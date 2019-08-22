On Wednesday, I attended a workshop titled “Fisheries in a New Era of Offshore Wind Development,” given by NOAA’s Northeast Fisheries Science Center in Woods Hole, MA. The workshop took place at the URI Bay Campus, in the Coastal Institute Auditorium in Narragansett.
The aim of the seminar was to provide an overview of development in the 15 ocean wind-farm lease areas granted to date. The seminar highlighted the development process, potential interactions with NOAA fisheries mission — including the impacts on their scientific enterprise — and a discussion on the major challenges and opportunities to achieving coexistence between sustainable fisheries and offshore renewable energy.
Jon Hare, the Director of NOAA’s Northeast Fisheries Science Center said, “There are a lot of challenges, such as our ability to do all the regulatory reviews without additional staff, the pace and scale of development, and all the science questions that must be addressed in regard to fisheries, protected species and ocean ecosystems.”
Hare added, “We have opportunities too such as the formation of the Responsible Offshore Science Alliance (ROSA), a group comprised of wind developers, fishing industry, states, federal government and energy companies.” ROSA aims to share research and develop research protocols for wind-farm development projects.
Additionally, Hare noted that there are fisheries that can possibly benefit from ocean wind farms, including commercial gill netters, hook and line fishermen, and the recreational fishing sector.
Hats off to Jon Hare and NOAA’s Greater Atlantic Region for reaching out to the community in this fashion. About 100 people attended the seminar and another 80 joined a webinar online.
Commission sets input meetings on striped bass Addendum
The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission’s (ASMFC) Atlantic Striped Bass Management Board released Draft Addendum VI to Amendment 6 of the Interstate Fishery Management Plan for Atlantic Striped Bass for public comment. The amendment can be found on the Commission’s website at http://www.asmfc.org/files/PublicInput/StripedBassDraftAddVI_PublicComment_Aug2019.pdf.
At press time, Massachusetts was still scheduling its hearings, so meeting locations will be announced as soon as they are finalized. However, the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries will hold its hearings Oct. 2 and 3. The Rhode Island Marine Affairs Division will hold its meeting on Sept. 24 at 6 p.m. at the University of Rhode Island Bay Campus, Corless Auditorium, South Ferry Road, in Narragansett.
Expand your knowledge of black sea bassOn Monday at 7 p.m., expand your knowledge of black sea bass, their basic biology, migration patterns, regulations, fishing locations and more at a RI Saltwater Anglers Association Seminar. The seminar will be held at the West Warwick Elks Lodge, 60 Clyde Street, West Warwick. Nonmembers are welcome to attend with a $10 donation to the RISAA scholarship fund; members attend free. An optional dinner starting at 5:30 p.m., sponsored by the Elks Lodge, is available for an additional cost.
Presentation speakers include Jason McNamee, chief of the Division of Marine Fisheries for the Rhode island Department of Environmental Management; Kraig Ruth, chairman of RISAA’s Kayak Committee; and Capt. Eric Thomas of Teezer Fishing Charters. Visit www.risaa.org for additional information.
Chub mackerel a good catch for anglers
Last week chub mackerel started to school on the surface along our coastal shore. Sunday off Beavertail in heavy fog, angler Kevin Fetzer of East Greenwich hooked up with one and said, “It gave me quite a fight on light tackle. We were rigged for bonito, so I threw a Deadly Dick at the mackerel school and hooked up. The fish ran three times before it was netted.” Capt. Frank Blount of the Frances Fleet said, “Some days this week we have been swarmed by the schools of chub mackerel, which made for some real fun times for anglers on board.”
Atlantic chub mackerel (Somber colias) are an important pelagic forage fish and are a fast-growing species that mature in two to three years and live for as many as eight to 10years. Chub mackerel are found on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean. Atlantic chub mackerel are silver in color, with a greenish blue back. The chub mackerel in our waters have larger eyes and they are a bit “chubbier” than your average mackerel. They are generally found within 20 miles from shore in waters between 50 and 72 degrees. Young mackerel live around sandy beaches or kelp beds, while adults are found in deeper water.
Nutritionally, the chub mackerel is a healthy meal, high in protein and rich in Omega-3 and unsaturated fatty acids. It is often baked and grilled whole, however in Sicilian (Italy) cuisine, it is also served filleted and raw, marinated in oil, lemon, salt, and pepper. The mackerel caught by Kevin Fetzer on my boat was bled immediately, then quickly put in an icy brine solution.
Where’s the bite?
Striped bass and blue fish. Tom Giddings of the Tackle Box in Warwick said, “We have a great bluefish bite in Greenwich Bay off Oakland Beach and Godard Park as well as in the Providence River. And, the striped bass bite is holding strong at Block Island.” Capt. Frank Blount of the Frances Fleet said, “Night bass fishing has been good. We had light winds and perfect tides all week. No monster fish around, but plenty of quality eating fish to 15 pounds. We have been catching a lot of shorts as well.”
Bonito, false albacore, chub mackerel have been schooling along the southern coastal shore and off Newport and at the mouth of the Sakonnet River. We ran into some furious chub mackerel surface feeding frenzies on the surface off Beavertail Sunday. Tom Giddings of the Tackle Box said, “False albacore and bonito are running pretty good now off Newport shores out in front.” Lucky Bait & Tackle in Warren reported a great false albacore and bonito bite this weekend off Newport and at the mouth of the Sakonnet.
Scup, black sea bass and fluke. Capt. Frank Blount said, “We did chip away at some quality fluke with the fast drift early last week, but it was way too fast at times. When things slowed down, we chipped away some doormats to 10 pounds. There has been more than enough sea bass to catch while waiting for a fluke keeper. We have nearly full limits every day to knot heads to five pounds. The half-day fishing close to home has been rock-solid as well. Many anglers are limiting out on sea bass on these short trips.” Tom Giddings of the Tackle Box said, “Black sea bass, Northern kingfish and scup fishing continue to be strong just about everywhere in the mid and upper Narragansett Bay areas.” We scup fished on my charter boat twice this week at Great Ledge off the west side of Jamestown, and anglers had no trouble hooking up with six or eight quality scup each in a matter of an hour and a half. Ken Landry of Ray’s Bait & Tackle in Warwick said, “We have been sending customers down to the lower bay to the bridges and south for fluke, scup and black sea bass.”
Freshwater fishing remains very good for bass, pike, perch and catfish. Tom Giddings of the Tackle Box said, “Little pond behind Warwick Vets is yielding some nice largemouth and catfish for anglers. Overall the freshwater fishing for customers has been outstanding.”
