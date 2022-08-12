The Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries is holding a public hearing on proposed recreational fishing limits for Gulf of Maine cod and haddock and Southern New England Georges Bank cod. The proposed Massachusetts regulations have been developed to be consistent with proposed federal rules.
An online public hearing to discuss proposed regulations will be held Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 8 a.m. Register for the online hearing at https://bit.ly/3bFmGV0 .
Written public comment can be sent through 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 12 via email to Director Daniel McKierman at marine.fish@mass.gov, or mail to 251 Causeway Street, Suite 400, Boston MA 02114. For more information, visit www.mass.gov/mariefisheries.
Proposed regulations: Recreational Gulf of Maine Cod (322 CMR 6.03). DMF is proposing draft regulations to establish an open season of September 1–October 7, 2022 and April 1–14, 2023 for the recreational cod fishery in the Gulf of Maine, with a one-fish bag limit and a 22-inches minimum size limit.
Recreational Gulf of Maine Haddock (322 CMR 6.03). DMF is proposing draft regulations to establish an open season of May 1, 2022–February 28, 2023 and April 1–30, 2023 for the recreational haddock fishery in the Gulf of Maine, with a 20-fish bag limit and a 17-inch minimum size limit.
Recreational Southern New England Cod (south of Cape Cod) (322 CMR 6.03). DMF is taking public comment on emergency regulations that adopted an open season of August 1–April 30 for the recreational cod fishery in Southern New England, with a five-fish bag limit and a slot-size limit with a minimum size of 22 inches and a maximum size of 28 inches.
Paula’s pan-seared black sea bass
Last week, I fished with Paula Smalec of Portsmouth, RI. She is a great angler and a retired family and consumer sciences teacher. She is an active member of the RI Saltwater Anglers Association (RISAA) and their magazine’s “Cooking Your Catch” columnist. Paula shared her recipe for pan-seared black sea bass, which also works for summer flounder (or fluke), so I could share it with you.
Ingredients: 2 tablespoons butter, divided; 1 tablespoon olive oil; 2 black sea bass fillets; lemon pepper seasoning; salt; lemon juice; and 1-2 tablespoons capers (optional).
Instructions: Rinse fillets with cold water and pat them dry with paper towels. Season one side of each fillet with salt and lemon pepper seasoning. Heat one tablespoon of butter with the oil in a large frying pan over medium-high heat until the butter just begins to foam. Place the fillets, seasoned-side down, into the frying pan. Fry for approximately one minute. Turn fillets over and continue to fry until the fillets flake easily when pressed lightly.
Remove fillets to a separate plate, seasoned-side up, and cover with foil to keep warm.
Melt the remaining tablespoon of butter in the frying pan. Using a small whisk, scrape up any bits of fish that have stuck to the bottom of the pan. Add a few splashes of lemon juice (and capers, if using them) and whisk the mixture vigorously until blended well. Scrape the bottom of the pan as you drizzle this mixture over the fish.
Angler input sought on National Recreational Fishing Policy
NOAA Fisheries is asking the recreational fishing community for their guidance to revise the 2015 National Saltwater Recreational Fisheries Policy between August 1 and December 31. With the perspectives shared during the 2022 National Saltwater Recreational Fisheries Summit, NOAA Fisheries requests your input on revising the policy.
The agency plans to announce informational webinars and input meetings, but anglers can also make comments online. Visit their website to provide feedback on any changes or updates you would like to suggest for the policy. The URL address is www.fisheries.noaa.gov/feature-story/noaa-fisheries-invites-comments-update-recreational-fisheries-policy .
The purpose of the National Saltwater Recreational Fisheries Policy is to provide guidance for agency consideration in its deliberations pertaining to development and maintenance of enduring and sustainable high-quality saltwater recreational fisheries. This policy identifies goals and guiding principles to be integrated into NOAA Fisheries’ planning, budgeting, decision-making, and activities, and includes examples of implementation concepts and strategies supported by NOAA Fisheries.
Where’s the bite?
Striped bass and bluefish. Sam Toland of Sam’s Bait & Tackle in Middletown said, “The bass bite off Newport is still very good, with anglers trolling tube and worming. However, the activity in Narragansett Bay has slowed greatly.” Anglers reported a great bluefish bite in Greenwich Bay this week with multiple schools of fish surfacing at the same time. Jeff Sullivan of Lucky Bait & Tackle in Warren said, “With the warming water, the bass are now in deeper water, but the bite is still very good.” East End Eddie Doherty said, “The Cape Cod Canal has slowed down for striper fishing, however, a couple of 40-inch striped bass were caught off the bottom using soft plastic jigs. Mackerel have finally found their way into the ditch, with some guys continuing to find success chunking macks for slots. Hopefully, this week’s full moon will light up the canal with an old-fashioned surface blitz.”
Summer flounder (fluke), black sea bass and scup. “The scup bite continues to be good at Sabin Point, Rocky Point, and Colt State Park, with anglers catching three to four fish or hitting it big depending on the day,” said John Littlefield of Archie’s Bait & Tackle in Riverside. “Anglers are catching fluke, but they are working for them picking through 10 or so shorts to catch a keeper (18 inches minimum size),” said Sullivan. “We had some reports this weekend of anglers hooking up with fluke, but overall it is still slow off Newport, with some larger black sea bass now being caught,” said Sam Toland of Sam’s Bait.
Bluefin and yellowfin tuna, chub maceral, Wahoo and bonito. Sullivan of Lucky Bait & Tackle said, “The bluefin bite is still very good, with 600-plus-pound fish being caught just south of Block Island.” “Offshore reports continue to improve with yellowfin, bluefin, mahi and even a few wahoo caught recently. Trick is getting out early and finding life,” said Declan O’Donnell of Breachway Bait & Tackle.
“Freshwater fishing has slowed greatly, particularly fishing in the day, as the water is too warm,” said John Littlefield of Archie’s.