New England for Offshore Wind (NE4OW) — a coalition of regional businesses, academic and research institutes, associations, environment organizations and labor unions — held a kickoff press conference Wednesday.
The group aims to “drive New England governors and legislatures to support regional collaboration and more offshore wind procurements, building political will to power every home in New England with offshore wind.”
Twenty-two campaign partners and 19 campaign endorser organizations were listed on the NE4OF website this week.
“Offshore wind energy will help our region fill an energy gap, as old, dangerous and polluting fossil fuel power plants start to go offline,” the coalition said in a press advisory. “Offshore wind is the biggest lever we can pull to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions, and boost our economy by creating new jobs to get people back to work at the same time.”
I participated in the press conference as one of six guest speakers providing a recreational fishing perspective on offshore wind farms. Highlights of my comments included the successful research and monitoring plan developed and implemented at the Block Island Wind Farm and the reef effect that wind farm pylons have created there.
Fishing at the Block Island Wind Farm is arguably better, even though recreational fishing pressure has increased by about 200 percent as it is now more of a fishing destination. It is one of the places to go to fish for large summer flounder (fluke), black sea bass, and cod fish, to name a few.
The expectation of many recreational anglers is that additional wind farms and turbines will have a positive cumulative impact on fish just like the Block Island Wind Farm and as recent studies of European wind farms have shown. See the March, 2019 issue of Fisheries Science & Aquaculture magazine titled, “Meta-analysis of fish abundance at offshore wind farms.” The study concluded that wind farms have had a positive impact on the abundance of finfish within their boundaries compared to control areas outside.
The positive reef effect on fishing at Block Island has led to commercial fishing vessels trawling parallel to the wind farm, gill nets set in the wind farm area and recreational and commercial rod and reel fishermen fishing right up to the pylons in the wind farm area. It is a prime example of how commercial, recreational fishing and offshore wind can coexist for the benefit of all Americans.
Other speakers at the kickoff included Susannah Hatch, Environmental League of Massachusetts; State Senator David Watters, New Hampshire; Sena Wazer, Sunrise Connecticut; and Hillary Bright from the BlueGreen Alliance.
Visit www.newenglandforoffshorewind.org and click the ‘Learn More’ box for an information video.
New Bedford terminal to support offshore wind farms
Last week, the Baker-Polito Administration announced the signing of lease agreements with Vineyard Wind and Mayflower Wind. The agreements outlined how the New Bedford Marine Commerce Terminal will be the primary staging and deployment base for the construction and installation of their offshore wind projects located in federal waters south of Martha’s Vineyard.
These lease agreements commit the facility to full-time offshore wind work from 2023 into 2027 and are worth more than $32.5 million. The deployment of 1,600 MW of offshore wind energy for the State of Massachusetts is estimated to support between 2,000 to 3,000 of direct job years over the next 10 years and generate a total economic impact in Massachusetts of between $1.4 billion to $2.1 billion.
Where’s the bite?
Tautog fishing continues to get off to a strong start. “Customers are catching some nice tautog early in the season,” Joe Castaldi of Quaker Lane Bait & Tackle, North Kingstown, said. “They are catching them in deeper water off Newport, at Plum Light and the other high structure places anglers catch them in the fall.” “Some anglers have started targeting tautog from shore and have had success at Colt Stare Park with a lot of short fish being caught.” said John Littlefield of Archie’s Bait & Tackle, Riverside. The tautog limit right now is Rhode Island and Massachusetts is three fish/person/day, 16” minimum size with a ten fish boat limit that does not apply to charter or party boats. Effective October 15 the limit increased to five fish.
Striped bass fishing continues to be strong along our coastal shore from Newport to Watch Hill and at Block Island. “We have never seen so much bait in the water. It started with mature Atlantic menhaden, then peanut bunker (immature Atlantic menhaden) and then large spearing,” Mike Wade of Watch Hill Outfitters, Westerly said. “All this bait is being chased by a variety of mackerel, striped bass and bluefish. Anglers are catching 12-inchers and 18-inch school bass. Right next to them, an angler might catch a 34- or a 40-pound fish. The bait and fishing has been epic.”“I do not know how else to describe it. Customers are catching fish from jetties and the beaches as well as the reefs off Watch Hill and at Block Island.” John Littlefield of Archie’s Bait & Tackle said, “One customer caught four nice striped bass using eels off Newport near Brenton Reef.” East End Eddie Doherty, Cape Cod Canal fishing expert and authror said, “Fishing has been spotty at the Canal with some large fish being taken.”
Summer flounder and black sea bass: “Fluke fishing remains difficult. Customers are not having much success and are searching to catch keepers.” said Joe Castaldi of Quaker Lane Bait & Tackle. Mike Wake of Watch Hill said, “We weighed in a few double digit fish caught about a mile south of the Block Island Wind Farm but fishing for fluke has been very difficult this season. The fish have not come close to shore. The black sea bass bite continues to be good around Block Island at the East and West fishing Grounds, in the Southwest Ledge area and along the coastal shore anywhere there is a rock pile.” On charter, we struggled to catch three to four keeper fluke per trip, and the black sea bass (BSB) situation seemed to slow too. Scup continues to be caught throughout our Bays and offshore anywhere there is structure and water movement.
“Freshwater fishing for largemouth is where most of the action is. Anglers are hooking up at Stump Pond, Smithfield; Only Pond, Lincoln Woods; and Turner Reservoir, East Providence,” said Dave Henault of Ocean State Tackle. “Fishing freshwater has slowed as many ponds and lakes are very warm.” said Littlefield of Archie’s Bait & Tackle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.