Last week, NOAA Fisheries extended the recreational Gulf of Maine (GOM) cod and haddock seasons for the 2020 fishing year. In summary, the action: 1) extends the fall for-hire recreational fishing season for GOM cod; 2) adds a springtime GOM cod recreational fishing season for all recreational anglers; and 3) extends the springtime GOM haddock recreational fishing season for all recreational anglers.
In response to this action, the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries (DMF) is proceeding to implement complementary measures for state waters. Given the late timing, the extended fall for-hire recreational fishing season for GOM cod will be implemented by conditioning all 2020 For-Hire Permits. DMF then expects to implement the springtime adjustments to the recreational GOM cod and haddock seasons by regulation over this coming winter.
Gulf of Maine cod. Prior to this federal rule change, the recreational GOM cod season was scheduled to occur from Sept. 15-30, with a one-fish-per-angler bag limit and 21 inches minimum size for all recreational anglers. With this rule change, the for-hire fishery has been extended an additional 14 days to Sept. 8-Oct. 7; private recreational anglers will still be subject to a Sept. 15-30 season. Additionally, an April 1-14 season has been added for both for-hire and private recreational anglers. During these open seasons, the one-fish-per-angler bag limit and 21-inch minimum size shall remain in effect.
The extended fall for-hire season is intended to allow the for-hire fleet to use the fall season to make up for the loss of access to the fishery in the spring. Travel and other COVID-related restrictions imposed by states in March and April effectively closed the for-hire fishery. While state restrictions of for-hire fishing have been lifted or modified, limits on the number of people who may gather remain in place and constrain the number of passengers for-hire vessels may accommodate.
Gulf of Maine haddock. Prior to this federal rule change, the recreational GOM haddock season was scheduled to occur from April 15-Feb. 28, with a 15-fish-per-angler bag limit and 17-inch minimum size for all recreational anglers. With this rule change, the fishery will be extended to include the entirety of April, with the closed season only occurring from March 1-31. No changes to the bag limit or size limit were made.
For additional information visit www.mass.gov/marinefisheries.
Fish kill in East Narragansett Bay
Last week we had a fish kill in the upper portions of the East Passage of Narragansett Bay and Providence Rivers. Barrington Beach, Bullocks Cove/Allen’s Cove and areas of Warwick experienced fish kills.
John Littlefield of Archie’s Bait & Tackle in Riverside said, “We had dead fish, primarily peanut bunker (immature Atlantic menhaden) and a lot of blue-shelled crabs all the way up to Sabin’s Point and Haines Park. Fishing just about shut down for the weekend as anglers feared what might be killing the fish.”
Mike Healey of the Department of Environmental Management said the Division of Marine Fisheries was investing the cause, but more than likely the cause is warm water and low levels of dissolved oxygen. This time of year coves and sanctuaries in the mid and upper reaches of the bay, particularly those coves and areas that do not flush regularly, are prone to low levels of dissolved oxygen and fish kills.
Expert angler Vespe talks night fishing
If you ever wanted to night fish, but you just weren’t sure about how to be safe, what to target, or where and when to fish, this RI Saltwater Anglers Association seminar is for you. Expert angler Greg Vespe, the former president of the Aquidneck Island Striper Team and RISAA board member, will be the guest speaker at a Zoom webinar Monday at 7 p.m.
But you need to be a RISAA member to participant. Twelve such meetings on various topics are held throughout the year, and now with Zoom seminar capability, additional one-of-a-kind seminars will be offered too.
RISAA membership is $55/year. Visit www.risaa.org for information.
Where’s the bite?
Striped bass fishing at Block Island and off Newport is outstanding. Ken Ferrara of Ray’s Bait & Tackle in Warwick said, “Customers are catching 40-pound bass right off Brenton Reef Newport. Three customers fishing there this weekend caught eight nice bass. All were released. Just about any method is working … trolling umbrella rigs, tube and work and using live eels.” Angler Mark Tracy said, “I fished with my children, Kate and Jonah, with Block Island Fish Works on their charter boat, the Harley, last week and we caught and released a number of fish casting a Slug-Go lure at the North Rip. The bite there was very good.” The southwest ledge off Block Island continues to yield big fish too. This week a massive school of striped bass in the 24- to 26-inch range surfaced in a feeding off Black Point and Sticky Beach in Narragansett. East End Eddy Doherty of Mattapoisett said, “Canal fishing has been very good. At sunrise on Sunday I landed a 21-pound striper that attached my Hurley Canal Killer lure. There were no breaks at all when the fish hit off the bottom, as the dropping west tide was bringing a school in from Cape Cod Bay. Even though my drag was set tight, the energetic linesider fought above his weight and took three good runs before being landed.”
Summer flounder (fluke) and black sea bass bite continues to improve. Anglers off Newport and Matunuck are limiting out with keeper fluke with some very large fish to 13 pounds taken last week at the Block Island Wind Farm. However, some anglers are finding fishing for fluke a very slow pick. Dave Henault of Ocean State Tackle said, “Fluke fishing continues to be work. Those successfully targeting fluke are putting their time in; it’s a lot of work but those working at it are catching fish.” “Anglers are catching black sea bass, scup and some keeper fluke off Warwick Neck,” said Ken Ferrara of Ray’s Bait. The black sea bass bite continues to be good off Pt. Judith and outstanding off the Sakonnet River.
Freshwater fishing continues to be good in area ponds, particularly at night, as the water is quite warm during the day. Dave Henault of Ocean State Tackle said, “Ponds producing for customers, particularly at night, with shiners for largemouth include Only Pond, Lincoln Woods; Stump Pond, Smithfield; Barney Pond, Lincoln; and Tuner Reservoir, Rumford.”
