NOAA Fisheries announced interim 2020 recreational management measures for the Atlantic bluefish fishery in federal waters from three to 200 miles offshore.
Massachusetts and Rhode Island aim to establish the same regulations for state waters (0 to 3 miles from shore). These temporary measures are needed to prevent overfishing of the bluefish stock, which was declared overfished in late 2019.
The following interim regulations apply to all recreational vessels fishing for bluefish in federal waters from Maine through Florida effective as of last month: Private Recreational Vessels — Daily bag limit of three fish per person; For-Hire Vessels (Party/Charter Permit) — Daily bag limit of five fish per person.
All other management measures and requirements, including minimum size and recreational seasons, remain unchanged in federal waters.
Rep. Huffman listening tour
In the span of one week, Representative Jared Huffman (D-San Rafael), Chair of the Water, Oceans, and Wildlife Subcommittee, received feedback on federal fisheries management policy from stakeholders in both the South Atlantic and Western Pacific regions during the latest stops on his nationwide listening tour.
Rep. Huffman plans on taking his tour to New England, specifically Massachusetts, however due to the coronavirus, the session for this month in New Bedford has been postponed. Originally planned to occur during the postponed Seafood Expo, the congressman’s office said they will announce a new location in the future.
During the listening sessions in Miami and Honolulu Representative Huffman heard from industry stakeholders, advocates, scientists, and members of the public, who gave feedback on the current state of fisheries management under the Magnuson-Stevens Act and what they hope to see in future federal fisheries policy.
“Throughout my listening tour, one thing has been clear: protecting the ocean’s resources and maintaining solid fisheries management is vital to coastal communities and economies,” said Rep. Huffman. “And what I’m hearing is that the Magnuson Stevens Act has been successful. Having the chance to hear from stakeholders across the country has proved invaluable in ensuring that any updates we make to the law are as strong as possible and grounded in addressing the challenges that stakeholders around the country are facing now and in the future.”
Rep. Huffman’s goal for this listening tour is to assess whether improvements to the Magnuson-Stevens Act are needed and if so, what they should be.
Striped bass center stage as RI and Mass. set 2020 regulations
The Rhode Island Marine Fisheries Council (RIMFC) met March 2 to make recreational and commercial fishing regulation recommendations to the Department of Environmental Management (DEM) for the 2020 fishing season. It is important to note that the DEM Director (Janet Coit) takes council recommendations, public comments and input from the Marine Affairs Division into consideration when making her final decisions which are expected sometime this month.
At press time, Massachusetts was holding public hearings to garner public comment on all regulations of their 2020 recreational regulations.
Many of the regulations Massachusetts and the RI Council recommended this year had very little wiggle room or little state discretion as harvest limits were established by the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission (ASMFC) that mangers fish coastwide in state waters 0 to 3 miles from shore.
RI regulation recommendations
According to the Marine Recreational Information Program (MRIP) that provides data for the establishment of recreational harvest estimates and limits, they now have more robust recreational data. In some cases twice as many fish are being harvested than originally thought. The more robust data will likely lead to more restrictive harvest limits, but this year, NOAA gave the ASMFC a pass until they review and possibly adjust allocations which will impact harvest limits in a negative or positive way for the 2021 fishing season.
Here are the Rhode Island Council’s recommendations.
Summer flounder: status quo… six fish/person/day, 19 inches minimum size, May 3 to Dec. 31, in ‘special’ shore locations two fish of the allowed limit can be 17 inches. Visit www.dem.ri.gov for a list of ‘special’ areas.
Black sea bass: status quo…three fish/person/day June 24 through Aug. 31 and seven fish/person/day Sept. 1-Dec. 31, 15 inches minimum size.
Scup: status quo… 30 fish/person/day, 9 inches minimum; in ‘special’ shore areas, 8-inch fish are allowed.
Bluefish regulations were handed down to States from the ASMFC as bluefish are overfished and overfishing is occurring. The new regulation is three fish/person/day for private anglers, and five fish/angler/day for party and charter boar customers. No minimum sizes allows for a snapper blue fishery, however, it is still three fish per angler (child or adult).
Striped bass: The council voted to recommend a controversial conservation equivalency proposal of a 30- to 40-inches slot for party and charter boats and a more restrictive slot of 32 to 40 inches for private anglers. The State of Rhode Island heard strong objections to this proposal from the states of Massachusetts and Connecticut as well as a anglers that want the state to dovetail their regulation with neighboring states of New York, Connecticut and Massachusetts… one fish/person/day in the slot limit of 28 to 35 inches.
More RI Council business
Saltwater fishing license annual report. The Rhode Island Marine Fisheries Council recommended for approval DEM’s RI Saltwater Recreational Fishing License Program annual report. The report provides an overview of the license program including the number of licenses purchased and funds raised, how funds were spent in 2019 and the plans and initiatives planned for 2020.
Commercial license legislative re-structuring initiative was also reviewed via a DEM white paper on the subject. The aim of the initiative is to streamline and improve the commercial fisheries licensing program.
Quahog week: Council chair Bob Ballou announced that Quahog Week will be held once again this year March 23 to March 29, 2020. Restaurant and fish markets throughout the state are expected to participate with daily quahog specials. For information, visit www.seafoodri.org
Meeting minutes and videos of RIMFC March 2 meetings will be posted on their website at www.dem.ri.gov.
Where’s the Bite
Freshwater: With the warm weather many anglers have been venturing out to freshwater fish. In Massachusetts many ponds and lakes are open for fishing, even trout fishing. Anglers should fish in ponds that are stocked by the state, visit https://www.mass.gov/service-details/massachusetts-trout-stocked-waters-list. The trout and salmon fishing season is closed in Rhode Island until opening day April 8. In fact, fishing for anything in officially designated ‘trout waters’ is prohibited. Visit http://www.dem.ri.gov/pubs/regs/regs/fishwild/fish1819.pdf for a list of prohibited ponds and other regulations. John Littlefield of Archie’s Bait & Tackle in Riverside said, “It was about 50/50 this week with half of the anglers buying worms and the second half purchased shiners to freshwater fish for large and smallmouth bass and pickerel.”
Saltwater: With improvements in weather cod boats should be getting out this week. Vessels did not sail last week. Party boats sailing for cod include the Frances Fleet at www.francesfleet.com, the Seven B’s at www.sevenbs.com, and the Island Current at www.islandcurrent.com.
