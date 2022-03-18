Climate change is impacting our coastal shoreline, habitat and the fish we love to catch, eat and/or release. If you are interested in what is changing, and how to employ strategies and actions to address climate changes, you will want to attend the free online Climate Fishinar “Climate Change Effects on Recreational Fishing and Boating: Opportunities and Actions” on Wednesday, March 23 and April 13, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. The series is part of the 2022 Baird Symposium being produced by Sea Grant at the University of Rhode Island Graduate School of Oceanography.
As part of the Climate Fishinar series, organizers are holding a photo contest. Send in your photos that depict positive or negative climate impacts on fish, habitat, or resource users and you will have a chance to win one of two $250 cash card prizes. Photos could include a habitat change, fish that have left the area, fish here in greater abundance due to climate impacts, etc.
To enter, please send photographs to me, Dave Monti, at dmontifish@verizon.net. Each photo should be accompanied by the name of the photographer, where the photo was taken, and a brief one-to-two-sentence description of the photograph.
To take a look at the list of charter captains, fishing sharpies and climate scientists participating, or to register for Session I on Wednesday, visit https://seagrant.gso.uri.edu/webinar-series-climate-change-effects-on-recreational-fishing-and-boating/ .
Saltwater Fishing Show a big success
The excitement started to build at around 11 a.m. Friday. The line to get in to the New England Saltwater Fishing Show stretched the length of the Rhode Island Convention Center around the corner to the Omni Hotel and then wound in zig-zag fashion to accommodate all those wanting to get into the show at noon. The show was sponsored by the Rhode Island Saltwater Anglers Association (RISAA).
As the crowd at the entrance stood in line, they watched the Fishing Show Launch Event. Those participating to open the show included Janet Coit, Assistant Administrator of NOAA (and former RI DEM Director); Terrance Gray, Acting Director of the Department of Environmental Management; RI State Representatives Deborah Ruggiero and Terri Cortvriend (both of them are shore access champions); Greg Vespe, Executive Director and Dawn Filliatreault Wood, Board President or RISAA; and Lynn Medeiros, longtime RISAA volunteer and wife of the late Stephen Medeiros, the RISSA founding president and Fishing Show director.
The Launch Event included the sounding of vessel horns, one long and three short blasts, symbolic of a vessel leaving its dock as it backs into an alleyway.
Once open, the excitement filled the exhibition hall as thousands of people attended the three-day Fishing Show.
What I liked at the show
There was a lot to like at the show, as it is the largest saltwater fishing show of its type in the Northeast. The show featured tackle, rods, reels, lures, electronics, charter guides, boats, engines, accessories, clothing and much more. About 275 booths and hundreds of manufactures were represented at the show.
Fishnet Charters and Capt. Mel Ture Custom Rods, East Freetown, MA
Capt. Mel True and his son Nate, 13, held down one of the large end display areas at the Show. Capt. True was set up with his branded truck, a rack of his custom-made black sea bass jigs and two full displays of his custom spinning and conventional rods. The rods were available in six- and seven-foot lengths. At $120 each (normally $220), the Cap. Mel True Signature Series fishing rods were a great deal. Capt. True said, “It’s like we blinked with COVID. This show has picked up right where it left off, traffic and business has been outstanding.” Customer Joel Salafia said, “Look at this rod (he was holding one of Capt. True’s conventional rods). You can’t see this on the internet. I got a great rod at a great price.” I met Joel at the Snug Harbor Marina booth as he was purchasing a reel to match up with his new rod. Visit Fishnet Charters at www.captainmeltrue.com.
The Kayak Centre of RI, North Kingstown, RI
Kayaks are still one of the fastest-growing segments of boating. I particularly liked the Hobie Mirage Lynx shown at the Kayak Centre booth. Chuck Jay, a Hobie Northeast Sales Representative, slapped the side of the Hobie Mirage Lynx and said, “What makes this boat different is that it has a solid core, it’s 36 inches wide for great stability, 11 feet long and weighs only 47 pounds.” Fully rigged the boat is only 63 pounds. Christopher Catucci, a fishing sharpie and pro guide for the Centre and Hobie said, “Once I was introduced to kayak fishing, I was hooked and have been fishing fresh and saltwater on kayaks ever since.” The Hobie Mirage Lynx has a suggested retail pride of $2,995. However, the Kayak Center has a range of boats and price points. Visit them at www.kayakcentre.com or at 70 Brown Street, North Kingstown (Wickford), RI.
Quaker Lane Bait & Tackle, North Kingstown, RI
“We had a terrific show,” said Neil Hayes of Quaker Lane Bait & Tackle. “Customers each day were ready to buy. Our sales volume was way up. You could tell there was a lot of pent-up demand out there.” When asked what was new at the show, Neil said, “We introduced the new St. Croix Seage Surf Spinning Rods at the show. They are available in seven- to 12-foot lengths and are made with a newly engineered carbon fiber that is both stronger in flexural strength and lighter than previous rods. They range in price from $210 to $380. And have a St. Croix 15-year warranty.”
Saltwater Edge, Middletown, RI
Louis Schlaker, an associate at the Saltwater Edge, said, “Top water lures are my favorites for early-spring striped-bass fishing. Lures four to five inches like Yo Zuri’s Hydro Pencil top water “Walk the Dog” style lure is great. They are available in four colors: black/silver, sardine, bone and mullet.” They were listed at $14.49 on the Saltwater Edge website. Schlaker said, “I also like using a soft plastic, such as a 7½-inch slug-go and the Shimano Coltsniper Splash Walker is also a great spring top water lure.” It was listed at about $18.99 on the Saltwater Edge website. Visit www.saltwateredge.com.