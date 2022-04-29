Global warming impacts where fish live.
As the ocean warms, some species adapt by moving into cooler and deeper water so they remain in their preferred water temperatures. Those marine species that cannot move either adapt or perish.
On April 19, NOAA Fisheries released a new tool that can show the movement of hundreds of species due in part to climate change and warming water.
The change in species distributions and ranges can impact coastal and marine ecosystems, fishing industries, stock assessments and management. Species-distribution changes can alter marine ecosystems, impacting interactions between species, affecting which species dominate an ecosystem.
The tool, developed by NOAA climatologist Melissa Karp, is called the Distribution Mapping and Analysis Portal, or DisMAP. The portal can help fish managers, researchers and fishers understand and respond to changes in marine species’ distributions.
An advisory announcing the Portal NOAA said, “Changes in marine ecosystems can have big implications for the sustainability of U.S. fishing — commercial, recreational, and subsistence. And, when species move outside of standard survey boundaries, it can impact estimates of abundance that feed into stock assessments.”
Karp’s portal uses NOAA Fisheries bottom trawl survey data. Stakeholders can use the portal’s map-based visualizations to explore changes over time in the distributions of more than 800 different species of marine fish and invertebrates found throughout U.S. waters.
Some of the range changes of species often caught by recreational anglers, such as black sea bass, are remarkable. Viewing the animations on DisMAP you can actually see the concentration or bio mass move or expand up the coast.
Remarkable shifts include American lobster, their distribution moved 122 miles north between 1974 and 2019. Back sea bass moved about 143 miles north, and expanded its range by about 39 miles, whereas summer flounder moved north by about 48 miles but acutely contacted its range by about 73 miles.
These changes in distribution and range have wreaked havoc with recreational harvest limits and regulations. For example, a greater abundance of a species in our area means we will likely catch more. We catch too many and we may overfish, and when we overfish, fishing regulations become more conservative to prevent overfishing. Yet we have a greater abundance of fish in our area.
We need to adapt our fishing laws to be more climate-nimble to respond to climate impacts like fish distribution. We need enhanced climate research and more frequent stock assessments to figure out just what is happening to species distribution and range changes so we can record data and incorporate into more frequent stock assessments.
So rather than figuring out how we can take more fish when they are here in our area, we first need to develop a plan for sustainability. As Melissa Karp’s portal demonstrates, these fish will likely just keep on moving north, through and beyond our area eventually, if we do not take steps to slow and stop climate impacts such as warming water.
To link to the portal, visit Distribution Mapping and Analysis Portal (noaa.gov).
License funds bolster recreational fishing
Earlier this week, the RI Marine Fisheries Council (RIMFC) approved the RI Saltwater Recreational Fishing License Program annual report pending input from anglers. The report provides an overview of the license program, including the number of licenses purchased and funds raised, how funds were spent in 2021, and the plans and initiatives planned for 2022.
A total of 53,869 licenses were issued in 2021, the second-highest total ever in the program’s 11-year history.
John Lake, the RI Department of Environmental Management (DEM) Supervising Marine Biologist responsible for the program, said, “Rhode Islanders continue to use saltwater fishing as a wholesome outdoor activity during COVID. We believe COVID has increased the number of licensea purchased in 2021 just as it did in 2020.”
Visit www.dem.ri.gov for a complete copy of the annual report.
Where’s the bite?
Freshwater trout fishing has been the big story the past few weeks at stocked ponds. In North Attleboro, both Falls Pond and Whiting Pond are stocked in spring as well as the fall. In Rhode Island, some ponds were stocked a second time this spring for school vacation weeks. Last week MassWildlife held six trout-stocking events that the public could attend to learn about fresh-water ecosystems and dump some buckets of fish into local waterways. Conner Glynn of The Tackle Box in Warwick, RI said, “Trout fishing has been very good for customers fishing stocked ponds with PowerBait working well for these newly released fish. The largemouth-bass bite has been excellent too at Gorton Pond and Little Pond in Warwick.”
“Willet Avenue Pond in Riverside has had 20or so anglers fishing there since the restocking,” said John Littlefield of Archie’s Bait & Tackle in Riverside. For licensing and stocking information in Rhode Island, visit www.dem.ri.gov/programs/fish-wildlife/freshwater-fisheries/index.php. For information on regulations, licenses and an interactive map on Massachusetts stocked waterways, visit Freshwater fishing regulations | Mass.gov.
“Tautog fishing improved this week with keepers to 25 inches being caught both in the lower Narragansett Bay and in the Providence River at India Point Park (a hot spot),” said Henault of Ocean State Tackle. Jeff Sullivan, an associate at Lucky Bait & Tackle in Warren, said, “The bay warmed up this weekend and fish were being caught.” “Some keepers were taken at the Day Marker at Rumstick Point with a slow bite at Ohio Ledge and at the Spindle,” said John Littlefield from Archie’s Bait & Tackle. “For the past week or two, the bite has been very good at India Point Park in Providence,” said Conner Glynn of the Tackle Box. “Fish are taking worms and green crabs.” Greg Vespe, RISAA executive director, said, “Most of the bay has reached 49 degrees or warmer, so the tog bite is beginning to spread throughout the bay… jigs seem to be working better than rigs as the fish remain shallow.”
Striped bass. East End Eddie Doherty said, “The herring run has been overflowing with fish that will produce forage for returning predators. Some schoolies were caught off the beach at Mashnee Flats (Buzzards Bay) near Hog Island Channel and some undersized stripers have been entering the west end of the Cape Cod Canal on the east tide.” “Narragansett Bay is yielding school striped bass with an occasional keeper,” said Dave Henault of Ocean State Tackle. The striped bass regulation is the same as last year: one fish per angler per day from 28 inches to less than 35 inches.
“Squid fishing was good this weekend in Newport, at the Sakonnet and on Cape Cod at Falmouth and Maratha’s Vineyard,” said Dave Henault of Ocean State Tackle. The squid are quite large with 12 “to 13” tubes.