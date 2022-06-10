It is budget time in Washington, DC for Fiscal Year (FY) 2023. Last year many of the funds requested for climate and fisheries were cut. We need to fund NOAA Fisheries so we can do needed climate research and fund more frequent stock assessment to get a handle on stock movement.
Climate impacts on fishing are challenging. Habitat is degrading as sea levels rise and warm water species are moving up the coast. Climate change is and will continue to have an impact on what we catch today and what we might catch in the future. What happens when the warm water fish here now like scup, summer founder and black sea bass in great abundance move through and out of our range? What will we fish for then?
As anglers we need to advocate for approval of the $6.9 –billion NOAA budget submitted by President Biden for Fiscal Year 2023. Also the $1.17 –billion budget included for NOAA Fisheries, and just as important, we need to support the included Climate, Ecosystems, and Fisheries Initiative which would provide $10-million for climate and fisheries initiatives (much of this was cut from last years’ budget).
We need to fund NOAA so they become more climate ready. They need to manage fisheries sustainably and address climate impacts on fisheries at the same time. NOAA Fisheries will require adequate funding across its core fisheries science and management programs. Over the last decade, NOAA Fisheries and the Regional Councils have built a foundation for climate action, and now they are at a critical point where they need to expand and accelerate their efforts.
One way anglers can help is to send a support and thank you email to their US Senators and Representative. Thank them for supporting NOAA’s budget as Massachusetts Senators and most Representatives have signed support letters for NOAA Fisheries’ FY23 budget, as well as the entire Rhode Island delegation. Share your support for NOAA’s budget and ask them to continue to advocate for full NOAA funding so NOAA Fisheries can become more climate nimble.
To find your US Representative’s email address, visit www.house.gov/representatives/find-your-representative, and to find the email address of your US Senators visit https://contactsenators.com .
Block Island fishing tourney July 23-24
“This year we added a fly fishing division to the Block Island Inshore Fishing Tournament.” said Capt. Chris Willi of Block Island Fish Works, a bait & tackle shop and charter fishing business located on Block Island, Rhode Island. The Tournament will include summer flounder (fluke), black sea bass, striped bass and bluefish with boat, shore, fly fishing, youth, team and photo divisions.
The tournament starts at 5:30 a.m., Saturday, July 23 and ends Sunday, July 24, 12 noon. There will be an ‘After Party’ at Capt. Nick’s Rock & Roll Bar, Block Island on Sunday, July 24 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. with a brief Tournament awards ceremony.
“It is not necessary to attend the ‘After Party’ to receive your Tournament prize. Winners will be posted online. Entries will be make electronically through use of the tournament smartphone app. Limited dockage may be available after the tournament for four to five hours in Old Harbor at the Town Dock. Contact the Dockmaster on Ch12. Those attending the ‘After Party’ will get a chance to win one of twenty $100 tackle shop gift cards.”
Tournament entry fees are $100 per boat for up to four anglers, $25/person for additional anglers; and $25/shore angler. Capt. Willi said, “Thanks to the Block Island Wind Farm and Ørsted Tournament sponsorship we are able to donate 100% of Tournament entry fees to the Block Island Fire Department and Rescue.”
Tournament highlights include: cash cards/swag/and sponsor prizes totally $10,000 and take a photo with the Block Island Wind Farm shown and you can enter three photo categories each with $200 prize… most scenic, best fish photo and best team photo.
Anglers can pick up participant bags at one of five locations including Block Island Fish Works, Block Island; Ocean State Tackle, Providence; The Saltwater Edge, Middletown; Snug Harbor Marina, South Kingstown; and Watch Hill Outfitters, Westerly.
Register online at sandypointco.com/bi-inshore-tourney. For additional information contact Block Island Fish Works at bifishworks@msn.com or 401.-742-3992.
Where’s the bite?
Striped bass and bluefish. Jeff Sullivan of Lucky Bait & Tackle, Warren, RI, said, “The striped bass bite in upper Mt. Hope Bay has been outstanding. Anglers are hooking up with keeper slot size fish (28” to < 35”) as well as releasing fish above the slot limit. We have a good amount of Atlantic menhaden in the water. So live linking them and/or trolling them is working well.” East End Eddy Doherty, said, “Canal Rat Bill Prodouz landed a 40 inch linesider that fell for a white buck tail bounced along the bottom on an early east tide and the weekend west tide gave up more than one 40 pounder at first light! A 48 pound striped monster riding the current toward Cape Cod Bay was caught off the bottom at dawn near the Bourne Bridge…” There is an abundance of bluefish in Narragansett and Mt. Hope Bay. You just have to find them. Bluefish, medium to large size, are being caught by anglers with swimming and surface lures and while trolling with tub & worm and other method for striped bass. Greenwich Bay was producing bluefish particularly well for the past couple of weeks.
Summer flounder/black sea bass. Anglers are reminded that the minimum size for black sea bass is now 16”. The bite continues to be good in Buzzards Bay, Narragansett Bay and off the coastal shore with anglers catching good sized keepers mixed in with a lot of undersized fish. Some reports of fluke now being caught at Warwick Light in Rhode Island and in lower and mid-Narragansett Bay areas.