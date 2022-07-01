Black sea bass fishing is a lot of fun. The bite has been good in Buzzards Bay and off the Sakonnet River and will be heating up as the water warms. So now is the time to try to catch some for your dinner plate as they are a great eating fish.
The minimum size for black sea bass is 16 inches. In Massachusetts, the limit is four fish/person/ day until Sept. 4. In Rhode Island, the limit is two fish/person/day until Sept. 1 when the limit changes to six fish/person/day until Dec.31.
Black sea bass facts
Black sea bass are primarily black (sounds odd), but they have the ability to adjust their color to blend in with the bottom with colors ranging from grey, brown, black to a deep indigo hue. They spend most of their time around the bottom and be found near rocky areas, jetties, rips, like a lot of bottom fish, they like structure.
Black sea bass are hermaphroditic fish… they begin life as female then turn male. Researchers aren’t sure why this happens, but one hypothesis suggests the relative scarcity of males in a spawning group may be the stimulus for a female to switch sex. Ideal water temperature for black sea bass is 59 to 64 degrees.
Black sea bass put up a feisty fight, but they do not grow to be huge fish in the Northeast.
Rigs often used to catch black sea bass have two hooks approximately 12 to 16 inches apart with a bank sinker to hold bottom. Squid or sea clams are most often used as bait. Anglers often catch them while fishing for summer flounder (fluke) or tautog because they are often close to the bottom. They can also be caught with jigs and many prefer this method. I like to use red or pink bucktail tipped with squid as I think the sea bass believe it is a small lobster or crab, some of their favorite foods.
Any underwater structure, such as rocks, wrecks, piers and jetties, will attract black sea bass. The larger males are generally found in deeper water.
Baird Symposium highlights climate impacts on fishing
The 2022 Baird Symposium wrapped up June 24, 2022 with a reception and premiere screening of a video on Climate Impacts on Recreational Fishing and Boating. The event took place at the University of Rhode Island Graduate School of Oceanography in Narragansett, R.I.
Anglers, climate/fisheries scientists and non-governmental organizations that participated in the Symposium expressed a number of key findings that deserve further exploration.
Anglers and charter captain panelists confirmed an abundance of warm water fish in the region such as scup and black sea bass and the departure of cold water fish like winter flounder and American lobster.
There are new and abundant bait profiles in our waters, including a variety of mackerel species, herring and Atlantic menhaden with silversides, sand ells, peanut bunker and squid having a strong presence too.
The abundant bait is attracting pelagic fish in greater numbers such as mahi, bluefin tuna, cobia, even Wahoo offshore.
Additionally, anglers felt that the migrating and spawning behavior of some species are being impacted including striped bass.
Rhode Island Sea Grant and the Coastal Resource Center at the URI Graduate School of Oceanography hosted the event. Lead supporting sponsors were Ørsted, owners of the Block Island Wind Farm and Ocean Conservancy.
Participating organizations included the Rhode Island Saltwater Anglers Association, NOAA Fisheries Northeast Science Center, the American Saltwater Guides Association, Safe Harbor Marinas, RI Marine Trades Association, Save the Bay, and The Natures Conservancy.
Visit seagrant.gso.uri.edu for tapes of both workshops and the key learnings video.
Where’s the bite?
Striped bass and bluefish: John Littlefield of Archie’s Bait & Tackle, Riverside said, “Striped bass fishing in the East Passage, particularly the Providence River has been outstanding this past week. Customers are catching fish in the slot (28 to less than 35 inches) and above slot size at the Providence Hurricane Barrier, at Sabin Point both from shore and from kayaks and boats.” One customer caught 16 fish in one outing, most of them in the mid-20 pound range. Anglers are trolling tube and worm, live lining and fishing with chunks of Atlantic menhaden.” Conner Glynn of the Tackle Box, Warwick said, “Customers are catching striped bass and bluefin at Conimicut Point, Rocky Point and India Point Park, Providence.” “Striped bass continues to impress with reports of nice sized bass being caught both along the coastal shore and out at Block Island. There are even nice-sized bass back in the pond where your’s truly had a fish up to 27 pounds last week.” said Declan O’Donnell of Misquamicut Bait & Tackle, Charlestown. East End Eddie Doherty, said, “There are still some striped bass in the Canal, but you really have to work for them. Don “Hawkeye” Willis got into some top-water action catching two slots on his 3-ounce Guppy JoBo, Jr. yellow pencil just before the morning slack tide turned west.”
Summer flounder (fluke) fishing is improving
Greg Vespe, executive director of the RI Saltwater Anglers Association said, “We managed to catch fluke north and south of the Newport Bridge last week. Angler Janet Coit, assistant administrator for NOAA Fisheries (and former RI DEM Director), caught a 29-inch fluke Saturday when fishing north of the Newport Bridge. Jeff Sullivan of Lucky Bait and Tackle, Warren, said, “The fluke bite picked up quite a bit off Newport. Anglers are catching keepers and last Friday, Bob Hurrie caught a 13-pound fluke off Newport with Capt. Kurt Rivard of K & M Coastal Charters, Warren.” “Anglers are catching fluke with jigs at Rocky Pint and Warrick Neck.” said Glynn.
Black sea bass and scup. The scup bite is good just about anywhere there is structure like ledges and jetties and water movement. Rocky Point, Warwick; Colt Sate Park, Bristol; and Sabine Point, East Providence have a good scup bite. Black sea bass fishing for keeper size fish (16-inch minimum this year) is spotty. Larger fish are being caught in the ocean along coastal shore and at Block Island and off the Sakonnet River.