The Division of Marine Fisheries (DMF) has scheduled public hearings and a public comment period to solicit feedback on proposed changes to commercial and recreational fishing limits to be implemented during the spring of 2020. These proposed regulations include recreational bluefish and striped bass as well as commercial striped bass, black sea bass, summer flounder and several others.
Visit www.mass.gov/doc/020720-winter-omnibus-public-hearing/download for regulations details and how to submit comments. Hearings will take place at 6 p.m., Tuesday at Coolidge Middle School, 89 Birch Meadow Drive, Reading; Thursday at 9:30 a.m., Tisbury Town Hall, Katharine Cornell Theater, 51 Spring Street, Vineyard Haven; and Thursday at 6 p.m., Mass. Maritime Academy Admiral’s Hall, 101 Academy Drive Buzzards Bay.
Fly fishing the cinder worm hatch
The U. S. Fish and Wildlife Service, in partnership with RI Department of Environmental Management (DEM) Aquatic Resource Education Program, announced its annual Cinder Worm Workshop last week. This is the program’s eleventh year and it will include two weekday evening classes in fly tying instruction and one weekend evening of fly fishing. The program is free to registrants.
The course syllabus includes practical rigging and fly casting instruction for the novice on the day of fishing. Introduction to practical rigging and casting instruction will be covered for those that need additional assistance. Fly fishers will then fish the coves of Grassy Point area of Ninigret National Wildlife Refuge. “We don’t guarantee the weather or the fish,” said USFWS volunteer organizer Dave Pollack, “but past experiences have shown that this is prime time for the worm mating season.”
The program is open to any adult or accompanied child over the age of 10, regardless of skill level — 40 person maximum so register early. Instruction and guidance will be provided by some of the areas most proficient and knowledgeable worm hatch fishermen. Also this year is the opportunity for kayak fishing — limited to experienced kayakers who have their own vessel. Proper safety equipment is required plus lights for navigation.
All fly tying materials will be provided. Participants are encouraged to bring their own tools and equipment, but all necessary fly tying tools and equipment will be loaned to registrants upon request. Saltwater fly fishing equipment, including rods, reel, lines and leaders, will be loaned to registrants who do not have their own gear and tackle.
The fly tying classes will be held May 5 and May 12, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Kettle Pond Visitor Center, Charlestown, R.I. The fly fishing portion of the program will take place Saturday, May 16, 4 p.m. until dark at Ninigret National Wildlife Refuge, Charlestown, RI.
Capt. Ray Stachelek and Dave Pollack, fly fishing experts and USFWS volunteers will facilitate the program. To sign-up as an instructor contact Dave Pollack at dpollipo@cox.net or Capt. Ray Stachelek at castaflycharters@cox.net. Program registration contact person to be announced, contact DEM at www.dem.ri.gov.
Saltwater fishing license annual report
On Monday at the Rhode Island Marine Fisheries Council meeting, the Department of Environmental Management (DEM) released the RI Saltwater Recreational Fishing License Program annual report. The report provides an overview of the license program including the number of licenses purchased and funds raised, how funds were spent in 2019 and the plans and initiatives planned for 2020.
The purpose of the saltwater license program as defined by state law is to provide a source of state funding for programs and activities that benefit marine recreational fishing interests in Rhode Island. If Rhode Island did not have such a program, anglers (like all coastal state anglers) would have to register with the National Marine Fisheries Service. A Rhode Island state resident license is $7, the federal registration fee is $29.
Highlights of this year’s report include the second-highest totals since the program started in 2011 with 48,737 licenses issued in Rhode Island in Fiscal Year (FY) 2019 and gross revenue of $324,817. It is important to note that state funds are spent with a 3-to-1 federal government match through U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Sport Fish Restoration Program funds. For example, if DEM has budgeted $250,000 in spending, this 25% state of R.I. share would garner $750,000 in federal funds for a total RI budget of $1 million.
The 2020 funds will be spent on enhanced recreational fishing data collection to improve overall precision of catch estimates and the construction of a Quonochontaug boat ramp. Funds are also allocated to maintain existing ramps and public fishing areas, continue DEM recreational fishing staff support, fish stock assessment support on important finfish, and a RI managed fishing access survey program. The R.I.- managed survey effort has shown outstanding results compared to federal contractors that conducted the surveys in the past. Public education, information and outreach programs are being supported in 2020 including the publication of the RI Saltwater Fishing Magazine and its waterproof minimum size and catch limit regulation insert.
The Rhode Island Marine Fisheries Council is expected to approve the report this week, recognizing that the program is in compliance with the original law’s intent. Visit www.dem.ri.gov for a complete copy of the annual report.
Where’s the bite?
Freshwater fishing will be picking up as weather improves. The trout season in Rhode Island has ended, however, anglers are catching largemouth bass. The trout season opens again in Rhode Island on Opening Day, Saturday, April 11.
Saltwater fishing has been slow as high winds and rough seas continue to plague party boats that fish for cod this time of year. However, Capt. Frank Blount of the Frances Fleet said, “Last Monday did see better results leaving at our normal 5 a.m. time. It seems like the open bottom bite has really thinned out and the fish have moved back to structure. We anchored on wrecks and rock piles and found decent results. Hat’s off to Madison Sexton, a Bourne High School student and her father Capt. Paul Sexton. When fishing on her father’s boat Madison caught a 2.5 pound scup that won the 2019 Massachusetts Saltwater Fishing Derby sponsored by the Massachusetts Department of Marine Fisheries.
