The good news is that this year recreational regulations for scup, black sea bass, summer flounder and tautog will be similar to last year for all coastal states. Striped bass and bluefish regulations will be less liberal, as both species are overfished.
However, NOAA Fisheries is expected to clamp down on harvest limits for scup, black sea bass and summer flounder in 2021 due to improved data-collection methods through the Marine Recreational Information Program (MRIP) that has given fish managers a better idea of how many fish anglers are harvesting.
Enhanced data obtained through the use of mail surveys sent to the homes of licensed/registered fishermen, along with an enhanced volume of intercept surveys, show that recreational anglers have harvested a lot more fish than originally estimated. With some species, anglers harvested two to three times the amount of fish managers originally thought they harvested. The enhanced catch also indicates to scientists that there were and are likely more fish in the water than they originally thought (which is a good thing).
In summary, the new MRIP data indicates anglers caught more fish than originally thought, that the fish in the water are more abundant that originally thought, and in many cases, the enhanced abundance has and will enhance commercial harvest limits, with recreational harvest limits remaining the same or reduced because they have already taken their share.
Based on the new MRIP data, commercial summer flounder (fluke) allowable catch limits increased about 68 percent in 2019, and this year in 2020 the commercial black sea bass allowable catch limit will likely increase by about 50 percent. Some recreational anglers are concerned about increasing commercial allowable catch limits based on recreational fishing estimates. Anecdotally, they say, based on 2019 fishing season performance, there simply are not that many more fish in the water, and we may jeopardize the health of these fish stocks with dramatic increases in allowable catch limits.
The scientific soundness of the new MRIP data is not being questioned by NOAA, its regional councils, or me; however, the allocation between the commercial and recreational sectors is being questioned. The new MRIP data has given us better data on the amount of fish being taken, and therefore the abundance of fish in the water. However, commercial allowable catch limits and recreation harvest limits do not reflect new allocations based on what commercial and recreational fishers were actually catching when allocation shares were first set or established.
New amendment to consider reallocation based on new data
The Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council (Council) that manages fish in federal waters (3 to 200 miles offshore), and the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission (Commission) that regulates fishing in state waters (from the coast to 3 miles offshore), have scheduled a series of scoping hearings in light of new MRIP data. The aim of the hearings is to gather public input on the range of issues and information to be considered in the Summer Flounder, Scup, and Black Sea Bass Commercial/Recreational Allocation Amendment.
The amendment will consider potential modifications to the allocations of catch or landings between the commercial and recreational sectors for summer flounder, scup, and black sea bass. The commercial and recreational allocations for all three species were set in the mid-1990s based on historical proportions of landings (for summer flounder and black sea bass) or catch (for scup) from each sector.
In July 2018, MRIP released revisions to its time series of catch (harvest and discards) estimates. As noted above, these revisions resulted in much higher recreational catch estimates compared to previous estimates, affecting the entire time series of data going back to 1981.In a January 7 press advisory, the Council and Commission said, “Some changes have also been made to commercial catch data since the allocations were established. The current commercial and recreational allocation percentages for all three species do not reflect the current understanding of the recent and historic proportions of catch and landings from the two sectors. This amendment will consider whether changes to these allocations are warranted.”
Lean more and hearing dates
The Scoping and Public Information Document contains background information on summer flounder, scup, and black sea bass management, and on issues that may be addressed in the amendment, visit http://www.mafmc.org/actions/sfsbsb-allocation-amendment (mafmc.org).
The Massachusetts scoping hearing is Feb. 13 from 6–7:30 p.m. at the Massachusetts Maritime Academy, Admiral’s Hall, Buzzards Bay; the Rhode Island hearing is Feb. 26 from 6–7:30 p.m. at the URI Bay Campus, Corless Auditorium, Narragansett.
Where’s the bite?
Cod fishing off Rhode Island and Massachusetts south of Cape Cod is a good winter bet. Lately boats have not sailed due to bad weather. Freshwater fishing is in transition, with anglers still waiting for ice to engage ice fishing in local Massachusetts and Rhode Island ponds.
