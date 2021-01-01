The Rhode Island Saltwater Anglers Association, in partnership with the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management and Harbor Lights Software, has been awarded a National Fish and Wildlife Foundation grant to develop an electronic monitoring pilot program for volunteer angler reporting.
The pilot project aims to create a volunteer recreational angler logbook for use on tablets and smart phones to collect recreational data on catch and effort from the angling public, and to promote the usage of the software among recreational anglers in Rhode Island.
This project specifically seeks to develop, test and pilot innovative solutions to address inadequate insight into the impact of recreational fishing on fisheries management in the state of Rhode Island.
“Better recreational fishing date is crucial to recreational fishing,” RISAA president Steve Medeiros said. “Electronic recording and monitoring is part of the solution and this grant will help prove that. We are excited to work with RI DEM and Harbor Lights Software on this important project. The hope is that better recreational fishing data to complement MRIP date will lead to healthier fish stocks so we have more fish in the water for all of us to catch, eat and/or release.”
The project will apply electronic technologies to improve the timeliness and quality of fisheries data available to Rhode Island fisheries management personnel, increase knowledge of fisheries for management, industry and science purposes, and empower fishermen and other citizens to become more actively involved in the data collection process.
Francine Karp, CEO and co-founder of Harbor Lights Software, said, “The data processing aspects of this project consists of a mobile application compatible with Android and iOS phones and tablets, which will report data to a cloud-hosted software service which will manage the storage of the data.”
The data base created by the software is being developed to provide secure access to the data by Rhode Island Division of Marine Fisheries to enhance their fisheries management activities.
“Supplemental capabilities will be developed, based on feedback from the recreational fishing community for the purposes of encouraging continued usage of the application, which provide information to anglers based on their fishing efforts, the efforts of the community at-large, or supplemental information of value such as weather and tide data, fishing regulations, species identification guides and more,” Francine Karp said.
Steve Medeiros added, “This is where we need angler participation and input. To determine what software features would first entice an angler to sign up to use the software and, second, what features would engage anglers to continue to use the software on a regular basis in Year Two.”
“Discard data collected by MRIP APAIS interviews on the shore or at the dock is based on angler recall,” John Lake, Supervising Biologist from the RI Division of Marine Fisheries and pilot project coordinator said. “Currently, there is no way to evaluate the accuracy of these angler-reported discards. The data collected from this application will provide an additional source of data on these unobserved discards for comparison.”
Discard size measurements of recreational angling are now collected by direct observation on head/party boats. It is unknown if these samples represent the discards in the other modes of the recreational fishery.
“Data collected by this application will allow managers to compare the discards from other modes of recreational fishing to the head boat discard data.” said Lake.
What RISAA is doing
RISAA is providing the project with participants to both help design the software to make it appealing to use in the short and long term. Additionally, RISAA is helping to cultivate and recruit recreational anglers that will actually use the software as a pilot project participant.
How can you engage in the project?
If you fish and land your recreational catch in Rhode Island and are interested in participating in the project, please fill out the project participation form that will soon appear on the RISAA website. In the meantime, if you have any questions and want to express your interest in the project contact me at: fish@verizon.net or call 401-480-3444.. I am serving as the RISAA project coordinator, dmonit
Fish managers seek angler input
Now is the time to express your thoughts on proposed 2021 recreational fishing regulations for Rhode Island. If you want to start the black sea bass season earlier to fish in Narragansett or Mt. Hope Bays in June, or want to express your thoughts on special area provisions that allow you to take smaller scup and summer flounder from special shore areas, now is the time to engage.
Anglers are urged to attend the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management Division of Marine Fisheries’ online public workshop Tuesday at 5 p.m.
The purpose of the workshop is to allow the division to present to anglers, members of the recreational and commercial fishing industry and the general public those regulatory proposals currently under consideration by the division. The workshop provides the opportunity for all to provide feedback to the division on each of the proposals.
Agenda items important to anglers include proposed regulation options for recreational black sea bass, tautog, scup, summer flounder, striped bass, bluefish and Atlantic menhaden.
In Massachusetts, visit www.mass.gov/service-details/recreational-saltwater-fishing-regulations for updated news on 2021 regulations as they develop.
Where’s the bite?
Freshwater: “Fishing for trout has been good in stocked ponds,” Joe Castaldi of Quaker Lane Bait & Tackle said. “Customers are doing well at Barber Pond, North Kingstown. Power Baits are working, particularly in rainbow.” John Littlefield of Archie’s Bait & Tackle, East Providence, said, “Willet Avenue Pond in Riverside has a decent trout bite. It was stocked by DEM and a number of customers have been fishing there. A lot of them are using those very small Kastmaster lures. Stump Pond in Smithfield performing for anglers too.” Anglers are reminded to renew their licenses for salt and fresh water for 2021.
Cod fishing boats continue to have trouble leaving the dock due to bad weather, however conditions are improving this week. Most vessels are taking online reservations in advance. Cod fishing off Rhode Island and Massachusetts south of Cape Cod is a good bet in January. Party boats fishing for cod this winter include the Frances Fleet at francesfleet.com, the Seven B’s at sevenbs.com, and the Island Current at islandcurrent.com.
