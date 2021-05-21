As warmer weather sets in, Massachusetts boaters and anglers are eager to take to the water.
In honor of National Safe Boating Week from Saturday through Friday, the Massachusetts Environmental Police and MassWildlife remind boaters and anglers to think of safety first when enjoying the water by wearing life jackets, knowing your boating capabilities and practicing safe social distancing.
The early warm days of spring can mask water temperatures that are often dangerously cold. If you capsize or fall overboard, you can succumb to hypothermia within minutes. Hypothermia is the lowering of the internal body temperature. This temperature drop can make it difficult for you to swim, paddle, or stay afloat.
A sudden, unexpected fall into cold water can also cause you to involuntarily gasp and ingest water, which can lead to death by drowning. While most life jackets will not prevent hypothermia, they do help you stay afloat. Wearing a properly fitted life jacket (personal flotation device) could save your life. Many boating fatality victims fail to wear a life jacket.
Boating safety advocates recommend that all boaters and passengers not only have a life jacket, but wear it at all times while boating. In Massachusetts, life jackets must be worn by: canoeists and kayakers from Sept. 15 to May 15; youth under 12 years old; personal watercraft users; water skiers; and stand-up paddleboard users.
Help for striped bass on way
Striped bass are in trouble. They are being overfished, according to the most recent stock assessment. Last month, the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission that manages striped bass in state waters received thousands of comments on a public information document used to relate issues that could be included in Amendment 7 of the striped bass management plan.
The plan would provide a glide path to rebuild the stock in a timely manner. The Amendment and plan are expected to be developed by the ASMFC Striped Bass Board and go out for public comment in 2021. The aim is that new regulations would be in effect for the 2022 fishing season. Anglers hope to have the Board incorporate many of the conservation options they suggested into Amendment 7.
“For many of the Commission’s species, we are no longer in a position to hold hope that things will revert to what they have previously been if we just hold static,” commission chair Patrick Keliher said in a press advisory last week.After its review of an Advisory Panel report, input received at 11 virtual public hearings, and the 3,000 submitted comments, the Striped Bass Management Board approved the following issues for development in Draft Amendment 7: recreational release mortality, conservation equivalency, management triggers, and measures to protect the 2015 year class.
The board will meet again during the commission’s summer meeting in August to review the progress on the draft amendment and recommend further changes to the document. The board will meet in October when it will hopefully approve a document for public comment.
For a copy of the Commission’s press release on the striped bass amendment, visit asmfc.org/uploads.
Spring Surf Fishing Club Challenge
The Rhode Island Saltwater Anglers Association invites your fishing club to participate in the 18th annual Spring Surf Fishing Club Challenge from June 18 at 6 p.m. to June 20 at 7 a.m. Registration is $75 per Surf Fishing Club, check should be made payable to Amos House and mailed to Ron Barnes, chairman at RISAA Surfcasters, 85 Boylston Drive. Cranston, RI 02921. Visit www.risaa.org for tournament regulations, categories and prizes.
Where’s the bite?
Striped bass/bluefish: “This Wednesday on the last hour of the west tide between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. many nice fish were caught in the west end, including a 25- and 34-pound striped bass on small white shads,” said East End Eddy Doherty, Cape Cod Canal fishing expert and fishing author. “The stripers are in.” South County surf casting expert Gill Bell said, “Caught, weighed and released an eight-pound bluefish last week form the beach. Nice to see the return of the hefty yellow-eyed devils.” For the first time, I got to pilot my new/used Parker 25-inch center console this weekend back to its slip in Wickford from Allen’s Harbor. Picked about a couple of bluefish to 24 inches in about 30 minutes of trolling tube and worm between Quonset Point and Fox Island in the West Passage. David Henault of Ocean State Tackle, Providence, said, “Customers continue to catch school bass but now keepers are being caught from boats and shore. We had a 38-inch and 39-inch fish caught from Weekapaug Beach this weekend. Anglers were using SP Minnow swimming lures with success.”
Tautog: Jeff Barker, past president of the West Bay Anglers said from his boat Tuesday morning, “We started our tautog tournament this week and the fishing has been very good. We caught an eight-pound tautog in low water.” “Customers are easily catching their tautog limit of three fish/person/day (16-inch minimum size) with both Asian and green crags continue to work for anglers.” said Ken Ferrara of Ray’s Bait & Tackle, Warwick. Dave Henault of Ocean State Tackle said, “The tautog bite is outstanding this spring. One of our customers caught a 27-inch tautog at India Point Park, Providence. Customers have been catching fish there using green crabs and jigs.”
Angler Jeff Sullivan of Lucky Bait & Tackle, Warren said, “The tautog bite has been outstanding many finding success using jigs tipped with crab in fairly low water 10 to 30 feet. I caught a 10 pound tautog out in front of Bristol Harbor. Most of the action is inside the Bay, the mid-Bay area.”
Scup fishing in the Bay has been good. A bit earlier than usual as both large and small scup are being caught from shore and on boats all the way to the lower Providence River.
Freshwater: “The largemouth bass bite and trout bite are still good at Only Pond, Lincoln Woods,” Henault said. “I find the North Cove one of the best spots for largemouth fishing there. Stump Pond, Smithfield and Turner Reservoir, East Providence are producing largemouth for customers too. They are also catching an occasional pickerel.”
