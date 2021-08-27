Tropical Storm Henri has left our backyard, but other storms will arrive before winter. Here are some tips for fishing before and after storms.
First, be safe. Winds, heavy rains and high tides create fast moving water along the coastal shoreline. Anglers can easily lose their footing or get washed in by a wave. So be safe and pass on fishing if the sea is too rough.
Storms can create turbid and cloudy water, decreasing visibility so the fish cannot see your lure or bait. However, storms can also create fishing opportunities with reefs, clam and mussel beds that get torn up with broken shells providing a feeding ground for many of the fish we target.
“Two of our staff had a great day of fishing at Pt. Judith Light just before the storm hit on Saturday,” Dave Henault of Ocean State Tackle Providence said. “They caught slot and above slot striped bass from the surf off Pt. Judith. Additionally, the storm may push more warm water our way. Warm water that could hold bluefin tuna, Atlantic bonito and false albacore. We will have to wait and see.”
East End Eddie Doherty said that Henri brought an early bounty before landing.
“Surfcasters did well on the Cape Cod Canal just before Henri, with Saturday bringing the most incredible striper blitz in years,” Doherty said. “Acres of fish riding the east tide at first light ripped up the surface producing a symphony of loud splashes and breaks! Fish up to 50 inches, but thousands of 27- to 33-inch bass, which bodes well for the future of the fishery. ”
“Fishing Monday was very good for shore anglers,” Doherty added. “Any point of land along our southern coastal beaches that had frothy water breaking around it was holding striped bass. Heavier shinny lures like Deadly Dicks were used with success. The bait gets tossed around and the striped bass took advantage of conditions.” said Harrison Gatch of Watch Hill Outfitters, Westerly.
Many believe the fish can feel barometric pressure. So if it drops, they sense things are about to turn bad so it triggers an eating frenzy before a storm.
Marine Fisheries Advisory Commission meeting schedule
The Massachusetts Marine Fisheries Advisory Commission, which approves or disapproves regulations affecting recreational and commercial fishing, announced its business meeting schedule for the remainder of the year.
The MFAC will meet on Sept. 22 at 9 a.m. via Zoom. Login information for this meeting, as well as all prepared materials, will be published to the MFAC’s webpage before the week of the meeting. The MFAC is also scheduled to meet on Oct. 28 and Dec. 2 at 9 a.m. The locations of the October and December meetings are forthcoming.
“I will always be prepared”
“I will always be prepared for anything that may come my way now and I can thank Troop 2, Bristol, Rhode Island.” said Nathan Simas who worked on a fishing line receptacle project as part of his Eagle Scott journey.
Nathan built and erected five line receptacles in his hometown of Bristol, R.I. The project was funded in part by a $500 grant from the Rhode Island Saltwater Anglers Foundation.
“The goal of my project was to make Bristol a cleaner environment for fishermen and women of all ages,” Nathan said.
Where’s the bite?
Striped bass and bluefish: Gatch said, “Slot limit fish (28 to less than 35 inches) were being caught all along the beaches Monday morning with anglers tossing their lures into the frothy surf.” Dave Henault of Ocean State Tackle, Providence, said, “The bluefish and striped bass bite from the shore off Pt. Judith was good before the storm. On Saturday, two of our associates fished there and caught slot fish (28 to less than 35 inches) using soft plastic lures.” John Littlefield of Archie’s Bait & Tackle, Riverside, said, “The bluefish skipjack bite has been very good in coves and harbors.” Allen Newell of Red Top Sporting Goods, Buzzards Bay, said, “The bass bite on the Cape Cod Canal was very good Wednesday with fish on the surface chasing large baits such as squid and mackerel.“ Fishing at Block Island was good this week with bass in the 30 to 50 pound range. Tube & worm and eels were working for anglers.
Summer flounder, black area bass and scup: “Customers fished for fluke Saturday at Conimicut Point drifting from East Providence to Warwick and then toward Providence. Six of 17 fish were keepers, brought up in just six feet of water.” said Littlefield. We fished off Pt. Judith last week and one angler caught four keeper fluke and eight keeper-size black sea bass. The fish were caught off the center wall of the Harbor of Refuge and east of the Hooter Buoy. “The fluke bite is off, but we have a strong scup and black sea bass bite in the Bay and offshore,” Henault said.
Tautog: “We have had a strong tautog and black sea bass bite on Buzzards Bay,” said Allen Newell of Red Top Sporting Goods.
Bluefin tuna, Atlantic bonito and false albacore: Henault said, “Arthur Coia landed a 67-inch bluefin tuna last week. Not bad for someone who has not previously targeted bluefin. The bite overall last week was good for some and not good for others depending on the day and conditions. The hope is that the storm will push warmer water to shore and bring the hardtails (Atlantic bonito, false albacore, bluefin, skipjack tuna) even closer to shore.”
Freshwater fishing has been consistently good for anglers targeting largemouth bass. “Minnows are being used with success with anglers letting them do most of the work to attract fish,” Henault said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.