The Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities approved long-term contracts for 804 MW of offshore wind between Mayflower Wind and the Commonwealth’s Electric Distribution Companies.
The contracts result from An Act Relative to Energy Diversity, which was signed by Governor Charlie Baker in 2016. In a press advisory, the Department of Public Utilities said that the contracts “will ultimately support economic development along the coast, ensure a resilient energy future for the Commonwealth and secure progress toward greenhouse gas reduction requirements.” The project will bring the amount of offshore wind procured by the Commonwealth to approximately 1,600 MW.
“The approval of these contracts furthers the Commonwealth’s development of an offshore wind industry that will create local jobs, spur economic development and provide Massachusetts ratepayers with clean, affordable and resilient energy,” said Governor Baker.
Tautog slow growers so best to release big females
Tautog are slow growers and can live 35 to 40 years.
“A 19-inch tautog may very well be nine to 10 years old,” said professor of marine biology at Roger Williams University, Dr. David Taylor. “Also, for any fish population, there’s a benefit to releasing big females. Big, old, fat fecund (fertile) female fish are the most important in sustaining the population.”
Anglers should consider releasing large females. According to the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission (ASMFC), that managers tautog coastwide, “Studies have shown larger females produce significantly more (and potentially higher-quality) eggs than smaller females.” So releasing larger fish, which often tend to be female, makes sense.
Tautog aggregating around structure makes them easy to catch even when we have a low biomass of them in the water.
“The easy catchability and slow growth rate make tautog highly susceptible to overfishing and slow to rebuild.” said the ASMFC.
Juvenile tautog are green in color but become darker with age. Fishermen call them “blackfish” due to their dull black, blackish green or blackish blue color.
Anglers also call large male tautog “white chinners” because this coloring pattern is commonly found on large males. So if your larger tautog has a white chin, it is likely male; if no white chin, consider releasing it, as it is likely female.
Free Fishinar Series starts next week
There is still time to register for the free Ørsted Fishinar Series on ground fish (summer flounder, cod, tautog and black sea bass) being held Wednesday, November 18, 7 p.m. via Zoom. Panelists include Capt. Chris Willi of Block Island Fish Works, Capt. BJ Silvia of Flippin Out Charters, Portsmouth and RISAA 1st vice president and ground fishing expert in the near offshore, Rich Hittinger of Warwick. The seminar will be live-streamed from District Hall Providence in a casual town hall format. Register for free tickets at the District Hall Providence website through the event listing and visit the Eventbrite website page for additional information.
Where’s the bite?
Tautog: Capt. Frank Blount of the Frances Fleet said, “Blackfishing is as good as it gets. We are seeing limits or a few shy on every trip. Pool fish have been in the nine to ten pound range.” Angler Walt Galloway fished the General Rock in the North Kingstown area for tautog Friday and said, “We fished the south side of General Rock in about 24 to 26 feet and got five keepers. The largest was 20 inches and 5.1 pounds. My personal best.” John Littlefield of Archie’s Bait & Tackle in Riverside said, “The tautog bite in the upper bay areas is not good. Customers fishing Ohio Ledge and Conimicut Light this weekend had few bites. However, places further down the bay like the Codington Cove jetty, Middletown are producing as well as areas off Newport at Brenton Reef and the Seal Rock area. We have been selling a lot of Banana Jigs. Dark green and white glow jigs are working well for customers.” Angler John Migliori said, “Right now, the tog bite is hot. Wednesday it did not take me long to catch my five-fish limit from shore at Castle Hill, Newport, on green crabs.” Tom Giddings of the Tackle Box in Warwick said, “Tautog jigs are working but they are all tipped with a green crab with conventional rigs working too. Jamestown and Newport are good and in the Bay we have customers catching keepers off the Rocky Point Fishing Pier in just 12 to 15 feet of water.”
Striped bass fishing for school bass has been good. Anglers are catching fish using soft plastics, swimming lures and surface plugs.
Cod: “Cod has been a little slow this last week after the wind,” Blount said. “The grey ghosts seemed to push in mid-week and made for some rather annoying anchor sets. The sea bass fishing has been out of this world everywhere we go. Easy boat limits of all big blue heads to six pounds. Biggest cod fish on the week was just shy of 15 pounds.”
“Freshwater fishing for largemouth, catfish and crappie has been good at Gorton’s Pond in Warwick. Carbuncle Pond, Coventry and all the ponds DEM has been stocking with trout have been good.” said Giddings. Littlefield of Archie’s Bait said, “Customers are catching trout and largemouth at Only Pond, Lincoln Woods.”
