Four public meetings to solicit feedback to inform the Massachusetts Shellfish Initiative Taskforce’s Strategic Plan have been scheduled for September.
Anyone interested in participating in the development of a strategic plan focused on protecting public access to, and ensuring the sustainability of the Commonwealth’s shellfish resources are encouraged to submit written comments and/or attend one of the hearings.
Comments should directly address shellfish management in the Commonwealth or one of multiple MSI Strategic Plan thematic areas of interest:
1. Building public and stakeholder capacity and support for shellfish.
2. Management, research, and industry resource development.
3. Supporting and promoting cultural and historical uses of shellfish.
4. Supporting and promoting balanced and sustainable economic opportunities.
5. Fostering communication and coordination between local, state and federal managers.
6. Ensure ecologically sound management/enhancement of shellfish and coastal ecosystems.
For meeting dates, locations and to learn more, visit http://www.massshellfishinitiative.org/.
Warm water fuels sea bass explosion
Black sea bass are everywhere. You can’t go saltwater fishing in most places without catching them.
“One reason why we have so many black sea bass is that the young of the year (newly born sea bass) are living though the winter,” Jason McNamee, chief of Rhode Island Marine Fisheries Resources said. “The winter water is not as cold as it used to be. So we have had a couple of years when these small fish have returned to shore in the spring, creating an abundance of fish.”
McNamee spoke at a RI Saltwater Anglers Association (RISAA) seminar on black sea bass; he was part of a panel with Capt. Eric Thomas of Teezer Charters and Kraig Ruth, chairman of RISAA’s kayak committee.
Rhode Island’s black sea bass catch limit until the end of this month is three fish/person/day. From Sept. 1-Dec. 31, the catch limit changes to seven fish/person/day. In Massachusetts, the season ends Sept. 8, with a five fish/person/day limit. In both states, the minimum size is 15 inches.
Alleged striped bass poachers caught
Last week, the Rhode Island Department Environmental Management (DEM) Division of Law Enforcement announced the arrest of two Rhode Island men for illegally harvesting 38 striped bass.
In a news advisory last week, DEM said, “Robert Majors, age 41, of Bristol and Peter Parente, age 53, of West Greenwich were arrested by DEM environmental police officers for being in possession of 38 striped bass. Both are Massachusetts commercial fishermen and were charged with 37 counts of exceeding the daily possession limit of one fish per day, and with 38 counts of failure to fin clip striped bass found in their possession as required by law. Majors and Parente are scheduled to be arraigned in 3rd Division District Court in September. The fish were seized as evidence.”
Striped bass is a species in trouble. The last stock assessment showed the species is over-fished, and over-fishing is occurring. These conditions have led to an 18 percent reduction coast-wide in 2020 to try to stem the tide on this declining stock.
Large striped bass, like the 38 fish allegedly illegally harvested by Majors and Parente, have prime spawning potential, they are generally females, and the larger the striped bass, the greater number of eggs it can bear. A recent study in the journal Science supports this theory, finding that larger females produce disproportionately more eggs.
So this type of alleged poaching can be devastating to a species on the decline like striped bass. It is a crime against all the people of the United States of America that have a right to this natural resource.
Where’s the bite?
Summer flounder (fluke) and black sea bass: Capt. Frank Blount of the Frances Fleet said, “We had some of the best fluke fishing of the whole summer last week. The week started out with a very strong catch on our last 12-hour fishing trip. Most of the boat left with a limit of fluke and sea bass.” Harrison Gatch of Watch Hill Outfitters in Westerly said, “Fluke fishing has been off, but anglers are hooking up with nice black sea bass along the coast.” On my charter boat, we continue to reach angler limits of nice large-sized sea bass at the mouth of the Sakonnet River, with fluke to 25 inches at Elbow Ledge off Sachuest Point, Middletown. In the West Passage south of the Jamestown Bridge, Merry Bisragane of North Smithfield caught three fluke to 22 inches fishing about 90 minutes at Austin Hollow off Jamestown. Jeff Fraser of Red Top Sporting Goods in Buzzards Bay said, “Anglers are still hooking up with fluke in Vineyard Sound.”
Striped bass and bluefish from the shore has been good. “Surf fishermen report a good school striped bass bite, but boat anglers are catching larger bluefish and keeper striped bass,” Harrison Gatch of Watch Hill Outfitters said. “Block Island is still hot with an early-morning (before 10 a.m.) bite and an early-evening and night bite. Eels are working as well as the Gravity Eel. It’s a soft plastic lure that is working real well.” Jeff Fraser of Red Top Sporting Goods said, “The bass bite on the Cape Cod Canal was off this week, with some school bass being taken. The hope is that the new moon will pick things up next week.” Bluefish in the 18-inch range are being caught in the mid and lower portions of Narragansett Bay, both in the West and East Passages and in coves. I caught two in five minutes from a dock in Wickford Harbor Thursday. Ken Ferrara of Ray’s Bait & Tackle in Warwick said, “Bluefish are running from Conimicut Light all the way up the river to Providence. They are all different sizes.
Bonito, false albacore and chub mackerel: The coastal shore is experiencing a good bonito bite, with chub mackerel being in the area for three weeks now. Harrison Gatch of Watch Hill Outfitters said, “We have not had many reports of false albacore in the area at all.” Expert bonito angler Sue Lemma said, “The bonito were in Salt Pond all the way up to the fishing fleet and charter boat docks earlier in the week.” Jeff Fraser of Red Top said, “Both false albacore and bonito are now in Buzzards Bay.”
Freshwater fishing for large and small mouth bass remains very strong. “Customers are catching bass at Brickyard Pond in Barrington — the first time I have heard positive news there in a while,” John Littlefield said. “Anglers say the water quality is better now and the fish are responding.”
