A study published recently in the journal Oceanography titled “Ocean Regime Shift Is Driving Collapse of the North Atlantic Right Whale Population” relates how climate-driven ocean change in the northwestern Atlantic is complicating efforts to protect the North Atlantic right whale from fishing-gear entanglements and ship strikes.
In a press advisory the Lenfest Ocean Program said, “The Gulf of Maine and western Scotian Shelf, which include areas where we typically see right whales feeding in the spring and summer, began warming at an alarming rate in 2010. This had profound impacts on the food web, including a decline in the whale’s main food source, a small copepod species known as Calanus finmarchicus.”
As a result of this food-source move, right whales began searching for food further north in the Gulf of St. Lawrence where, at the time, they lacked protection from gear entanglements and ship strikes.
While Lenfest was highlighting the plight of right whales, federal fishery managers issued a new rule designed to protect critically endangered North Atlantic right whales from entanglement in lobster gear.
However, the Conservation Law Foundation (CLF) commented, “While this rule is a step in the right direction, it does not go far enough or fast enough to stop the precipitous decline of this species,” said Erica Fuller, Senior Attorney at CLF. “We plan to challenge the new rule in court to ensure that right whales recover rather than become an extinction statistic…”
Right whale entanglements perhaps could have been mitigated by scenario planning — by anticipating their movement, fisheries management could have been better prepared to mitigate entanglements.
East Coast scenario planning
Last week I attended a climate-change scenario planning session that gave participants the opportunity to think about climate change and how it could impact habitat, the fish we catch, and coastal communities.
This was the last of three East Coast Climate Change Scenario Planning sessions, but the beginning of a process. The session was conducted by NOAA Fisheries and its East Coast partners, the New England, Mid-Atlantic and South Atlantic Fishery Management Councils as well as the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission.
Climate-change scenario planning includes brainstorming how climate impacts such as warming water, acidification, water rise and habitat degradation, and could impact the fish we catch, the forage fish they eat, and habitat and coastal areas.
Will fish move to find forage, and where will they move as water warms? What if rising water washes away coastline, floods marinas, docks and shore side support service? Where will vessels dock and acquire services?
The initiative is designed to prepare fishing communities and fishery managers for an era of climate change. Focal questions include: How might climate change affect stock distribution, availability, and other aspects of East Coast marine fisheries over the next 20 years? And what does this mean for future governance and management across multiple jurisdictions?
Expected outcomes from scenario planning include creating scenarios, stories of what might happen due to climate impacts; acquire a better understanding of changes; actions managers should consider; policies recommended on how government/management may have to change; things to track change, monitor and assess; and building a framework to bring people together to think and learn.
For details, visit https://www.mafmc.org/climate-change-scenario-planning. Provide your input by completing a scenario planning questionnaire at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/2WWCCHK .
Where’s the bite?
Striped bass, bluefish, false albacore and bonito. Jeff Sullivan, an associate at Lucky Bait & Tackle in Warren, RI said, “We have a lot of bait around, particularly in the lower bay and along the coastal shore. Snapper blues, bay anchovies and peanut bunker (immature Atlantic menhaden) were in the mix. So anglers are casting to schools of striped bass, blue fish and false albacore on the surface with success. This week we also spotted a school of bonito at the West Wall (at the Harbor of Refuge), but could not hook up, as they were feeding on a thin school of peanut bunker. We have also been very successful catching striped bass with eels fishing structure in Narragansett Bay in about 30 feet of water.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.