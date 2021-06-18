The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management and the National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration have joined forces to address fish survey challenges presented by offshore wind farms.
The aim of the joint BOEM/NOAA program is to mitigate the impact of not doing surveys in areas that have traditionally been studied because wind farms are being built in the area.
NOAA Fisheries’ scientific surveys are essential for setting quotas for commercial and recreational fishermen, as well as monitoring and assessment for recovery and conservation programs for protected species and essential fish habitat.
The program will address impacts from exclusion of NOAA Fisheries’ sampling platforms from the wind development area due to operational and safety limitations; impacts on the random-stratified statistical design that is the basis for scientific assessments, advice, and analyses; as well as alteration of benthic and pelagic habitats, and airspace in and around the wind energy development.
At a University of Rhode Island Sea Grant Baird Symposium session last year, Andrew Gil , principal scientist at the Centre for Environment, Fisheries and Aquaculture Science in the United Kingdom, said, “Fisheries surveys in the United Kingdom did not experience problems. Scientists worked around them, just like they compensate for weather (with a mitigation program).”
“The program will evaluate existing survey designs, identify and develop new survey approaches,” NOAA said in a press advisory. “It will calibrate these new approaches to existing surveys, develop interim survey indices, and conduct monitoring efforts. This will fill regional scientific survey data needs over the life of offshore wind operations.”
Fish managers building climate change capacity
I attended a Lenfest Ocean Program workshop last week on climate ready fisheries. The workshop focused on new research being done to evaluate fish management’s adaptive capacity to enhance climate resilient fisheries.
Climate change influences multiple components of fisheries management and long-term, managers must incorporate information that will increase the fishery’s capacity to adapt to changing conditions. Adaptive capacity refers to a fishery’s ability to cope with change while continuing to deliver its desired social, ecological, and economic outcomes.
Managers are using vulnerability assessments to understand at-risk fisheries and take appropriate action. A full vulnerability assessment evaluates exposure to a novel stressor such as increasing ocean temperature; the consequences of that stressor, whether or not the species range shifts as a result of increasing temperature; and the ability to cope with those consequences, or adaptive capacity, such as adopting management measures to cope with a range shift.
To learn more, follow Lenfest on Twitter @lenfestocean or sign up for their newsletter at lenfestocean.org.
Where’s the bite?
Striped bass/bluefish: “Thursday and earlier this week in the afternoon, the west end of the Cape Cod Canal was producing some very nice fish with anglers using Sebile Magic Swimmer lures with success,” said Bruce Miller of Canal Bait & Tackle, Sagamore. “The east end was producing some bass and bluefish too. The black sea bass and scup bite has been very good for anglers fishing Buzzard Bay, overall fishing is very good.” East End Eddie Doherty said, “The west end of the Cape Cod Canal was a surfcaster’s paradise Monday as striped bass exploded on the surface chasing a huge tightly packed school of menhaden (bunker) in from Buzzards Bay. Several stripers in the 30-pound class were caught at every level of the water column and some fish measured over 50 inches! The white Sebile Magic Swimmer was credited with many catches.” Elisa Cahill of Snug Harbor Marina, South Kingstown said, “The striped bass bite was outstanding at the Southwest side of Block Island this week. Bass were on the surface with anglers using top water lures. The Island is loaded with sand eels so umbrella rigs that mimic sand eels are working too.” “Striped bass fishing is strong off Watch Hill, Westerly reefs. Anglers are catching slot fish and larger from boats with school bass mixed in. Bluefish and school bass are being caught from the beaches.” said Harrison Gatch from Watch Hill Outfitters. Expert Rhode Island saltwater fly fisher and guide Ed Lombardo, said, “We fished the Narrow River (Narragansett) last week three times. All three days produced some nice bass, anywhere from 10 to 24 inches and many were fresh from the ocean with sea lice attached to them. Fished the incoming tide on Sunday. This time of the year, we find that the cooler sea water brings in the bass. This year so far the bait has been almost nonexistent. We are not seeing much bait at all, hopefully this will change. My shrimp fly in dark brown has been working very well. I find that during June dark brown flies work very well.”
Scup/black sea bass/fluke: Although open in Massachusetts, the black sea bass season does not open until June 24 in Rhode Island. “The fluke bite along the southern coastal shore is very good,” Gatch said. “Anglers are catching a lot of shorts in lower water and the larger fish are in deeper water but a lot fewer of them. Traditional rigs tipped with squid and a bit of Gulp is working best. Timing is everything. Things were good for fluke anglers this week if conditions were right… wind and tide in line. Areas that produced keeper fluke include the East Grounds (three miles east of Block Island) as well as areas off South County beaches, including Nebraska Shoals and The Five Cottages. Anglers were finding keeper fluke in 30 to 50 feet of water.” Angler Mark Jacobs said, “We decided to fish the west side of Block Island this weekend to get out of the east wind. Tide from the Race was ebbing and with the NE wind, we made short drifts from 50 to 56 feet for about 90 minutes, boating a keeper and several shorts on each. I used homemade three-way rigs with an 8-ounce bean buck tail (needed to hold) and three-foot long spinner teaser with long squid strips.”
Freshwater fishing in ponds recently stocked with trout is still good.
