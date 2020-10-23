Last week, the National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration announced the results of an angler survey aimed to acquire the information sources that recreational anglers trust most.
“A new survey of saltwater recreational anglers looked at their sources of information when it comes to fishery management and data collection,” NOAA said in a press advisory. “It found that their most used and trusted sources were friends, family, bait and tackle shops, and state and federal agency information such as websites and regulation guides.”
NOAA Fisheries conducted the mail survey of 10,000 randomly sampled licensed saltwater recreational anglers on the Atlantic and Gulf coasts from Maine to Mississippi.
“Results will help us better understand how information flows through recreational fishing communities and inform our strategies for engaging with anglers,” NOAA said.
Key findings of the study include:
The important role of friends, bait shop employees, and family members suggests that fishery information likely flows through social channels more frequently than it does through other forms of communication. This is critical to understanding how information is shared within the recreational fishing community.
Information sources that likely involve direct interactions (e.g., family, bait and tackle shops, and for-hire captains) were more trusted than online or broadcast sources (e.g., blogs and message boards).
Social networks are important for information sharing and, potentially, opinions about fishery management.
While avid anglers tend to consult friends and bait and tackle stores most frequently for fishing information, they also consult a wider variety of sources, and consult them more frequently than less avid anglers.
More avid anglers have larger angler networks and could serve as information pathways.
For the complete 90-page study in PDF form, search online for the NOAA study titled, “Analysis of Marine Recreational Angler Information Gathering and Sharing Habits and Opinions Regarding Fisheries Management and Data Collection”.
New proposed state rule to prohibit use of HFC pollutants
The Baker-Polito Administration released a proposed regulation to prohibit the use of hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), the fastest growing source of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions nationally and in Massachusetts. HFCs are currently used in certain end-use products, such as aerosols, air conditioners and chillers, refrigeration units and foams. The regulations will help to significantly reduce local GHG emissions and will place the Commonwealth in line with 16 other states adopting comparable HFC regulations or legislation, coordinated by the U.S. Climate Alliance (USCA).
The public comment period on the draft regulation is open through Nov. 3, The proposal is available online at Mass.gov.
Where’s the bite?
Tautog fishing is hot. Anglers are catching their five-fish limit in Massachusetts and Rhode Island with a 16-inch minimum size and a 10-fish per boat limit. Xavier Wong and his father Jamie Wong fished on my boat at the Fountain Ledge off Newport Sunday and caught their limit in about 3 1/2 hours. Xavier, who caught an eight-pound tautog, said, “The fish was fighting powerfully, but I could not believe how large it was when it came up. It’s the largest tautog I have ever caught.” Capt. Frank Blount of the Frances Fleet said, “ We had the start of our blackfish and its very strong right out the gate. Many anglers leaving with limit catches of fine white chinners to 10 pounds. We have been working a mix of rock piles and wrecks and all are producing. Standard bait rigs, as well as jigs, have been working. Lots of shorts in the mix to keep rods bent between keepers.” Matt Conti of Snug Harbor Marina, South Kingstown said, “The tautog bite has been very good. Anglers are still finding them in relatively shallow water 30 feet or less from Nebraska Shoals to Newport.” John Littlefield of Archie’s Bait & Tackle, Riverside said, “Anglers are catching a lot of small tautog in the upper part of the Bay but things are on fire from Colt State Park and south with anglers catching their limit. Plum Light, North Kingstown is performing particularly well for customers.”
Striped bass, false albacore and bluefish: “The coastal beaches from Charlestown to Watch Hill and the West Wall continue to be hot for school striped bass and false albacore,” Matt Conti of Snug Harbor Marina said. “Anglers are using a variety of lures and all are working. The Southwest Ledge is still producing large fish, actually too large for the slot limit with anglers trying to revive the big ones just to have the come up and hour later and not survive.” East End Eddie Doherty, a Cape Cod Canal fishing expert and author, said, “Some migrating slot stripers caught this week on the west tide and big bluefish hitting soft plastics jigs with a report of an 18.3 pound blue landed just outside the east end.” Angler John Brierley said on the RI Saltwater Anglers blog ,“In Padanaram Harbor (South Dartmouth), we have seen consistent action of school striped bass and bluefish. Sunday, the water was so clear, we could see lots of bait and stripers swimming under the boat. By 11:30 a.m. we were done. Still lots of fish action on the surface in every direction. All fish caught on top water. I was throwing a Yo Zuri lure and the other two guys with me threw a chug Bug and a Tsunami, both top water. I kept two bluefish.” Littlefield said, “The striped bass and bluefish bite have been outstanding. Soft plastic lures in green seem to be working particularly well this weekend. Customers are catching slot fish between 28 inches and less than 35 inches from a variety of places in Providence and south down the Providence River to the Bay. Areas performing include Kettle Point, East Providences well as Hanes Park and Sabin Point.”
Scup, black sea bass and cod: “One customer and his fishing partner caught 30 scup each all over 12” in the Washington Bridge area, at the top of the River. They also caught an abundance of six-inch back sea bass and tautog during the fishing trip but no keepers.” said Littlefield. Added Conti, “Anglers are catching large black sea bass at the East Ground, Sharks Ledge and other places fairly close with a good cod bite in those places too.
