and to keep charter and private angler regulations the same.
“The conservation equivalency split mode striped bass regulation we are supporting actually produces a reduction of about 19 percent,” Capt. Rick Bellavance, president of the RI Party & Charter Boat Association said. “In Rhode Island, the 28- to 35-inch recommendation produces about a 14 percent reduction in Rhode Island. It is only when other states are added that this option generates an 18 percent reduction.” Bellavance said, “So from a conservation perspective we are vying for a more conservative option.”
For copies of the agenda and presentation that was used at the public hearing, visit http://www.dem.ri.gov/programs/marine-fisheries/rimfc/index.php.
Cod down for the count
On Feb. 13, the Conservation Law Foundation (CLF) of Boston filed a petition demanding that the National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS) of the National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) take immediate action to end the unlawful overfishing of Atlantic cod. The fish stock has been overfished for many years and is now depleted to historic low levels of abundance.
“Our regional managers (at the New England Fishery Management Council) have lost control of and abandoned the cod fishery,” said Peter Shelley, Senior Counsel at Conservation Law Foundation. “After decades of reckless decision-making, Atlantic cod populations are now in crisis. To give this iconic species a chance at survival and recovery, the federal government must take the strongest possible action today and temporarily prohibit further cod fishing.”
CLF’s petition to Secretary Ross of the Commerce Department and the National Marine Fisheries Service calls for a prohibition on commercial and recreational cod fishing until the populations are out of crisis. The petition also requests measures to collect accurate data by fully monitoring commercial groundfish trips, closing important cod areas to fishing, and reducing unintentional catch of cod in other fisheries.
Under the Magnuson-Stevens Act (MSA), regional fishery councils are required to rebuild overfished stocks as quickly as possible. In a press advisory the CLF said that both the George’s Bank cod fishery and the Gulf of Maine cod fishery “have essentially been overfished and subject to excessive fishing pressure for more than 30 years. And now, after decades of mismanagement, cod now face the additional stress of climate change.”
Historically, the George’s Bank biomass of cod was thought by fish mangers, industry and anglers to be in better shape than the Gulf of Maine stock. NOAA data supplied by CLF shows that Georges Bank cod stock is in better shape yet overfishing has occurred with this stock too.
For information, visit https://www.clf.org/newsroom/immediate-action-needed-to-save-atlantic-cod/.
Where’s the bite?
Freshwater fishing is in transition on many Massachusetts and Rhode Island ponds. Not enough cold to create ice fishing conditions and bad weather preventing most from shore fishing. “We have no ice in the area so fishing has been slow, just a few customers targeting bass from shore.” Said Craig at Northeast Trading Company, North Attleboro. Ken Ferrara of Ray’s Bait & Tackle, Warwick, RI, said, “With difficult weather last week we had very few anglers fishing, hopefully, it will improve this week.”
Saltwater cod fishing earlier in the month was pretty good with fish spread out over a wide area. However, most boats did not fish last week due to bad weather. When fishing this Monday the weather was great but the fishing was off. The Frances Fleet reported Monday, “A very tough day on the grounds. We set up show on huge piles of bait but nothing was home. We bounced around but just could not get something going. Toward the end of the day we found a small handful, but overall very slow.” Last week, Capt. Andy Dangelo of the Seven B’s said, “We are waiting for things to settle down for a couple of days in a row. We find the fish and then the weather kicks up and changes the dynamic out there.”
