The Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries (DMF) has completed the first phase of a two-year fixed gear project funded by the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation in partnership with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The study aims to identify the issues and challenges associated with the integration of on-demand fishing gear or what is commonly known as “ropeless fishing gear” for the lobster fisheries in New England. Ropeless gear is designed to avoid entanglements with ocean mammals, including the North Atlantic right whales.
Ropeless gear is a type of fishing gear used in “fixed gear” fisheries, or fisheries that use equipment that is left, or “fixed,” in place over time to capture fish. On-demand fishing gear replaces traditional vertical buoy lines, which can result in entanglements with marine mammals. Most on-demand fishing-gear systems consist of submerged buoyancy devices that are activated using time-release mechanisms or acoustic signals transmitted from the surface.
DMF’s report at Assessing the Feasibility of On-Demand Gear in New England Lobster Fisheries makes an assessment of the issues and recommendations for researchers and policymakers who are working with on-demand gear. Phase two of the project will take place this year and will produce a model capable of providing economic welfare and cost impacts to the lobster fisheries.
Camp aims to hook youth on fishing
The Rhode Island Saltwater Anglers Association (RISAA) and the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) will hold their annual youth fishing camp from June 28 to 30. Funding for the three-day camp is provided in part by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service. The camp will be held at Rocky Point State Park in Warwick for 50children seven to twelve years old.
Richard Reich, the RISAA camp director and board member, said, “Fishing teaches us patience and how to take care of the environment, but most of all it appeals to our sense of adventure and is a whole lot of fun.”
The camp aims to provide children with as much fishing time as possible, yet teach them about the environment and fishing basics. Reich said, “We learned early on that the children love to fish, so we optimized fishing time from shore, on private vessels, and one day we plan to travel to Point Judith to fish on a party boat.”
Topics covered over the three-day camp include fish identification, conservation, use of spinning and conventional gear and tackle, basic marine biology, how and why to use different baits and lures, boating safety, casting from shore and fishing from private boats as well as a party/charter boat.
The camp is free and space is limited to fifty campers. For fishing camp details and the sign-up form, visit https://risaa.org/2022-fishing-camp-for-youth/. You can email Richard Reich, camp director, with questions at reich@risaa.org or call the RISAA office at 401-826-2121.
Charter-boat wind-farm fishing survey
A research study is being conducted by the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution to assess the potential economic impacts associated with offshore wind development among for-hire party/charter vessels in Rhode Island and Massachusetts.
Participants will asked about your for-hire party/charter fishing activity over the past five years. Having quick access to your logbooks for the years 2017-2021 will allow you to efficiently respond to this survey. Responses will remain strictly confidential, but will be summarized in reports and communications before RIDEM, MADMF and other regulatory bodies. Survey link: https://survey.alchemer.com/s3/6778918/for-hire-vessel-survey. The last day to complete this survey is May 7.
Where’s the bite?
Tautog. Tom Giddings of the Tackle Box in Warwick said, “Reports of some keeper fish (16 inches or larger) being caught at India Point Park, Providence. A 17-inch tautog was caught this weekend at India Point Park. Good places for spring tautog fishing include the Stone Bridge and Fog Land in Tiverton, and Ohio Ledge in the West Passage of Narragansett Bay.” Tautog fishing will start to heat up as the waters warms up a bit. This week the water was 48 degrees at Narragansett Beach, and 50 degrees is when the tautog bite starts to heat up. Declan O’Donnell (new owner) of Breachway Bait & Tackle in Charlestown said, “The bite at the Hooter Buoy is good, with anglers catching an occasional cod when tautog fishing. The tautog are moving inland as the water warms.”
Striped bass. East End Eddie Doherty of Mashpee, who fished the Cape Cod Canal for the first time this season on Wednesday, said, “The first cast of the new season is always accompanied by some belly butterflies, with anticipation and excitement building to a happy crescendo as the lure finally sails through the chilly salt air. There were no fish this day, but I was just excited to be there and if I caught a fish, especially this early in the season, it would only have been a bonus.”
“The spring striped bass run has started. Anglers are catching fish along the coastal shore and 27 inches at the Charlestown Breachway,” said Declan O’Donnell of Breachway Bait.
Freshwater. “Fishing for brown, rainbow and golden trout have been good at stocked ponds in Rhode Island and Massachusetts. Onley Pond at Lincoln Woods had been producing for customers, but it has been cold. We had hail in Attleboro this weekend,” said Dave Henault of Ocean State Tackle. “Upper Melville Pond seems to be producing trout for customers,” said Bob Mello of Sam’s Bait & Tackle in Middletown. Tom Giddings of the Tackle Box said, “Little Pond in Warwick off West Shore road behind Vets School is producing largemouth bass. We weighed in a five-pound bass from there last week.” John Littlefield of Archies Bait & Tackle in Riverside said, “Locally, Willet Avenue Pond is still producing trout for customers.” O’Donnell of Breachway Bait & Tackle said, “Barber and Meadowbrook ponds are producing well for trout anglers.”