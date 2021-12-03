I am a fisherman who believes offshore wind energy and fishing can coexist and flourish together. We badly need offshore wind and other renewable energy sources to help stem the tide on climate change and its negative impacts on oceans, habitat, fish and fishing.
The rise of sea levels, habitat degradation, low water oxygen, ocean acidification and fish stock movement due to warming water have and are creating harm to fish and fishing on our waters locally, nationally and throughout the world.
I have often scratched my head when I hear fishermen say that wind farm pylons and turbines are going to be bad for fish and fishing. I have never experienced a piece of structure that has had a negative impact on fishing. That includes natural structure such as ledges, reefs and rock piles as well as man-made structure such as jetties, ocean platforms, docks and artificial reefs of all types. Mussels and other organic materials grown on the structure creating life and attracting small fish and then bigger fish much the same way that a natural reef would.
Fish abundance in European wind farms that have been around for years is greater than fish abundance in control areas outside of windfarms. And, at the Block Island Wind Farm (the first offshore wind farm in America) in addition to mussels, scup, black sea bass and tautog at the base of the pylons and up the water column on the side of pylons we have larger fish such as striped bass and bluefish. This year we had more pelagic fish in the wind farm area than ever before too including bluefin tuna and mahi mahi.
So, the science in Europe and at the Block Island Wind Farm is telling us that the structure created by offshore wind farms is having a positive impact on fish, habitat and fishing.
That is why I was surprise to see no positive impacts being explored by the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management and the National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration in an input workshop series they are holding to develop a mitigation model for offshore wind farms throughout the country. The announcement sent by BOEM this week read: “The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, working with the National Marine Fisheries Service and affected coastal states, is developing guidance to be used in developing plans and environmental reviews for reducing or avoiding impacts from offshore wind projects on commercial and recreational fisheries and fishing.”
I think it is a given — we need to review possible negative impacts but just as important we need to be more open minded and explore potential positive impacts. For example, at Block Island, commercial trawlers fish parallel to the wind farm, commercial and recreational rod and reel fisherman fish right up to the pylons, commercial gill nets and lobster pots are set up right in the wind farm area. This is how it should be. Multiple users fishing in the same area, all because the fishing is good in the wind farm area.
We need to follow the science and be more open-minded and think about the positive possibilities if we work together. It extends far beyond fishing. What about creating a diving and spear fishing haven, tourism at and on the wind farm, enhanced habitat at the base of pylons, sea grass beds, ocean docking, aquaculture, the possibilities for positive impact and multiuse of our ocean in wind farm areas is endless.
I, for one, will be attending the recreational fishing workshop that BOEM and NOAA are holding to express my thoughts on how offshore wind farms need to be developed responsibly with detailed research and monitoring plans that study fish and habitat before, during and after construction to make sure we are having no long term negative impacts. However, I will also advocate for a more-holistic approach that looks at possible positive impacts too and potential multipurpose uses of our ocean in wind farm areas.
We, as fishermen, need to do this for healthy habitats and fisheries and to stem the tide on negative climate change impacts.
I urge all to participate in the workshops. For information on mitigation planning meetings being held by BOEM and NOAA this month visit www.regulations.gov/document/BOEM-2021-0083-0001. The recreational fishing sector meeting is being held Tuesday at 10 a.m. To register for the meeting, visit: shorturl.at/qxFKM
Where’s the bite?
Striped bass: “Anglers are catching school bass from the beaches with no reports of bluefish being caught,” said Joe Castaldi of Quaker Lane Bait & Tackle, North Kingstown. Angler Gil Bell reported catching a 25-inch striped bass on Thanksgiving Day from the surf on a South County beach and another Tuesday of this week.
Tautog and cod: “Tautog fishing is still good. A little slower in the bay, but good out in front of Newport. Few anglers are fishing in the cold but those that are fishing are catching keepers.” said Tom Giddings of the Tackle Box. John Littlefield of Archie’s Bait & Tackle said, “Tautog fishing slowed, but anglers are catching fish off the medical office building at Kettle Point Riverside and out in front of Newport, shore anglers are catching tautog, and last week, a customer fishing for tautog caught a couple of cod from shore.” Castaldi said, “The tautog bite is still very good out in front in deeper water.”
“The mackerel bite has been very good,” said AJ Coots of Red Top Sporting Goods, Buzzards Bay. “Customers are catching them from the on the Cape Cod Canal from fishing pier in Sandwich.” Angler John Migliori said, “T he mackerel are here in Newport. I caught many mackerel mixed in with a few herring which are hitting real good also.”
“Freshwater fishing has slowed quite a bit with few anglers fishing at this time.” Giddings said. “We had a couple of customers that caught trout in locally stocked ponds last week,” Littlefield said. Castaldi said, “Customers are catching trout at Barber Pond and Silver Spring Lake with a decent largemouth bass bite in some areas too.”
