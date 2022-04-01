This week, I was at the NOAA Recreational Fishing Summit in Crystal City, Virginia.
The Summit happens every five years to gather input from anglers to help establish a strategic direction for NOAA Fisheries recreational fishing research, programs and policies. It was great to have our national fishing agenda in line with input heard at the first session of the 2022 Baird Symposium held last week.
Janet Coit, Assistant Administrator for Fisheries at NOAA (and former RI DEM director), led a panel discussion on Climate Resilient Fisheries.
“I ask you to engage in conversations, be respectful, and have a frank back and forth on the issues,” Colt said. “Be creative. I assure you, this summit is not just about dialogue, it’s about action.”
Topics covered at the Summit included climate impacts on fishing and habitat and how to work toward climate-resilient fisheries; the balancing of ocean uses including fishing, offshore wind energy and aquaculture; recreational data collection and use; and management reform. NOAA plans to publish a report on the Summit.
Those interested in participating in a discussion on climate impacts on fishing and boating can attend Session II of the 2022 Baird Symposium, to be held April 13 from 6:30-8 p.m. This webinar, “Climate Change Opportunities for Anglers and Boaters,” will engage anglers, boaters and climate experts in discussions about how anglers are adapting with the science panel addressing ‘Big strategies for climate resiliency.”
To register for the event, visit Effects of Climate Change on Recreational Fishing and Boating — Session II Tickets, Wed, Apr 13, at 6:30 PM on Eventbrite.com. Event supporters include RI Sea Grant at URI, Ørsted, the Ocean Conservancy and a host of others.
Massachusetts recreational fishing regulations
Black sea bass, summer flounder, scup: The Division of Marine Fisheries (DMF) and the Marine Fisheries Advisory Commission reviewed potential recreational fishing limits for black sea bass, summer flounder, and scup for 2022. It was determined that DMF would move forward with the following anticipated limits: black sea bass, May 21 – Sept. 4, 4 fish/angler/day, 16-nch minimum size; summer flounder, May 21 – Sept. 29, 5 fish/angler/day, 16.5-inch minimum size; scup private vessels and shore, Jan. 1 — Dec. 31, 30 fish (150 fish/vessel maximum), 10-inch minimum size; scup for-hire vessels, Jan. 1 — April 30 and July 1- Dec. 31, 30 fish/angler/day, 10-inch minimum size, and from May 1 — June 30, 50 fish/angler/day, 10-inch minimum.
Rhode Island recreational fishing regulations
Tautog: Last week Terrance Gray, Director of the RI Department of Environmental Management, approved the tautog regulation of five fish/angler/day, minimum size 16 inches, with only one of the five fish to be 21 inches or larger. “The aim of the regulation change is to protect larger female fish with great spawning potential.” said Greg Vespe, Executive Director, of the RI Saltwater Anglers Association (RISAA). The number of fish in the fall season will remain at five fish, rather than the RISAA preferred, four fish/angler.
Black sea bass, scup and summer flounder: The Rhode Island Marine Fisheries council is scheduled to review recreational fishing regulations for black sea bass, scup and summer flounder at their Monday, April 4 6 p.m. meeting at Corless Auditorium, URI Bay Campus, Narragansett, RI. Anglers are urged to attend. Visit Marine Fisheries Public Meetings / Rhode Island / Department of Environmental Management for meeting details. Click on the calendar meeting date of April 4 for information and agenda.
Where’s the bite?
Freshwater: The 2022 spring stocking is underway in Massachusetts. Stocking in southeastern waters began in March with other regions of the state following as weather conditions permitted. The freshwater fishing season in Massachusetts opened January 1 or April 1 in most places. For information on Massachusetts freshwater regulations, licenses and an interactive map that shows which ponds have been stocked visit Freshwater fishing regulations at Mass.gov. Gunner Stevens of Red Top Sporting Goods, Buzzards Bay, said, “The trout bite at ponds stocked with trout is very, very good. John’s Pond, Mashpee and Peter’s Pond, Sandwich are producing for customers. The largemouth and perch bite are slow but are expected to pick up as the water warms. They are just starting to move around a bit in shallow water.”
In Rhode Island, the opening day of trout season is Saturday, April 9. Rhode Island is ready with trout stocked in over 85 waterways. For regulations, license informaiton and stocked ponds visit Dem.ri.gov. “My favorite spinner bait worked this week for largemouth bass and pickerel.” said John Migliori of Aquidneck Island. “I have been just switching out hook sizes depending on the species I was targeting.”