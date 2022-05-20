“When it comes to fabled fluke grounds, no location has garnered more attention than Nantucket Shoals,” said Greg Vespe, executive director of the Rhode Island Saltwater Anglers Association. “Deep water, strong currents and a long ride are the norm, but if you want a chance at a double-digit, personal-best fluke, it is the place to fish.”
The RISAA will sponsor a 7 p.m. seminar on “Fishing Nantucket Shoals” Monday at the Rhode Island Elks Lodge in West Warwick.
Nantucket Shoals summer flounder (fluke) expert Capt. TJ Harris will be the guest speaker. Capt. Harris will address how to plan your trip, what size fluke to expect, what gear to bring as well as the strategies and tactics to employ to catch these large fish.
You can order food off the Elks Lodge kitchen menu starting at 5:30 p.m. Non-members are asked to make a $10 donation to the RISAA Foundation. RISAA members admitted free. The Elks Lodge is at 60 Clyde Street, West Warwick, RI.
Striped bass now have a rebound plan
Striped bass are in big trouble. They are over-fished, meaning that the number of spawning stripers in the population are below established goals. Over-fishing is occurring, which means that anglers and commercial harvesters coast-wide are taking too many stripers from the water.
If we do not start to rebuild the fishery, we will fish them into extinction. The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission instituted Amendment 7 to the striped bass management plan to correct the situation. The ASMFC managers fish stocks coastwide in state waters from shore to the three-mile limit.
Earlier this month, the ASMFC’s Striped Bass Board met to consider Amendment 7 initiatives after an extensive public comment period on proposed changes.
Some major progress was made to stabilize the stock. The following are highlights on initiatives approved by the Board with comments by Tony Friedrich, Vice President/National Policy Director, for the American Saltwater Guides Association. Visit saltwaterguidesassociation.com for detailed information articles.
Management triggers: The Fishing Mortality and Spawning Stock Biomass management triggers (how we measure a stock’s health) were kept strong rather than weakened, while adding a new requirement to put a rebuilding plan in place within two years of determining the stock is overfished.
Recreational release mortality: Gaffs will now be illegal to use on striped bass. Stripers caught by non-approved methods must be safely returned to the water, and it is recommended that states conduct outreach on the best catch and release practices and educate anglers.
Rebuilding plans: Striped bass can now start to be rebuilt under a low-recruitment scenario. Furthermore, if the stock assessment in October says we are in serious trouble, the board can act swiftly to rebuild (still affording opportunities for public comment) rather than initiate a drawn-out addendum process.
Conservation equivalency: Many ASMFC commissioners felt that reforming Conservation Equivalency (CE) was the most important — and the most controversial — action needed to help striped bass as part of this amendment. Conservation Equivalency allows states to use different measures (regulations) to reach desired harvest limits if a state could scientifically prove and get the measured approved. The board felt that CE should not be used short term with striped bass. CE had been systematically abused by some states in the past leading to more overfishing. CE can no longer be used if the stock is overfished (below the SSB threshold). We are in a severely overfished state right now. Once we get above the threshold, CE proposals cannot use Marine Recreational Information Program (MRIP) estimates with a percent standard error (PSE) of greater than 40.
What’s next?
The ASGA believes the Commission system is broken and they need to act more responsibly when managing fisheries. “We should have taken the appropriate action in 2014 when we found out the stock would be overfished in a few years. But, with the flexibility of ASMFC, we ignored it.” said Tony Friedrich of the American Saltwater Guides Association. “Striped bass management is just a symptom of the problem. Reforming the commission is the cure.”
Where’s the bite?
Freshwater: Jeff Sullivan of Lucky Bait & Tackle, Warren, said, “The bite for largemouth has been early morning or at sundown using swimbaits as the fish are still in the pre-spawn mode.” John Littlefield of Archie’s Bait & Tackle, Riverside, said, “The trout bite is still good for anglers at stocked ponds like Willet Avenue Pond, Riverside, however, Brickyard Pond, Barrington was murky and not producing.”
Tautog: Prior to high winds and seas last week, angler Karlis Kaugars of West Warwick landed a 10-pound tautog at Bonnet Shores. “We fished the Ohio Ledge area and had no luck and then traveled down the bay to the Bonnet Shores area and got one bite, a plump 10-pound tautog,” Karlis said. According to Littlefield, “Customer Albert Bettencourt fished the Warren River area, catching 22 fish, and keeping six, releasing all the female fish.” “Now that all that wind has slowed down the tautog bite is expected to improve this week,” said Sullivan.
Striped bass/bluefish: “A huge school of school striped bass were breaking at 2 a.m. last Sunday, but wouldn’t stop to eat on their journey east, turning down an assortment of lures at every stage of the water column,” East End Eddy Doherty said. “Most of the slots, and some fish bigger than 20 pounds, were caught at first light on surface plugs like the Guppy JoBo.” “Striped bass fishing slowed with the wind in Narragansett and Mt. Hope bays, but things are expected to pick up dramatically,” Sullivan said. “Slot-size bass are being caught with small soft plastic baits. Best chances for a large bass is in the upper Bay area using poggies (Atlantic menhaden) if you can snag any.” Dave Henault of Ocean State Tackle, Providence, said, “Customers are catching bluefish in the bay.” “Striped bass fishing was off last weekend but earlier in the week anglers were doing good using soft plastics like Slug-Go lures and Storm Shades,” Littlefield said. “Some anglers were catching fish at Sabin Point and others at Barrington Beach (where they used whole squig for bait).”
“Fluke (summer flounder) and squeteague fishing is picking up along the coastal shore, much earlier than usual,” Sullivan said. “The squeteague are biting in Greenwich Bay and in the Barrington River where an angler caught a nice fish from the bridge.” said Henault.