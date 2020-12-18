Ørsted, owner of the Block Island Wind Farm and five other wind farms off the East Coast, held its second Fishinar Series last Wednesday on pelagic fishing for sharks, tuna, mahi and other species in the near offshore.
A total of 164 anglers registered for the online event, and the aim of the Ørsted Fishinar Series is to encourage angler input into offshore wind farm plans while relating strategies and tactics on how to catch fish through expert charter captains and private anglers. You can search for the Fishinars on YouTube.
Panelist Capt. Charlie Donilon of Snappa Fishing and Diving Charters in Point Judith said, “We have caught, tagged and released sharks right in the Block Island Wind Farm area. As part of a study, we tagged a mako with a transmitter that traveled halfway across the Atlantic, with others traveling far south down our coast to the Carolinas and beyond.” Capt. Donilon is a shark specialist providing shark cage diving and shark fishing services to his clients (tagging and releasing all sharks).
Capt. John McMurray of One More Cast light tackle charters specializes in targeting tuna and mahi with stand up light tackle. Capt. McMurray said, “We are doing well catching mahi around research buoys deployed by wind farm developers off New York and New Jersey. We believe turbine pylons will have an artificial reef effect just like the Block Island Wind Farm, and attract pelagic fish as these research buoys are attaching them.”
Ørsted has developed an online survey to identify angler attitudes toward offshore wind, who fishes and what they fish for in wind farm areas. The survey takes five minutes and ends with an offer to be updated on a regular basis about wind farm activity and news.
To take the survey, visit Ørsted at https://us.orsted.com or email Ross Pearsall, the fisheries relations manager, at ROSPE@orsted.com.
Ups and downs of the 2020 fishing season
Want to get a capsule view of 2020 … species that were hot and where they were biting and fish that were not biting? Attend the RI Saltwater Anglers Association (RISAA) online webinar Monday, Dec. 28, at 7 p.m. The 2020 fishing season will be reviewed, including such species as black sea bass, cod, summer flounder, bonito, false albacore, striped bass and tautog.
The species we love to catch and eat: Learn the ups and downs of the season from expert anglers (all of them active RISAA members) Rich Hittinger, RISAA 1st vice president of the recreational fishing vessel Skip Jack; Peter Jenkins, owner of the Saltwater Edge and president of the American Saltwater Guides Association; Richard Reich, active RISAA and Narragansett Surf Casters member; and Greg Vespe, expert angler in our bays, coastal shores and offshore.
Visit the Dec. 28 event calendar at www.risaa.org to pre-register for the event; once you register, you will receive an email with your special pass code. RISAA members attend free, non-members will be asked to make a $10 donation to the RISAA scholarship fund in advance of the seminar by calling the RISAA office at 401.826.2121 (or consider a membership for $55 a year and attend all seminars for free, plus receive their information-packed monthly magazine).
Where’s the bite?
Cod, black sea bass and scup. Captain Frank Blount of the Frances Fleet said, “After a windy week, Saturday was much-improved with flat, calm drifting conditions. We had great mixed bag fishing with cod, sea bass, scup, cunner and some nice red hake. We are starting to see a lot more bait on the grounds and there should be white belly cod to follow. This time of the year normally sees a jig bite start once the temperatures start to drop. We are trying to sail every day the weather allows.
Cod fishing off Rhode Island and Massachusetts south of Cape Cod is a good winter bet. Party boats fishing for cod this winter include the Frances Fleet at www.francesfleet.com, the Seven B’s at www.sevenbs.com, and the Island Current at www.islandcurrent.com.
Freshwater. Anglers are targeting largemouth pike and trout this week due to the restocking of ponds and waterways as noted above.
