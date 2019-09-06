The 49th Newport International Boat Show will be held Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and next Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the waterfront along American’s Cup Avenue in Newport, RI.
Newport is one of the largest in the water boat shows in the country and the kick-off to the boat show season.
The event will host exhibitors from around the world with an exceptional assortment of boats of every type and style, plus a variety of accessories, equipment, electronics, gear and services for boaters.
“While the new boats and products are a main reason our visitors come to the Show, we always try to enhance the experience with first-rate activities,” said Nancy Piffard, Show Director of Newport Exhibition Group.
Visit www.newportboatshow.com for information, show seminars, events, for course schedules, to register for courses as well as to buy tickets.
How do we rebuild striped bass?
The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission (ASMFC) has put out Addendum VI to the striped bass management plan for public comment which mandates an 18 percent reduction in harvest coast-wide just to stop overfishing.
The most recent stock assessment shows the species is overfished and overfishing is occurring. If we continue to harvest at this rate, the species will continue to decline to extinction.
The ASMFC mangers striped bass coastwide in State waters from shore out to the three-mile limit. Striped bass fishing is not allowed in Federal waters three miles to 200 miles offshore.
Reduction options outlined in Addendum VI to the striped bass management plan have a 50 percent of succeeding, visit asmfc.org/files/PublicInput/StripedBassDraftAddVI_PublicComment_Aug2019.pdf. For me a 50 percent success rate is not enough, striped bass is the number one species targeted by anglers on much of the East Coast.
Anglers do not harvest fish by pounds for money like commercial fishers, they harvest for the experience of fishing as well as for food for table fare. So the objective of a recreational angler it not to harvest as much as possible.
The fish in the water, the anticipation and expectation that you can catch a fish, is worth more to recreational anglers than dead fish on shore. So growing the stock to abundance so there are more in the water for all to catch and eat is of vital importance.
It is up to each angler to make up their mind on how to best make stock reductions with options outlined in the Adendum.
At the same time, send a message to the ASMFC, fish mangers and government officials that we want this species managed conservatively to not only preserve what we have and rebuild the stock, but also grow the species to abundance.
The ASMFC needs to manage species more like the species that are managed in Federal waters under the Magnuson Stevens Act (MSA) with full accountably measures that are enforceable under law.
Under the MSA allowable catch limits (ACLs) are established with payback provisions if sectors overfish, and most species adhere to a rule of thumb 10-year rebuilding time line. Data presented with Addendum VI shows that striped bass would not be rebuilt until 2033.
Public comments and hearing dates
In Massachusetts, there is a public hearing Oct. 2 at 6 a.m. at the Crowne Plaza Woburn and a second on Oct. 3 at Mass. Maritime Academy, Admiral’s Hall in Buzzards Bay. In Rhode Island, the striped bass public hearing will take place Sept. 24 at 6 p.m. at Corless Auditorium, URI Bay Campus, in Narragansett.
Public comments will also be accepted in writing or via email until 5 p.m. on Oct. 7, 2019. Visit www.asmfc.org for instructions on how to comment by mail or online.
Where’s the bite?
Striped bass, bluefish, bonito, false albacore and mackerel: Cape Cod Canal fishing expert East End Eddie Doherty said, “The Canal has been pretty slow and hit or miss lately, but Tuesday, Martin Souza of Raynham caught some fish on surface plugs toward the east end. The top water action continued with his largest striped bass weighing in at 20 pounds.” Dave Henault of Ocean State Tackle, Providence, said, “Bonito, chub mackerel and Spanish mackerel are running all along the southern coastal shore from Pier 5, Narragansett to Westerly with these fish being taken in front of Newport and the Sakonnet River too. Anglers are using Epoxy jigs, Daddy Mac jigs and soft plastics to target them. The striped bass bite is good at Block Island and in the Bay at Conimicut Point, Sabin Point and Salter Grove we have a lot of small bluefish with keeper bass mixed in.” Capt. Rene Letourneau of On the Rocks Charters had two customers score a RI Slam… they landed striped bass, bluefish and bonito in the same outing off Newport. “It was their first time saltwater fly fishing.” said Capt. Letourneau. Bluefish and keeper striped bass have infiltrated Narragansett Bay. We caught bluefish and a 30-inch striped bass off the dock in Wickford Cove this week. The Cove was loaded with needlefish with a fair about of Atlantic menhaden and snapper blues in the water too. Eric Weybrant of Exeter who fished Block Island early this week said, “We started drifting eels around the peanut and hooked up with a 38-inch striped bass within the first 20 minutes. There was a nice rip on the North side of the “ledge” where the water drops from 50 feet down to 80 feet. We had drifted off the edge into the deeper water and were reeling in to re-position when a nice 42-inch fish grabbed an eel and took off.”
Summer flounder (fluke), black sea bass and scup: Bottom fishing for anglers is good with scup being caught just about any place in Bays and along coastal shores where there is structure and water movement. The fluke bite continues to be good at Elbow Ledge. We continue to catch large black sea bass in the 20-to-23-inch range at the mouth of the Sakonnet using squid in combination with soft plastic. Red seems to be working best with white a second best choice. Three anglers on my vessel caught their limit in 60 minutes of fishing at the Sakonnet this weekend. Capt. Frank Blount of the Frances Fleet said, “Monday started out with the Marathon trip boxing around 140 keeper fluke. We had two fish around 10 pounds and five other fish over eight pounds. Tuesday through Thursday saw up and down results but quality fish on all trips. Fluke fishing is not over yet! Sea bass fishing was rock solid with full boat limits on every trip.”
