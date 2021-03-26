In January, President Biden issued an Executive Order on Tackling the Climate Crisis at Home and Abroad.
The executive order directs the National Oceanographic & Atmospheric Administration to collect recommendations on how to make fisheries, including aquaculture and protected resources, more resilient to climate change. This includes changes in management and conservation measures and improvements in science, monitoring, and cooperative research.
Is responding to section 216© of the Executive Order, NOAA is hold stakeholder input meetings, garnering the input of our Fisheries Councils throughout the nation, and asking fisheries stakeholders to email comments.
There will be a stakeholder meeting on April 1 from 3:30-5:30 p.m. For details on the public hearing, visit fisheries.noaa.gov. Dial in (800) 857-9693 (toll-free) or (630) 395-0354; the passcode is 5473603#, with a time limit of three minutes per person.
NOAA wants to hear comments on climate change impacts we are seeing on the water and how they impact fishing as well as suggested management regulation changes, research and programs that could help mitigate impacts and anticipate new impacts on habitat, fisheries and aquaculture.
NOAA will be accepting email comments until April 2 at OceanResources.Climate@noaa.gov.
You can also let your New England Fishery Management Council representative at (nefmc.org/calendar) know how you feel. Send them a copy of your email and comments by April 12 as NOAA is scheduled to meet with them for input on April 13.
Angling community sends striped bass conservation message
The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission that manages fish in state waters (three miles offshore and inland), held public hearings earlier this month on a Public Information Document designed to set the table for a striped bass amendment (Amendment 7) that will be used to develop a striped bass Fisheries Management Plan.
Angler after angler testifying at the hearings asked the ASMFC to be more conservation-focused when managing striped bass. Anglers were critical about many of the directions suggested in the PID as well as what was missing.
The PID did not recognize fully that recreational anglers fish for striped bass for the challenge of catching them and not necessarily to harvest them to eat. The value of having them in the water rather than dead on a dock, affording anglers the opportunity to catch them, is what drives the recreational striped bass fishery as 90 percent of the striped bass fishery is catch and release.
Fish managers through the amendment process need to quantify the value of the well being that this fishery brings anglers. I believe the commission needs to ramp up social science input to understand this dynamic of catch and release as it is dominate in this fishery has well as others (bluefish, shark fishing, etc.). For some reason, it was totally missed in the PID.
Additionally, climate change impacts on striped bass should be part of an amendment, but was not discussed. For example, comments made pertaining to the abundance of small six inch fish, particularly in the spring in Rhode Island and Massachusetts waters was mentioned. Anglers related it was hard to believe these small fish traveled from recognized spawning ground in the Chesapeake Bay and Hudson River areas. So if we are having local spawns like this does this mean climate changes are impacting spawning and can anything be down to accommodate more spawning in our waters.
Comments from the angling public overwhelming pointed out the failures of the commission to manage the striped bass fishery in an effective way.
“We are disappointed on how this stock has been managed,” said Richard Hittinger, first vice president of the Rhode Island Saltwater Anglers Association. “We rebuilt this stock, and now due to the Commission’s inaction, we are in an over-fished and over-fishing condition with the stock in big trouble.”
Peter Jenkins, chairman of the board of the American Saltwater Guides Association and owner of the Saltwater Edge online and retail tackle shop in Middletown, RI, asked that the amendment do more to protect this species.
“For example,” Jenkins said, “conservation equivalency has been a total failure with striped bass. Allowing states to take more fish, a different regulation than we have coast wide, has led to over-fishing in those states with no consequences. States like Maryland have over-fished by 217 percent with no consequence the next year. We are against conservation equivalency as expressed int the PID.”
The RISAA and the American Saltwater Guides Association (saltwatrguidesassociaton.com) have Amendment 7 public Information Document information on their websites, including links to the Commission’s landing page and their respective positions on the amendment. Anglers are urged to comment and have until April 9 to do so.
Big Game Fishing Charters Inshore
Capt. Brian Bacon and his crew received the “2017 Charter Captains of the Year” award by Sport Fishing Magazine, but it does not stop there. Bacon has successful targeted big fish offshore and inshore and this Monday at 7 p.m., he will share his thoughts on ‘Targeting Rhode Island’s Inshore Species’ at a RI Saltwater Anglers Association online seminar. Capt. Bacon plans to address strategies and tactics when fishing for black sea bass, summer flounder and other inshore species.
RISAA members attend free. It’s easy to join at risaa.org. Non-members are welcome with a $10 donation to the RISAA Scholarship Fund. For information, contact president Steve Medeiros at 401-826.2121 or steve@risaa.org.
Where’s the bite?
Freshwater: The Department of Environmental Management announced Wednesday that the Rhode Island trout season will open at 6 a.m. on April 7. The season is starting early to eliminate the large crowds that often accompany the traditional Opening Day of trout season. Golden trout, rainbow trout and Sebago salmon are some of the fish stocked in state waterways. The season in Massachusetts is already open. Manny Macedo of Lucky Bait & Tackle, Warren said, “The demand is there, and we have been selling licenses all month. We have a few anglers targeting white perch and largemouth bass.” Dave Henault of Ocean State Tackle, Providence, said, “Customers are fishing and doing well with shite perch and crappie at Turner Reservoir, East Providence and at Roger Williams Park, Providence.” John Littlefield of Archie’s Bait & Tackle, Riverside, said “Customers are buying combination rigs (rods and reels), new reels and are focusing on freshwater.”
Cod fishing: Party boats fishing for cod this winter, weather permitting, include the Frances Fleet at www.francesfleet.com, the Seven B’s at sevenbs.com, and the Island Current at islandcurrent.com.
