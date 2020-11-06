NOAA Fisheries announced an extension to the previously triggered voluntary vessel speed restriction zone (Dynamic Management Area) south of Nantucket for right whales.
This DMA Slow Speed Zone has been extended through Nov. 15 after an aerial survey team observed an aggregation of right whales South of Nantucket on Oct. 31. Mariners, are advised to go around this areas or go slow (10 knots or less) inside this area where groups of right whales have been sighted.
Coordinates of this Slow Speed Zone south of Nantucket are waters bounded by: 41 16 N; 40 32 N; 069 37 W; and 070 28 W.
Developers reach out to anglers for wind farm input with Fishinar
Ørsted, owner of the Block Island Wind Farm and five other wind farms off the east coast, is sponsoring a free Fishinar Series. The aim of the Ørsted Fishinar Series is to encourage angler input into offshore wind farm plans while relating strategies and tactics on how to catch the fish we love to eat through expert charter captains and private angles.
The first Fishinar, ‘Angling for Ground Fish’ seminar will be held Nov. 18 at 7 p.m. via Zoom. Panelists include Capt. Chris Willi of Block Island Fish Works, Capt. BJ Silvia of Flippin Out Charters, Portsmouth and RISAA first vice president and ground fishing expert in the near offshore, Rich Hittinger of Warwick. Species discussed will include summer flounder, cod, tautog, scup and more.
The second Fishinar, ‘Angling for Pelagic Fish’ will be held Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. via Zoom. Panelists include Capt. John McMurray of New York, charter captain, write, president of the American Saltwater Guides Association and member of the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission; Capt. Charlie Donilon, Snappa Charters, shark fishing and shark cage diving expert; and Richard Pastore, RISAA member and near offshore fishing expert. Species discussed will include tuna, sharks, mahi and others.
Both Fishinars will live stream panelists from District Hall Providence in a casual town hall format. Visit the Eventbrite website page for additional information and to register for free tickets.
Ørsted’s Revolution Wind farm will be just 14 miles from Newport. Scientist have shared the Block Island Wind Farm, 17.5 miles from shore, has had a reef effect building habitat, creating sea life and fishing opportunities for the fish anglers love to catch and eat. New closer to shore wind farms will likely become fishing destinations too, much like the Block Island Wind Farm.
The Fishinar will also discuss the importance of research and monitoring plans for each wind farm to make sure we are not damaging but enhancing fishing opportunities and just how easy it is to provide the developer with valuable planning input.
Where’s the bite?
Tautog is the fish to target this week. I fished in West Passage on Jamestown mussel beds and did well earlier in the week easily catching limits, but this Sunday the bite was off there. Did find fish in the General Rock ledge area including three keepers to 21 inches with about seven shorts. Dave Henault of Ocean State tackle, Providence said, “The bite was slow this weekend but once the water settles the bite will come back. Tautog do not like turbid water and have a tendency not to move around much as the sand in the water irritates their gills, but once the water settles down the bite comes back.” Ken Ferrara of Ray’s Bait & Tackle said, “Anglers are catching their limit out in front of Newport and then returning. But in the Bay, all the usual places are producing for anglers too… Plum Light, Hope Island and the General Rock ledge area.” Declan O’Donnell of Breachway Bait & Tackle, Charlestown said, “The tautog bite is good for customers in 20 to 40 feet of water. Anglers are catching their limit in a couple of hours of fishing with fish in the 18- to 25-inch range with a lot of shorts mixed in. Rock piles in front of the Breachway are yielding some nice fish.” “Customers continue to catch their limit of tautog. The Newport area, Brenton Reef, and the Seal Ledge area are producing for customers.” said Neil Hayes of Quaker Lane Bait & tackle, North Kingstown. Capt. Frank Blount of the Frances Fleet said, “We had another solid week black fishing in Rhode Island. We have been seeing limit catches or just a few fish shy on every single trip. Pool fish have been a solid 9-10 pounds on nearly every trip.”
Striped bass fishing for school bass continues with large migration fish being caught. Cape Cod Canal angler and author, East End Eddie Doherty said, “ The start of the weekend saw snow fall on school bass, slots and stripers up to 30 pounds that were landed at all levels of the water column in the Big Ditch as the southern migration (of striped bass) continues.” Ferrara said, “Potters Cove, Prudence Island was loaded with school striped bass this week.” Declan O’Donnell of Breachway Bait said, “I fished the stretch of beach between Charlestown beach and the Breachway and hooked up with 20 bass fishing for an hour with fish in the 15- to 28-inch range. The bite has been very good from the beaches. And, we have a lot of shad in the water, fly rodders are having a blast catching them.” Henault said, “Customers are doing well from shore all along the southern coast shore.” Expert shore angler Gil Bell said, “On election day morning at 5:20 a.m. in gale force winds with sand blowing in my face, I caught a 44-inch striped bass from the beach in South County using a five once plug. It was a great fish in tough conditions as I could bearing hold on to my rod.”
Freshwater fishing has been OK when anglers have been able to get out. High winds and cold weather have discouraged anglers. However, as the weather cleared this week anglers got out and fished.
