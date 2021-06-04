The National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration released its annual Report to Congress on the status of U.S. Fisheries and its 2019 Fisheries of the United States Report — you might say its NOAA annual report card.
More than 40 years of managing our nation’s fisheries under the Magnuson-Stevens Fishery Conservation and Management Act has positioned our nation, and NOAA Fisheries, as a global leader in sustainable fisheries management.
Success of our fisheries is due to the strong conservation measures in our federal fishing laws by the MSA, such as harvest quotas, size limits, rebuilding time lines, fishery accountability measures and other management measures.
Today, climate change impacts such as warming water and the fish stock movement it has created, ocean acidification, and habitat degradation are adding a big layer of complexity to the mix. More frequent fish surveys, stock assessments and new and better research methods are needed to identify what is happening to fish stocks. Have fish stock moved? Are they depleted, overfished or is overfishing occurring?
Enhanced funding of NOAA is needed because of climate impacts to help determine the changing status of fish stocks.
“More than 90 percent of stocks are not subject to overfishing and 80 percent not overfished,” NOAA said in a press release. “The number of stocks on the overfishing list and the overfished list increased slightly, with 26 stocks on the overfishing list and 49 stocks on the overfished list; and the status of six previously unknown stocks was determined through new first-time stock assessments.”
For links to the 2020 Status of Stocks Report and the 2019 Fisheries of the US Report visit fisheries.noaa.gov.
Striped bass bite hot
Striped bass fishing will continue to be hot this week as anglers are catching fish of all sizes.
“A 21-pound striper exploded on my surface plug on a west tide in the canal Monday morning, but didn’t bite, so I kept working the lure until the fish came back for another shot and got hooked seconds later,” Cape Cod Canal fishing expert and author East End Eddie Doherty said. “The 39-inch linesider fell for an aquamarine Canal Special produced by Gibbs Lures, the legendary local company in Cumberland, RI.”
The Atlantic menhaden (poggies) are here in abundance in bays and estuaries.
“There are plenty of poggies (Atlantic menhaden) around to snag for bait,” angler Carol LaFrance, said last week.
LaFrance and her husband Doug have been catching large striped bass to 44 inches on their boat in the East Passage of Narragansett Bay. In addition, we have worm hatches occurring in coves and estuaries which creates a feed frenzy for this striped bass delicacy too.
Next week, watch for popular strategies being employed by anglers to catch striped bass.
DEM to host youth, adult and family programs
The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management’s Division of Fish and Wildlife will host a variety of programs this summer from fishing days, quahoging and archery lessons to hunter education and virtual wildlife conservation programs.
DEM’s Fish and Wildlife outreach team has crafted a menu of summer programs for both aspiring and avid outdoor enthusiasts and their families. Most of the programs offered this summer are free of charge and family friendly.
For a complete list of up to date programs, visit dem.ri.gov/programs.
Where’s the bite?
Striped bass/bluefish: Angler John Brierley said Thursday, “Launched from Tempest Knob, Wareham. We made a few casts at Little Baby Beach with no takers but definitely fish feeding on the surface. I saw a few breaks as I was casting off my bow. Small. So we continued to Mashnee Flats and then the rip south of Hog Island. We were robbed on two occasions by bluefish that exceeded five pounds as they cut through our mono leaders with ease.” Elisa Cahill of Snug Harbor Marina, South Kingstown said, “The striped bass bite at the Block Island North Rip and the South side of the Island has been good. Both jigging and trolling tube & worm seem to be working for anglers. And, in the coves and estuaries we have worm hatches occurring all over the place with some keepers being caught there too.” “We had about 30 boats fishing the upper Providence River Saturday morning. Most were snagging poggies and putting them back down. Shore anglers were using clams and worms with success. One customer caught a 42-inch striped bass from shore at Kettle Point this weekend. And, we now have some good size bluefish being caught in the River too.” said John Littlefield of Archie’s Bait & Tackle, Riverside. Dave Henault of Ocean State Tackle, Providence, said, “Billy Silvia, a commercial fisherman from Bristol, R.I., caught a 56 pound striped bass last Thursday when fishing the East Passage with chucks. Keeper size fish in the 28- to less than 35-inch slot and larger fish are being caught from Bristol all the way up the Providence River.”
Tautog spring season ended in Rhode Island on May 31. The season is still open in Massachusetts for one fish.
Scup/black sea bass: “Scup fishing in the East Passage of Narragansett Bay has been good all the way up to Colt State Park, Bristol and off Barrington but the scup bite has not been strong further north up the River.” said Littlefield. The black sea bass season is still closed in Rhode Island. “Customers are going to Buzzards Bay to fish for scup and black sea bass as the season is open there and the black sea bass fishing is good.” said Henault.
Squeteague (weakfish): The squeteague bite continues to be strong in Greenwich Bay. “It has been the best spring squeteague season in many years, pink and green metal lures are working well,” Henault said. The Rhode Island weakfish limit is one fish/person/day, minimum size of 18 inches.
“Summer flounder (fluke) bite has been good along the south coastal shore off the beaches in about 30 feet of water with the bite on the southeast side of Block Island — good too in about 70 feet of water.” Cahill said.
