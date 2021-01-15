The State of Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries has extended its deadline to analyze public comments on new fixed gear trap and gillnet regulations that are designed to protect right whales from entanglement.
The draft regulations are designed to reduce the risk of endangered right whales becoming entangled in fixed fishing gear and reduce the potential harm posed by fixed fishing gear if a right whale interacts with it.
The new deadline for final regulation recommendations to the Marine Fisheries Advisory Commission (MFAC) has been extended from their meeting this past Thursday to the Commission’s Jan. 28 meeting. Public comment on proposed fixed gear regulations on season lengths and gear line thickness are being reviewed to protect right whales in Massachusetts State Waters. The extension will provide DMF and the MFAC with sufficient time to review all the comments and for DMF to craft a responsive final regulatory recommendation for the MFAC’s review.
“New rules will likely go into effect between mid-February and early-March. As a result, only those waters within the Massachusetts Restricted Area will be closed to trap gear fishing on Feb. 1,” the Division of Marine Fisheries said in a press advisory last week, “All other waters under the jurisdiction of the Commonwealth will not be subject to a trap gear closure until a final rule is promulgated.”
To keep stakeholders informed about the rule making process and timeline, DMF will be providing additional advisories this winter. First, prior to the January 28, 2021 MFAC business meeting, DMF will provide the Commission with its recommendation; this document will be posted to DMF’s web site and an email advisory will be sent out announcing it availability. Second, following the January 28, 2021 MFAC business meeting, DMF will announce to the public what final recommendations the MFAC approved. Lastly, once final regulations are filed with the Massachusetts Secretary of State, DMF will formally announce the new regulations and a timeline for implementation.
For more information regarding the proposed protected species regulations visit Proposed amendments to Division of Marine Fisheries regulations | Mass.gov .
Julio Silvia guest on Smart Surfcasting seminar
The Rhode Island Saltwater Anglers Association will hold a Smart Surfcasting seminar on Monday, Jan. 25 at 7 p.m. with expert surf fishermen and blogger Julio Silvia.
“If you want to catch big fish or lot of fish from shore, then learn smart surfcasting,” Silvia said.
The seminar will address how to fish the entire water column, how to select the proper gear and a host of fishing strategies and tactics all which have proven to catch fish from shore.
Silvia perfected “Skishing”, which is an extreme form of surfcasting where the angler wearing a wet suit floats in the water and is able to swim, cast and fish. He will talk about surfcasting from shore in general, but is also an experienced kayak, boat and Skishing surfcaster.
Visit the Jan. 25 event calendar at www.risaa.org to pre-register for the event, once you register you will receive an email with your special pass code. RISAA members attend free, non-members will be asked to make a $10 donation to the RISAA scholarship fund in advance of the seminar by calling the RISAA office at 401.826.2121 (or consider a membership for $55 a year and attend all seminars free plus receive their information packed monthly magazine).
Slow down for whales
A New England Aquarium aerial survey team detected the presence of right whales south of Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts last week. This slow zone is extended through Jan. 23.
Mariners, please go around these areas or go slow (10 knots or less) inside this area where right whales have been detected.
The South of Martha’s Vineyard Slow Zone is in effect through January 23 for waters bounded by: 41 25 N, 40 44 N, 069 59 W, and 070 55 W.
Give right whales room
North Atlantic right whales are on the move along the Atlantic coast of the U.S. NOAA is cautioning boaters and fishermen to give these endangered whales plenty of room. We are also asking all fishermen to be vigilant when maneuvering to avoid accidental collisions with whales and remove unused gear from the ocean to help avoid entanglements. Commercial fishermen should use vertical lines with required markings, weak links, and breaking strengths.
Where’s the bite?
Freshwater fishing in ponds stocked with trout has been very good in Rhode Island and Massachusetts. “Customers continue to catch trout at stocked ponds,” said John Littlefield of Archie’s Bait & Tackle, Riverside. “Willet Avenue Pond, Riverside and Only Pond in Lincoln, continued to produce for anglers.” Ted Oven of Northeast Trading Company, North Attleboro, said, “With no ice on local ponds the fishing activity has been slow. We sold just a couple of boxes of worms all week.” For 2021 licensing information and a list of trout stocked ponds in Rhode Island, visit the www.dem.ri.gov site, and in Massachusetts, visit www.mass.gov.
Cod fishing: Capt. Frank Blount of the Frances Fleet reported that, “We did manage some cod, ling, cunner and black sea bass (all returned) this week even with turbid water. We marked a lot more fish than we caught. We would anchor on a good pile of fish, but they just had lockjaw. There is a lot more bait showing up on the grounds and it is only a matter of time before they start chewing.” Party boats fishing for cod this winter include the Frances Fleet at www.francesfleet.com, the Seven B’s at www.sevenbs.com and the Island Current at www.islandcurrent.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.