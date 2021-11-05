Last week, the National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) announced two public listening sessions to garner input on ways they can advance goals outlined in the “Conserving and Restoring America the Beautiful” report (see link below). The public-comment period will be open for 60 days, through December 28.
On January 27, President Biden issued an executive order on "Tackling the Climate Crisis at Home and Abroad." The order directed the Secretary of the Interior, in consultation with the Secretary of Agriculture, the Secretary of Commerce, the Chair of the Council on Environmental Quality (CEQ), and the heads of other relevant agencies to produce a report to the National Climate Task Force that recommends steps for conserving at least 30 percent of U.S. lands and waters by 2030. It also directed NOAA to “solicit input from state, local, Tribal, and territorial officials, agricultural and forest landowners, fishermen, and other key stakeholders in identifying strategies that will encourage broad participation in [this] goal.”
In response to this order, U.S. Departments of the Interior, Agriculture and Commerce, and CEQ released the report as a preliminary step. The report recommends a decade-long national initiative to advance locally-led conservation and restoration in public, private, and tribal lands and waters to address three threats: disappearance of nature loss, climate change, and inequitable access to the outdoors. To guide implementation, the report includes eight core principles and six areas for early focus and progress.
Richard Hittinger, the acting president of the RI Saltwater Anglers Association with 7,500 affiliated members in Connecticut, Massachusetts and Rhode Island, said, “Anglers are all for conservation, but the process laid out needs to be further explored. I hate the idea of setting a number 30 percent, as some conservation land and waters are more valuable to conservation and/or for angler use than others. For example, should we declare waters within our three-mile limit as sanctuaries, where thousands of anglers fish? I think not. So we as a nation really have to think the initiative through.”
Instructions on how to submit a comment as well as the specific topics on which NOAA is seeking input are available at https://www.noaa.gov/america-the-beautiful.
Public listening sessions are scheduled for Monday, November 8, from 2:00-4:00 p.m., and Tuesday, November 16 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Dial in (required for audio): 888-324-2609, Passcode: 727-5932. Webinar (optional to view slides): visit above web address the day of meeting -- no advanced registration. (Conference number: PWXW2474478, Audience Passcode: 727-5932).
Commercial tautog fishery closed November 2
Massachusetts’ 2021 commercial tautog quota of 64,753 pounds was projected to be taken this week. Accordingly, the Massachusetts commercial tautog fishery closed Tuesday. The commercial fishery will remain closed through August 31, 2022. During the closed period, it is unlawful for fishermen to possess and land tautog for commercial purposes. Additionally, it is unlawful for seafood dealers to purchase or receive tautog from fishermen.
For more information about the management of tautog in Massachusetts, contact DMF at 617-626-1520 or visit their website at www.mass.gov/marinefisheries.
Enhance or learn fly-tying skills
Every Monday night from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. until Monday, Dec. 6, both beginner and advanced classes on the art of fly tying are being held at the Cold Spring Community Center, at 38 Beach Street in North Kingstown, RI. The classes are sponsored by RI DEM’s Aquatic Resource Education Program and cost $5.00 per night. To register, please call or text Kimberly.sullivan@dem.ri.gov or phone (401) 539-0037.
Where’s the bite?
Striped bass, bluefish and false albacore. Steve Anderson of the Saltwater Edge in Middletown said, “The pipeline is still loaded with stripers; reports have been coming in from as far north as southern Maine of sizeable schools of stripers from 20 inches to 20 pounds; come a little further south to Plum Island and there are 30-pounders in the mix, and by the time you get to Plymouth Rock, 40-pounders are in play. Closer to the shop, we’re seeing a broad mix of sizes and good numbers throughout Rhode Island. Surfcasters seem to be leading the way again — no one seems to be boat fishing after dark. But the night-crew surf guys are doing very well from Newport to Narragansett to Napatree Point in Westerly with many reports of fish that are mostly slot-size and above.” Peter Nilsen, president of the Rhody Fly Rodders, said, “Last week the striped bass and shad bite was pretty good at Narrow River in Narragansett. Anglers were hooking up with shad as large as 22 inches as well as school and keeper striped bass mixed in at Sprague Bridge as well as at the mouth of the River off the sand bar.” Matt Conti of Snug Harbor Marina Bait & Tackle in South Kingstown said, “The coastal beaches experienced striped bass and false albacore blitzes with reports of the west side of Block Island loaded with false albacore this week.”
Tautog fishing. Aquidneck Island shore angler John Migliori said, “The fall tautog bite has been really hot in Newport. It does not take long for one person to go through a quart of green crabs as I have been doing, of course there are many missed bites and undersized fish, but I have been doing very well. This weekend I caught a good-sized fish close to eight pounds. All of my fishing has been from shore on Aquidneck Island in the rivers on both sides of the island on green crabs.” Matt Conti of Snug Harbor said, “The water is still very warm, so tautog are still in low water, like they are in summer. Some anglers are catching a lot of shorts so you may have to move around a bit to find keepers, but overall the bite is pretty good.” Sam Toland of Sam’s Bait & Tackle in Middletown, said, “The tautog bite has been outstanding this week. Customers area catching them everywhere in bays, rivers and out in front along the ocean coastal shore. Both conventional rigs and jigs are work. Anglers are catching a lot of shorts to get their limit but overall everything is working.”
Bluefin tuna and cod. Customers have caught giants the past couple of weeks right off Scarborough Beach at the 70-foot break fairly close to shore. The bite has been very good there for a couple of months now. With the bad weather, anglers are just getting out now to fish for school tuna. Cod fishing has been the same. Weather has been too tough to go to Sharks or Cox Ledge, so both cod and bluefin fishing should start to pick up,” said Conti.
Freshwater fishing. “Freshwater fishing for largemouth bass continues to be good, top water lures as well as shiners are still working for anglers,” said Tom Giddings of the Tackle Box in Warwick.
